Breaking News

Water in the solar system

Updated 1:39 PM ET, Tue April 11, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NASA is exploring the ocean worlds in our solar system as part of the search for life outside of Earth.
Photos: Water in the solar system
NASA is exploring the ocean worlds in our solar system as part of the search for life outside of Earth.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
Life as we know it is carbon-based and requires liquid water. About 70% of the Earth&#39;s surface is covered with water, making life possible.
Photos: Water in the solar system
Life as we know it is carbon-based and requires liquid water. About 70% of the Earth's surface is covered with water, making life possible.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
The Eagle lunar module of Apollo 11 ascends from the surface of Earth&#39;s moon in 1969. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.space.com/27388-nasa-moon-mining-missions-water.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;presence of water on the moon&lt;/a&gt; has been confirmed by scientists.
Photos: Water in the solar system
The Eagle lunar module of Apollo 11 ascends from the surface of Earth's moon in 1969. The presence of water on the moon has been confirmed by scientists.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Mercury is the closest planet to the sun and very hot, but its polar regions may have &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/home/hqnews/2012/nov/HQ_12-411_Mercury_Ice.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;water ice and other frozen volatile materials&lt;/a&gt;, according to NASA studies.
Photos: Water in the solar system
Mercury is the closest planet to the sun and very hot, but its polar regions may have water ice and other frozen volatile materials, according to NASA studies.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Water still flows across the surface of Mars from time to time, NASA scientists said in 2015. In the photo above, dark, narrow streaks called recurring slope lineae are seen flowing downhill on Mars. Scientists have inferred that they were formed by contemporary flowing water.
Photos: Water in the solar system
Water still flows across the surface of Mars from time to time, NASA scientists said in 2015. In the photo above, dark, narrow streaks called recurring slope lineae are seen flowing downhill on Mars. Scientists have inferred that they were formed by contemporary flowing water.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
Research suggests Venus may have had water oceans billions of years ago. A land-ocean pattern was used in a climate model to show how storm clouds could have shielded ancient Venus from strong sunlight and made the planet habitable.
Photos: Water in the solar system
Research suggests Venus may have had water oceans billions of years ago. A land-ocean pattern was used in a climate model to show how storm clouds could have shielded ancient Venus from strong sunlight and made the planet habitable.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
Dwarf planet Ceres, composed of rock and ice, is the largest object in the asteroid belt. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Water in the solar system
Dwarf planet Ceres, composed of rock and ice, is the largest object in the asteroid belt.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
In this artist&#39;s concept, the moon Ganymede, right, orbits the giant planet Jupiter. NASA&#39;s Hubble Space Telescope observed auroras on the moon generated by Ganymede&#39;s magnetic fields. A saline ocean under the moon&#39;s icy crust best explains shifting in the auroral belts measured by Hubble.
Photos: Water in the solar system
In this artist's concept, the moon Ganymede, right, orbits the giant planet Jupiter. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope observed auroras on the moon generated by Ganymede's magnetic fields. A saline ocean under the moon's icy crust best explains shifting in the auroral belts measured by Hubble.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
The trailing hemisphere (the side that faces away from its direction of motion) of Jupiter&#39;s moon Europa was captured by the Galileo spacecraft. The left image shows Europa in approximately true color and the right image shows Europa in enhanced color to bring out details. NASA data suggest that Europa has a subsurface ocean.
Photos: Water in the solar system
The trailing hemisphere (the side that faces away from its direction of motion) of Jupiter's moon Europa was captured by the Galileo spacecraft. The left image shows Europa in approximately true color and the right image shows Europa in enhanced color to bring out details. NASA data suggest that Europa has a subsurface ocean.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
Voyager 1 captured this image of Jupiter&#39;s moon Callisto. Scientists have detected ice and carbon dioxide on its surface.
Photos: Water in the solar system
Voyager 1 captured this image of Jupiter's moon Callisto. Scientists have detected ice and carbon dioxide on its surface.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
Gravity measurements by NASA&#39;s Cassini spacecraft and Deep Space Network indicate that Saturn&#39;s moon Enceladus, which has jets of water vapor and ice gushing from its south pole, also harbors a large interior ocean beneath an ice shell, as this illustration depicts.
Photos: Water in the solar system
Gravity measurements by NASA's Cassini spacecraft and Deep Space Network indicate that Saturn's moon Enceladus, which has jets of water vapor and ice gushing from its south pole, also harbors a large interior ocean beneath an ice shell, as this illustration depicts.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
NASA&#39;s Cassini mission has evidence of an ocean inside Saturn&#39;s largest moon, &lt;a href=&quot;http://science.nasa.gov/science-news/science-at-nasa/2014/02jul_saltyocean/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Titan&lt;/a&gt;, which might be as salty as the Earth&#39;s Dead Sea.
Photos: Water in the solar system
NASA's Cassini mission has evidence of an ocean inside Saturn's largest moon, Titan, which might be as salty as the Earth's Dead Sea.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Mimas, the smallest and closest of Saturn&#39;s eight main moons, is heavily cratered and has a low density that suggests it is mostly &lt;a href=&quot;http://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/science/moons/mimas/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;composed of water ice&lt;/a&gt;. The moon&#39;s main 88-mile-long crater makes it resemble &quot;Death Star&quot; from &quot;Star Wars Episode IV.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Water in the solar system
Mimas, the smallest and closest of Saturn's eight main moons, is heavily cratered and has a low density that suggests it is mostly composed of water ice. The moon's main 88-mile-long crater makes it resemble "Death Star" from "Star Wars Episode IV."
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Neptune&#39;s largest moon, Triton, is so cold that its surface is composed mainly of nitrogen ice. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Water in the solar system
Neptune's largest moon, Triton, is so cold that its surface is composed mainly of nitrogen ice.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
An artist&#39;s concept shows Pluto and its moons. Pluto&#39;s moon Charon has cracks that suggest it once had underground water.
Photos: Water in the solar system
An artist's concept shows Pluto and its moons. Pluto's moon Charon has cracks that suggest it once had underground water.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
13 space life potential04 space life potential 04101503 space life potential 04101505 space life potential 041015Par8287219venus water11 space life potential 04101502 space life potential 04101507 space life potential 04101508 space life potential 04101501 space life potential 04101510 space life potential 04101509 space life potential 04101512 space life potential 04101506 space life potential 041015
In the search for life in space, the presence of water is a good sign.