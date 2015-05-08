Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Longjing tea-fried river prawns – "Wok-fried Longjing (Dragon Well) tea with river prawns adopts something from the mountains and something from the water in Hangzhou," says Colin Cheng, chef at 28 Hubin Road. "It's the dish to represent Hangzhou."

Longjing is a mountain area where some of China's best tea leaves (also called Longjing) grow. West Lake is the most iconic attraction in Hangzhou.

The best version of the dish features whitish and crunchy river prawns with tea leaves sprinkled on top. Before frying the prawns, tea leaves are fried in the wok to bring a hint of tea to the dish.

Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Jin pai kou rou (Dongpo pork pyramid) – Often considered a rustic dish, Dongpo pork gets an upgrade in the city.

At 28 Hubin Road, each pig is used to produce just six portions of pork belly, which are frozen before being sliced into 26 layers (in one continuous spiral cut). The meat is steamed for three hours, melting the fat and leaving the pork moist but not greasy. Smoked bamboo shoots are stuffed underneath, creating a pork pyramid. Diners sandwich a thin layer of pork and some bamboo shoots in a chestnut pancake.

Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Dongpo pork – Dongpo pork is named after Su Dongpo, Hangzhou's beloved poet, painter and statesman (he lived about 1,000 years ago) who's said to have adored the comforting dish. Consisting of layers of lean and fat meat, thick slabs of pork belly are pan-fried, braised and often served with rice.

Dongpo pork was originally served in the pyramid style, similar to this version from Weizhuang Zhiweiguan restaurant.

Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes 28 Hubin Road appetizer combination – This appetizer platter at 28 Hubin Road consists of three meat and three vegetarian options. Highlights include "eggs" that are actually marinated goose liver, red wine, peach compote and crystal trotters (a Hangzhounese cold cut).

Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Pian'er chuan noodles – Created by the 158-year-old Kui Yuan Guan restaurant, this affordable noodle dish makes use of local ingredients, including bamboo shoots, preserved vegetables and small slices of pork.

Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Deep-fried bean curd – A favorite Hangzhou snack, deep-fried bean curd roll is addictingly crispy. Some are packed with small bits of pork.

The snack is available all over China, but it's most famous here because bean curd is a specialty from Sixiang, Hangzhou. It usually comes with a sweet and sour dip.

Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Osmanthus lotus root – Like candy, but healthier, these diced veggies with drizzled sweet red sauce are actually poached lotus root that's been filled with glutinous rice. A pinch of osmanthus plant is added for an extra kick.

Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Boiled Song Sao "Auntie Song" fish soup – Best thing about 28 Hubin Road's Song Sao fish soup: It's uniquely delicious.

Worst thing: You can't eat it elsewhere.

"The traditional clear broth version focuses on getting a rich flavor but not a good texture," says Cheng.

Instead of using a thickening potato starch as the soup's base, its creaminess is a result of boiling down a large amount of snakehead fish for a long time before adding pieces of baked deep-sea cod (with a slightly crispy outer layer), vegetables and herbs.

The result is a sweet fish soup without a hint of fishiness.

Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Beggar's chicken – Despite its humble name, beggar's chicken is often ordered for its showy theatrics.

It comes in a clay shell with a hammer. Diners break the clay with the hammer, resulting in a lot of action and photo ops. The chicken itself is stuffed with pork and mushrooms, wrapped in lotus leaf before being baked in clay.

Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Beggar's chicken – The chicken itself is stuffed with pork and mushrooms, wrapped in lotus leaf and baked in clay.

Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Beef and coriander soup, West Lake style – A traditional home-cooked dish, West Lake-style beef and coriander soup is said to get its name from its resemblance to the city's famous lake.

The thick potato starch base with egg white, mushrooms, coriander, beef and (sometimes) a bit of crab meat gives the soup the appearance of a rippling lake.

Photos: Best Hangzhou dishes Grass carp in vinegar, West Lake style – It may not be the most photogenic dish but it's one of the stars of Hangbang cai cuisine. This Hangzhou dish uses poached grass carp blanketed with a thick, sweet vinegar sauce. Some may flinch at ordering this dish -- to achieve a desirable taste and texture (often said to be similar to crab), the grass carp has to be starved for a few days to expel unwanted waste from its body before being cooked. Lou Wai Lou has a grass carp trap in the lake next to the restaurant for this purpose.