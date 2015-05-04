Star Wars: Revenge of the Myth

Story highlights David Allan: The purpose of this epic is that it serves as a great spiritual myth for many of us

Life creates myth, makes it grow. Myths surround us, teach us, bind us together as a species.

David G. Allan is the Editorial Director for CNN's Health and Wellness section. This essay is part of a column called The Wisdom Project, a series on applying to one's life the wisdom and philosophy found everywhere, from ancient texts to pop culture. You can follow David at @davidgallan. Don't miss another Wisdom Project column; subscribe here. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Another Christmas season and another Star Wars movie. It's fitting, as the two have more in common than just being exciting to millions of kids, and adult kids, around the world.

The way I feel about the Star Wars films is akin to religious fervor, speaking to something deeper in me than their cultural populism might suggest.

The canon is deeply spiritual when one examines its themes, or more narrowly, the monk-ninja Jedi way of life. It's also Abrahamic in its Old Testament dichotomy of good versus evil, dark side versus light. The mystical Force alone is a transcendental concept rooted in ancient parallels such as the Hindu prana, Hebrew rauh, Hawaiian mana and the qi of Chinese medicine and martial arts.

I was born in 1973, which means I was four years old when "Star Wars" first came to the theaters -- neither too young nor too old to begin the training. Like baby chicks bonding with their mothers for survival, it was perhaps the perfect age to imprint "Star Wars" on my psyche. My childhood was tumultuous in a way that was popular at the time: divorce, moving a lot, single-parent home, latch-key autonomy. And besides my mother, the only thing that was consistent, reliable and affirmative throughout my youth was "Star Wars" (including the sequels at ages 7 and 10). The influence of the canon and its scholarly sources led in no small part to my being a philosophy major, concentrating in comparative religion. My ally is "Star Wars," and a powerful ally it is.

Yes, "Star Wars" is overly commercial. Yes, it has pointlessly cute and cloyingly goofy characters (Ewoks and Jar-Jar, respectively). Yes, it has been co-opted by everything and everybody to the ubiquitous edge of meaninglessness. And of course the same is rightly said of Christmas, with its many secular traditions, cute and goofy red-nosed animals and chubby elves, and a sleigh-full of merchandise tie-ins.

