Celebs speak out in support of same-sex marriage

The many signs of #SCOTUS
Outside the Supreme Court of the United States, people hold signs calling for "equal justice under law."
A group against same-sex marriage prays in an "appeal to heaven" outside the Supreme Court.
Catherine Quinn of Detroit holds up her sign supporting same-sex marriage outside the Supreme Court.
Pastor Larry Hickam holds a sign of what he says is the definition of marriage outside the Supreme Court.
Kevin Rosseel of Washington stands outside the Supreme Court with his sign in support of same-sex marriage.
Stephanie Jones and Diana Iwanski of Clermont, Florida, share their sign in support of same-sex marriage outside the Supreme Court.
Sarah Rauber of Maryland stands in front of the Supreme Court.
McKenna Inskeep hands out stickers in support of marriage equality outside the Supreme Court.
Mike May of Cleveland argues against same-sex marriage in a debate outside the Supreme Court.
Outside the Supreme Court, John Lewis and Stuart Gaffney of San Francisco hold signs celebrating their marriage.
Senior Novice Sister Sedusa Poly Tishun shows off her face paint outside the Supreme Court. "We're here raising up our voices and our glitter in shouts of joy in support of marriage equality," Tishun said.
Andrew Damron of Brooklyn, New York, holds up a sign with the motto "You Only Live Once" in support of same-sex marriage.
Andrew Zibell of Brooklyn, New York, holds a sign in front of the Supreme Court that shows his support of same-sex marriage.
Senior Novice Sisters Ray Deeo Active and Allie Lewya show off their face paint in support of same-sex marriage.