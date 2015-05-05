On Cinco de Mayo, celebrate, don't stereotype

Story highlights Raul Reyes: It's worth knowing more about Cinco de Mayo, our homegrown holiday

Reyes: Many in US have gone straight to commercialization of the holiday with little thought to its original significance

Raul A. Reyes is an attorney and member of the USA Today board of contributors. Follow him on Twitter @RaulAReyes. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. A version of this article appeared in 2015.

(CNN) Time to pass the margarita pitcher? For most Americans, Cinco de Mayo calls to mind tequila shots, mariachi music, and special promotions at Mexican restaurants. The Fifth of May usually means that it's time for a mid-week fiesta.

Not so fast. It's worth knowing more about Cinco de Mayo, our homegrown holiday. We should at least recall its true meaning and context. With Cinco de Mayo, the U.S. has gone straight to commercialization with little thought to its original significance.

That's a shame, because Cinco de Mayo is a seminal date in Mexican history. It is a holiday that deserves respect, and it can even be seen as a metaphor for the Hispanic experience.

Contrary to popular assumption, Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day. Mexican Independence Day is September 16 -- and dates back to 1810, more than 50 years before the first Cinco de Mayo.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Cinco de Mayo marks the date of a Mexican military victory over France -- not Spain. On May 5, 1862, several hundred Mexican soldiers defeated a much larger contingent of the French army in the Battle of Puebla. France had sent troops to Mexico after the country suspended payments on foreign debts. Although Mexico ultimately lost this war (and the French did not withdraw until several years later), the Battle of Puebla was a huge morale booster for Mexicans.