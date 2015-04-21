Japan's maglev train sets world record: 603 kph

Story highlights Japanese maglev train sets new speed record: 603 kilometers per hour

The train is planned to begin service in 2027

Tokyo (CNN) It's a bird -- It's a plane -- It's an insanely fast Japanese bullet train.

A Japan Railway maglev train hit 603 kilometers per hour (374 miles per hour) on an experimental track in Yamanashi Tuesday, setting a decisive new world record.

A spokesperson said the train spent 10.8 seconds traveling above 600 kilometers per hour, during which it covered 1.8 kilometers (1.1 miles).

That's nearly 20 football fields in the time it took you to read the last two sentences.

Takeo Ookanda, who runs an exhibition center next to the test track, said witnesses erupted with excitement and applause when the new record was set.

