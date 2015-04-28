Story highlights Contaminated potato salad was served at church potluck dinner

One person died and at least 20 others became ill from botulism

(CNN) Local and state health officials say potato salad made with home-canned potatoes is to blame for the more than 20 cases of botulism in Lancaster, Ohio, last week. All of those who are sick ate at a potluck dinner at Cross Pointe Free Will Baptist Church on April 19.

The Clostridium botulinum bacteria, known as botulism, are found in soil. It causes about 145 cases of human illness a year in the U.S., 15% of them are from food. Those cases are often caused by home-canned items.

Health officials tested leftover food samples obtained from the trash and interviewed ill patients to determine what common food all of them ate.

As of Tuesday, there were 21 confirmed cases of botulism and 10 more suspected cases, according to Ohio Department of Health spokesperson Shannon Libby. That includes the death of a 54-year-old woman. The ill patients were treated at area hospitals with an antitoxin from the Strategic National Stockpile provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Foodborne outbreaks of botulism infecting two or more people happen almost every year, according to the CDC, and they are usually caused by home-canned foods.

Local health officials stressed the importance of using a pressure canner or cooker when canning foods at home because the pressure kills the germ that causes botulism.

