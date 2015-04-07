Sleep is just a cool spring breeze away

Story highlights A cool bedroom environment is key to getting a good night's sleep

(CNN) The Question: Why do we sleep better in fresh air?

The Answer: There's nothing quite like the brisk spring air floating through an open window. In fact, you could even argue that it helps you sleep better -- and you'd be correct. That's because when it comes to drifting off to dreamland, our brains simply prefer to do it in cooler climates, says Natalie Dautovich, Ph.D., an environmental scholar at the National Sleep Foundation.

"Fresh air can have a cooling effect and we know that a cool bedroom environment is key to getting a good night's sleep," she told The Huffington Post. "We also know there are a lot of positive associations between fresh air and relaxation, and when we feel relaxed and comfortable in our environment, we're more likely to feel sleepy."

A slight drop in body temperature can also prompt tiredness, Dautovich says. A cooler bedroom helps mimic or aid in that drop, which can signal our brains and bodies that it's time to hit the pillow. The ideal temperature for sleeping is around 60 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

