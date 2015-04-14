A Yazidi captive's tale: Sold by ISIS as a sex slave

Story highlights Hanan, 19, was captured by ISIS when militants took the town of Sinjar

She was among the women and girls separated to be sold as sex slaves

The names in this report have been changed out of security concerns for Yazidi family members still being held by ISIS.

Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan (CNN) In the canvas expanse of the Shariya refugee camp, thousands of Yazidis live within hearing distance of one of Iraqi Kurdistan's frontlines with ISIS.

The vast majority of the camp's occupants are from the town of Sinjar and fled the ISIS assault there back in August. But not everyone escaped. ISIS took thousands of Yazidis captive.

Men faced a choice -- convert to Islam or be shot. But the Islamist militants separated the young women and girls to be sold as sex slaves.

In its fourth edition of "Dabiq," the ISIS online magazine, an article titled "The revival of slavery before the hour," outlines the group's twisted justification and guidelines for the enslavement of the Yazidis.

"One should remember that enslaving the families of the kuffar (infidels) and taking their women as concubines is a firmly established aspect of Shariah," the article reads.

Photos: Yazidis flee ISIS A small boy sits on the ground at Shariya refugee camp in Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan. It's home to thousands of Yazidis, many who fled from Mount Sinjar and surrounding towns when ISIS fighters moved in. Thousands of Yazidis from the town of Sinjar were taken captive by ISIS forces. Fighters separated the women from men and forced them to become sex slaves. Men faced a choice: Convert to Islam or be shot. Yazidis are of Kurdish descent, and their religion is considered a pre-Islamic sect that draws from Christianity, Judaism and Zoroastrianism. The Shariya camp opened six months ago and now 4,000 tents line the dusty ground, providing shelter to thousands of refugees. In early April, ISIS released more than 200 Yazidis. Many of them were women and children, others were ill or elderly. The Yazidis have long suffered persecution, with many Muslims referring to them as devil worshipers. The ISIS storming of Sinjar created a humanitarian crisis as some fled into the mountains and were trapped without food or water.