Breaking News

Circus elephant sanctuary 'like "Jurassic Park" with a happy ending,' owner says

By Alina Machado, CNN

Updated 6:12 PM ET, Wed April 8, 2015

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

alina machado elephants retire ringling bros orig_00012514
alina machado elephants retire ringling bros orig_00012514

    JUST WATCHED

    Where the Ringling elephants now live

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Where the Ringling elephants now live 05:33

Story highlights

  • 29 elephants currently live at the circus sanctuary, and 13 more will join by 2018
  • The expansion comes after Ringling Bros. said it would stop using elephants in circus
  • $65,000 worth of care annually includes pedicures, stretching and tons -- literally -- of food

Polk City, Florida (CNN)If you drove by it, you wouldn't even know it's there.

The Ringling Bros. Center for Elephant Conservation sits on 200 acres of land in rural central Florida, halfway between Orlando and Sarasota, off a nondescript country road. An armed security guard greets you at the entrance.
After a short drive down a gravel road, you get the sense this is a special place.
    "You can walk around and you don't hear anything," said Kenneth Feld, who opened the center in 1995. "These elephants, they have these large feet and they travel silently through the fields. I think it's very peaceful."
    Twenty-nine elephants currently live here, and 13 more will join the group by 2018, after Ringling Bros. decided this year to stop using elephants in its traveling circus.
    Read More

    'Difficult' family decision

    "This was a decision that our family had discussed for quite some time," said Feld, chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, the company that owns Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey.
    Ringling Bros. to end elephants acts by 2018
    Ringling Bros. to end elephants acts by 2018

      JUST WATCHED

      Ringling Bros. to end elephants acts by 2018

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Ringling Bros. to end elephants acts by 2018 01:00
    The change comes after years of repeated criticism and lawsuits by animal rights groups. The ultimate decision to phase out the elephants, Feld said, is the result of the different laws regulating the use of the animals in each of the 115 cities the circus visits every year.
    "You can't operate any business, much less with animals, if you don't have consistency from city to city," Feld said. "It's a definite expense to be in litigation and to be fighting legislation, and there is a saying and it's been around for a long time: 'You can't fight city hall.' And we found that to be the case in this situation."
    The circus business has been a part of the Feld family since 1967, when Irvin Feld purchased Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey. When Irvin died in 1984, his son, Kenneth, took over.
    "This is a whole family affair," he said. "It's a family affair for our family but also for all the elephants."

    A place to retire and breed

    When the center opened 20 years ago, it housed fewer than 10 elephants.
    "It was a place for elephants to retire," Feld said.
    Today, the center houses elephants of all ages.
    "We have lots of different elephants, meaning males and females, youth elephants, older elephants, so it is a great place to study behavior," he said.
    The center is also focused on breeding the animals. Wendy Kiso, a research and conservation scientist, spends her days at an onsite lab, trying to figure out how to keep the species from going extinct. Part of her lab includes several tanks that "cryo-preserve" elephant sperm at negative-196 degrees.
    African elephants on verge of extinction
    pkg church elephant extinction_00034207

      JUST WATCHED

      African elephants on verge of extinction

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    African elephants on verge of extinction 03:51
    "We process the semen and we extend it in such a way that we can freeze it," Kiso said. "This is a genetic resource bank for Asian elephants."
    Twenty-six elephants have been born here, Feld said. Mike, the newest pachyderm to join the group, was born at the center's birthing barn nearly two years ago.
    "We have the largest and only sustainable herd of Asian elephants in the Western Hemisphere," Feld said.

    Stretching and pedicures

    Caring for the elephants is no small task. Trudy Williams and her husband, Jim, spend their time taking care of the animals' daily needs. It takes the couple hours to bathe, walk and feed the elephants every day.
    "First thing in the morning, we water them, and give them some treats and feed them some hay," Williams said.
    Each elephant eats about 150 pounds of food a day. Twenty-one tons of hay usually lasts only 10 days at the center.
    Exercise is also part of the daily routine, including stretching.
    "We just do that a few times on each leg with them, just to give them a good stretch," Williams said."We do some footwork with them. All of our elephants, generally once a month, get a pedicure, just to make sure their feet are in good condition."
    All of this care isn't cheap.
    "Each elephant costs over $65,000 a year, per year, over all the years of their life," Feld said. "We're fortunate we're for profit. We do make a profit and we're a privately owned family business, and so we've made a decision we want to devote a lot of resources here."
    It's a price Feld said he's willing to pay to keep this species -- some varieties of which in Asia and Africa are endangered -- alive for generations to come.
    "I always say, it's sort of like Jurassic Park with a happy ending," Feld said. "We knew that if we didn't do something, maybe my grandchildren would never have the opportunity to see these incredible animals."
    A blind child in Chicago sits on the back of a kneeling elephant from the Ringling Brothers Circus in April 1917. Ringling Bros. will have elephants perform for the final time Sunday, May 1. It had previously said &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2015/03/05/news/ringling-bros-circus-elephants/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;that all of its elephants would be retired by 2018, &lt;/a&gt;but the retirement came early.
    Photos: Elephants in Ringling Bros. circus
    A blind child in Chicago sits on the back of a kneeling elephant from the Ringling Brothers Circus in April 1917. Ringling Bros. will have elephants perform for the final time Sunday, May 1. It had previously said that all of its elephants would be retired by 2018, but the retirement came early.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    Detective inspector Frank Story, right, euthanized this circus elephant after it was badly burned in a fire at the Ringling Bros. show grounds in Cleveland in August 1942.
    Photos: Elephants in Ringling Bros. circus
    Detective inspector Frank Story, right, euthanized this circus elephant after it was badly burned in a fire at the Ringling Bros. show grounds in Cleveland in August 1942.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    People stand near a circus elephant during a rehearsal in Sarasota, Florida, in 1949.
    Photos: Elephants in Ringling Bros. circus
    People stand near a circus elephant during a rehearsal in Sarasota, Florida, in 1949.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    Actress Marilyn Monroe rides on the back of an elephant to mark the opening night of the circus at New York&#39;s Madison Square Garden in March 1955.
    Photos: Elephants in Ringling Bros. circus
    Actress Marilyn Monroe rides on the back of an elephant to mark the opening night of the circus at New York's Madison Square Garden in March 1955.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    Elephants perform in New York in March 1964.
    Photos: Elephants in Ringling Bros. circus
    Elephants perform in New York in March 1964.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    Elephants work out and train in 1971.
    Photos: Elephants in Ringling Bros. circus
    Elephants work out and train in 1971.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    Children in Denver react to Charlie the elephant in 1978.
    Photos: Elephants in Ringling Bros. circus
    Children in Denver react to Charlie the elephant in 1978.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    An elephant walks out of a boxcar near the show&#39;s famous animal trainer, Gunther Gebel-Williams, in 1979.
    Photos: Elephants in Ringling Bros. circus
    An elephant walks out of a boxcar near the show's famous animal trainer, Gunther Gebel-Williams, in 1979.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    Elephants perform in 1995.
    Photos: Elephants in Ringling Bros. circus
    Elephants perform in 1995.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    This January 2005 photo, provided by the Animal Protection Institute, shows circus elephants chained in Jacksonville, Florida. Feld Entertainment Inc., which produces the Ringling Bros. and Barnum &amp;amp; Bailey Circus, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/11/29/us/ringling-bros-fine/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;agreed to pay $270,000&lt;/a&gt; for allegedly violating the Animal Welfare Act on several occasions from June 2007 to August 2011, according to a 2011 news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As part of the settlement, the company admitted no wrongdoing or violation of USDA policy.
    Photos: Elephants in Ringling Bros. circus
    This January 2005 photo, provided by the Animal Protection Institute, shows circus elephants chained in Jacksonville, Florida. Feld Entertainment Inc., which produces the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, agreed to pay $270,000 for allegedly violating the Animal Welfare Act on several occasions from June 2007 to August 2011, according to a 2011 news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As part of the settlement, the company admitted no wrongdoing or violation of USDA policy.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    Nicole, a 31-year-old elephant, shows off her artistic talent in 2006 as she paints for children of the local Ronald McDonald House in New York.
    Photos: Elephants in Ringling Bros. circus
    Nicole, a 31-year-old elephant, shows off her artistic talent in 2006 as she paints for children of the local Ronald McDonald House in New York.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    Performers ride elephants during a show in New York in April 2007.
    Photos: Elephants in Ringling Bros. circus
    Performers ride elephants during a show in New York in April 2007.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    Animal handlers bathe and brush two elephants in Phoenix in July 2006.
    Photos: Elephants in Ringling Bros. circus
    Animal handlers bathe and brush two elephants in Phoenix in July 2006.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    An elephant&#39;s trunk is seen on a train before a walk in Washington in 2009.
    Photos: Elephants in Ringling Bros. circus
    An elephant's trunk is seen on a train before a walk in Washington in 2009.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    Elephants perform in 2010 to celebrate the 200th birthday of Phineas Taylor Barnum, a founder of the circus.
    Photos: Elephants in Ringling Bros. circus
    Elephants perform in 2010 to celebrate the 200th birthday of Phineas Taylor Barnum, a founder of the circus.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    03 ringling elephants RESTRICTED04 ringling elephants RESTRICTED05 ringling elephants RESTRICTED06 ringling elephants RESTRICTED07 ringling elephants RESTRICTED08 ringling elephants RESTRICTED10 ringling elephants RESTRICTED09 ringling elephants RESTRICTED11 ringling elephants RESTRICTED12 ringling elephants RESTRICTED13 ringling elephants RESTRICTED14 ringling elephants15 ringling elephants RESTRICTED16 ringling elephants RESTRICTED17 ringling elephants

    CNN's Javier de Diego contributed to this report.