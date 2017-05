Visit Suffolk, in East Anglia, and book at stay at the Balancing Barn , by Dutch architecture firm MVRDV. An incredible 50% of the holiday home is unsupported, but it's so solidly balanced that a swing has been installed at the end of it.

Hang in there! 13 breathtaking buildings that seem to defy gravity

Located along a mountain pass on the Austrian-Italian border at the height of 2,509 meters, this stunning museum illustrates the history of the pass and the nearby road. Its open ended structure is a reminder of the function of the surrounding area, which connects two nations.

The museum was designed by Italian architect Werner Tscholl to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Timmelsjoch High Alpine Road.

A few tension cables are all that's keeping Terunobu Fujimori 's "Flying Mud Boat" from crashing to the ground. The cute little hut has an anime feel and can be dismantled and installed anywhere.

The "Too High Teahouse" was also created by architect Terunobu Fujimori , who took inspiration from traditional Japanese teahouses. He represented Japan at the 2006 Venice Biennale.

Wozoco Apartments, Netherlands – MVRDV architects explain that the original design for the apartment units for the Wozoco building in Amsterdam didn't fit the size of the construction. But they just put them in anyway and let the extra space jut out.