Controversial Police Encounters Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at controversial police encounters in the news.

LAPD officers beat motorist Rodney King after he leads police on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles County. George Holliday videotapes the beating from his apartment balcony. The video shows police beating King more than 50 times with their batons. Over 20 officers are present at the scene, mostly from the LAPD. King suffers 11 fractures and other injuries.

March 15, 1991 - A Los Angeles grand jury indicts Sergeant Stacey Koon and Officers Laurence Michael Powell, Timothy Wind, and Theodore Briseno in connection with the beating.

May 10, 1991 - A grand jury refuses to indict 17 officers who stood by at the King beating and did nothing.

May 1, 1992 - Rodney King makes an emotional plea for calm, "People, I just want to say, can we all get along? Can we get along? Can we stop making it horrible for the older people and the kids?"

August 4, 1992 - A federal grand jury returns indictments against Koon, Powell, Wind, and Briseno on the charge of violating Rodney King's civil rights.

April 16, 1993 - The federal jury convicts Koon and Powell on one charge of violating King's civil rights. Wind and Briseno are found not guilty. No disturbances follow the verdict.

August 4, 1993 - US District Court Judge John Davies sentences both Koon and Powell to 30 months in prison. Powell is found guilty of violating King's constitutional right to be free from an arrest made with "unreasonable force." Koon, the ranking officer, is convicted of permitting the civil rights violation to occur.

April 19, 1994 - The court awards King $3.8 million in compensatory damages in a civil lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles. King had demanded $56 million, or $1 million for every blow struck by the officers.

June 1, 1994 - In a civil trial against the police officers a jury awards King $0 in punitive damages. He had asked for $15 million.

1992 - Detroit - Malice Wayne Green

November 5, 1992 - Two white police officers approach Malice Wayne Green, a 35-year-old black motorist after he parks outside a suspected drug den. Witnesses say the police strike the unarmed man in the head repeatedly with heavy flashlights. The officers claim they feared Green was trying to reach for one of their weapons. Green dies of his injuries later that night. Two white police officers approach Malice Wayne Green, a 35-year-old black motorist after he parks outside a suspected drug den. Witnesses say the police strike the unarmed man in the head repeatedly with heavy flashlights. The officers claim they feared Green was trying to reach for one of their weapons. Green dies of his injuries later that night.

November 16, 1992 - Two officers, Larry Nevers and Walter Budzyn, are charged with second-degree murder. Sgt. Freddie Douglas, a supervisor who arrived on the scene after a call for backup, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and willful neglect of duty. Another officer, Robert Lessnau is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

December 1992 - The Detroit police chief fires the four officers.

August 23, 1993 - Nevers and Budzyn are convicted of murder after a 45-day trial. Lessnau is acquitted. Nevers sentence is 12 to 25 years, while Budzyn's sentence is eight to18 years. The charge against Douglas had been dismissed before the trial. Nevers and Budzyn are convicted of murder after a 45-day trial. Lessnau is acquitted. Nevers sentence is 12 to 25 years, while Budzyn's sentence is eight to18 years. The charge against Douglas had been dismissed before the trial.

2000-2001 - A jury finds Nevers guilty of involuntary manslaughter after a second trial. He is released from prison in 2001. A jury finds Nevers guilty of involuntary manslaughter after a second trial. He is released from prison in 2001.

2006 - Nevers' book about the incident and the trial, "Good Cops, Bad Verdict: How Racial Politics Convicted Us of Murder" is published.

2013 - The city demolishes a structure with a memorial for Green, a mural painted on the building near the street where the fatal confrontation took place. The city demolishes a structure with a memorial for Green, a mural painted on the building near the street where the fatal confrontation took place.

1997 - New York - Abner Louima

August 9, 1997 - Abner Louima, a 33-year-old Abner Louima, a 33-year-old Haitian immigrant, is arrested for interfering with officers trying to break up a fight in front of the Club Rendez-vous nightclub in Brooklyn. Louima alleges, while handcuffed, police officers lead him to the precinct bathroom and sodomized him with a plunger or broomstick.

August 15, 1997 - Police officers Justin Volpe and Charles Schwarz are charged with aggravated sexual abuse and first-degree assault.

August 16, 1997 - Thousands of angry protesters, many waving toilet plungers, gather outside Brooklyn's 70th Precinct to demonstrate against what they say is a long-standing problem of police brutality against minorities. Throughout the day, protesters, many of them Haitian, taunt police, chanting, "No justice, no peace." At some times, protesters stand toe to toe with officers watching the protest from behind a barricade, and call the officers racist and fascist. Thousands of angry protesters, many waving toilet plungers, gather outside Brooklyn's 70th Precinct to demonstrate against what they say is a long-standing problem of police brutality against minorities. Throughout the day, protesters, many of them Haitian, taunt police, chanting, "No justice, no peace." At some times, protesters stand toe to toe with officers watching the protest from behind a barricade, and call the officers racist and fascist.

February 26, 1998 - Volpe, Bruder, Schwarz, Wiese are indicted on federal civil rights charges in Louima's case. A fifth officer, Michael Bellomo, is accused of helping the others cover up the alleged beating, as well as an alleged assault on another Haitian immigrant, Patrick Antoine, the same night. Volpe, Bruder, Schwarz, Wiese are indicted on federal civil rights charges in Louima's case. A fifth officer, Michael Bellomo, is accused of helping the others cover up the alleged beating, as well as an alleged assault on another Haitian immigrant, Patrick Antoine, the same night.

May 1999 - Volpe pleads guilty to beating and sodomizing Louima. He is later sentenced to 30 years in prison.

June 8, 1999 - Schwarz is convicted of beating Louima, then holding him down while he was being tortured. Wiese, Bruder, and Bellomo are acquitted. Schwarz is later sentenced to 15 and a half years in prison.

March 6, 2000 - Charles Schwarz, Thomas Wiese, and Thomas Bruder are convicted for conspiring to obstruct justice by covering up the attack.

July 12, 2001 - Louima receives $8.75 million in a settlement agreement with the City of New York and the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association.

February 28, 2002 - The Second Circuit Court of Appeals overturns the convictions of former officers Schwarz, Wiese, and Bruder on the obstruction of justice charges.

1999 - New York - Amadou Diallo

February 4, 1999 - New York Police officers mistake the wallet Amadou Diallo's held in his hand for a handgun. Elite crimes unit officers Sean Carroll, Edward McMellon, Kenneth Boss, and Richard Murphy fire upon him 41 times and hit him 19 times. New York Police officers mistake the wallet Amadou Diallo's held in his hand for a handgun. Elite crimes unit officers Sean Carroll, Edward McMellon, Kenneth Boss, and Richard Murphy fire upon him 41 times and hit him 19 times.

March 25, 1999 - A Bronx grand jury votes to indict the four officers for second-degree murder.

February 25, 2000 - The officers are acquitted of state murder charges.

January 2001 - The US Justice Department announces it will not pursue federal civil rights charges against the officers.

January 2004 - Diallo's family settles a wrongful death lawsuit for $3 million dollars.

2005 - New Orleans - The Danziger Bridge shootings

September 4, 2005 - Six days after Six days after Hurricane Katrina devastates the area, New Orleans police officers receive a radio call that two officers are down under the Danziger vertical-lift bridge. According to the officers, people were shooting at them and they returned fire.

-- Brothers Ronald and Lance Madison, along with four members of the Bartholomew family, are shot by police officers. Ronald Madison, 40, who is mentally disabled, and James Brisette, 17 (some sources say 19), are fatally wounded.

December 28, 2006 - Police Sgts. Kenneth Bowen and Robert Gisevius and officers Robert Faulcon and Anthony Villavaso are charged with first-degree murder. Officers Robert Barrios, Michael Hunter and Ignatius Hills are charged with attempted murder.

August 2008 - State charges against the officers are thrown out.

July 12, 2010 - Four officers are indicted on federal charges of murdering Brissette: Bowen, Gisevius, Faulcon and Villavaso. Faulcon is also charged with Madison's murder. Bowen, Gisevius, Faulcon and Villavaso, along with Arthur Kaufman and Gerard Dugue are charged with covering up the shooting.

April 8, 2010 - Former officer Michael Hunter pleads guilty in federal court of covering up the police shooting. Former officer Michael Hunter pleads guilty in federal court of covering up the police shooting. In December, he is sentenced to eight years in prison.

August 5, 2011 - The jury finds five officers guilty of civil rights and obstruction charges: Kenneth Bowen, Robert Gisevius, Robert Faulcon, Anthony Villavaso and Arthur Kaufman.

October 5, 2011 - Ignatius Hills receives a six and a half year sentence for his role in the shooting.

April 4, 2012 - A federal judge sentences five former police officers to prison terms ranging from six to 65 years for the shootings of unarmed civilians. Faulcon receives 65 years. Bowen and Gisevius both receive 40 years. Villavaso receives 38 years. Kaufman was not involved in the shooting, just the cover up, so he receives a lighter sentence than the others do.

March 2013 - After a January 2012 mistrial, Dugue's trial is delayed indefinitely.

September 17, 2013 - Bowen, Gisevius, Faulcon, Villavaso and Kaufman are awarded a new trial.

April 20, 2016 - Bowen, Gisevius, Faulcon, Villavaso and Kaufman plead guilty. Bowen, Gisevius, Faulcon, Villavaso and Kaufman plead guilty. Their sentences -- from three to 12 years in prison -- are remarkably less severe than the six to 65 years in prison to which they were originally sentenced back in 2012.

December 2006 - Rev. Al Sharpton leads a rally in Manhattan, "Shopping for Justice," to protest the shooting. Rev. Al Sharpton leads a rally in Manhattan, "Shopping for Justice," to protest the shooting.

March 2007 - Three of the five officers involved in the shooting are indicted: Detectives Gescard F. Isnora and Michael Oliver are charged with manslaughter, and Michael Oliver is charged with reckless endangerment.

April 25, 2008 - The three officers are acquitted of all charges.

February 16, 2010 - The Department of Justice announces that it will not pursue federal civil rights charges against the police officers.

July 27, 2010 - New York City settles a lawsuit for more than $7 million filed by Bell's family and two of his friends.

2009 - Oakland, California - Oscar Grant

January 1, 2009 - San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit officer Johannes Mehserle shoots Oscar Grant, an unarmed 22-year-old, in the back while he is lying face down on a platform at the Fruitvale BART station in Oakland, California. San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit officer Johannes Mehserle shootsOscar Grant, an unarmed 22-year-old, in the back while he is lying face down on a platform at the Fruitvale BART station in Oakland, California.

January 7, 2009 - Footage from station KTVU shows demonstrators rampaging through the streets of Oakland protesting Grant's death. About 105 people are arrested for charges, which include inciting a riot, vandalism, assault on a police officer and unlawful assembly. Some protesters lie on their stomachs, saying they were showing solidarity with Grant, who was shot in the back.

January 27, 2010 - The The Bay Area Rapid Transit train system reaches a $1.5 million settlement over Grant's death, filed by the mother of Grant's young daughter.

July 8, 2010 - A jury finds Mehserle guilty of involuntary manslaughter. At the trial, Mehserle says that he intended to draw and fire his Taser rather than his gun.

November 5, 2010 - Mehserle is sentenced to two years in prison. He will be able to apply his 292 days of credit and can be released in as little as seven months. Outraged by the light sentence, protests that night turn violent.

June 2011 - Mehserle is released from prison.

July 30, 2013 - A federal appeals court rejects Mehserle's claim of immunity. This allows Grant's father to file a civil lawsuit against Mehserle.

July 7, 2014 - The federal jury does not award any damages in the civil lawsuit brought by Grant's father.

2011 - Fullerton, California - Kelly Thomas

July 5, 2011 - Fullerton, California police officers respond to a call about a homeless man looking into car windows and pulling on handles of cars. Surveillance camera footage shows Thomas being beaten, clubbed and stunned with a Taser by police. The video sparks a nationwide outcry. Thomas, who is mentally ill, dies five days later, and his death is ruled a homicide. Fullerton, California police officers respond to a call about a homeless man looking into car windows and pulling on handles of cars. Surveillance camera footage shows Thomas being beaten, clubbed and stunned with a Taser by police. The video sparks a nationwide outcry. Thomas, who is mentally ill, dies five days later, and his death is ruled a homicide.

May 9, 2012 - Officer Manuel Ramos is charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, and Cpl. Jay Patrick Cicinelli is charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony use of excessive force.

May 16, 2012 - The City of Fullerton, California, awards $1 million to Thomas' mother, Cathy Thomas.

January 13, 2014 - A jury acquits former officers Ramos and Cicinelli.

2014 - New York - Eric Garner

July 17, 2014 - Eric Garner, 43, dies after Officer Daniel Pantaleo tackles him to the ground in a department-banned chokehold during an arrest for allegedly selling cigarettes illegally. "I can't breathe! I can't breathe!" Garner, who has asthma, says repeatedly while restrained on the ground by several police officers. The incident is videotaped on a cellphone. Eric Garner, 43, dies after Officer Daniel Pantaleo tackles him to the ground in a department-banned chokehold during an arrest for allegedly selling cigarettes illegally. "I can't breathe! I can't breathe!" Garner, who has asthma, says repeatedly while restrained on the ground by several police officers. The incident is videotaped on a cellphone.

August 1, 2014 - The New York City Medical Examiner rules Garner's death a homicide.

December 3, 2014 - A grand jury decides not to indict Pantaleo. Protesters pour onto the streets of New York and other cities, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Oakland, California, chanting in unison some of Eric Garner's last words, "I can't breathe! I can't breathe!"

July 14, 2015 - New York settles with Eric Garner's estate for $5.9 million. New York settles with Eric Garner's estate for $5.9 million.

2014 - Ferguson, Missouri - Michael Brown

August 9, 2014 - During a struggle, a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, fatally shoots unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown. During a struggle, a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, fatally shoots unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown.

August 9-10, 2014 - Approximately 1,000 demonstrators protest Brown's death. The Ferguson-area protest turns violent and police use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

August 15, 2014 - Police identify the officer as 28-year-old Darren Wilson. Wilson is put on paid administrative leave after the incident, and he is required to undergo two psychological evaluations before returning to duty. Governor Jay Nixon decides to put the Missouri State Highway Patrol in charge of security.

August 18, 2014 - Governor Jay Nixon calls in the Missouri National Guard to protect the police command center.

November 24, 2014 - A grand jury does not indict Darren Wilson for Brown's shooting. Documents show that Wilson fired his gun 12 times. Protests erupt after the hearing in Ferguson and nationwide.

November 29, 2014 - Darren Wilson resigns from the Ferguson police force.

March 11, 2015 - Ferguson Police Chief Thomas Jackson resigns a week after a scathing Justice Department report slams his department. Ferguson Police Chief Thomas Jackson resigns a week after a scathing Justice Department report slams his department.

April 23, 2015 - The family of Michael Brown files a civil lawsuit against the city of Ferguson. The family of Michael Brown files a civil lawsuit against the city of Ferguson.

August 9-10, 2015 - The anniversary observations of Brown's death are largely peaceful during the day Sunday. However, after dark police say, a teen shoots at officers who return fire, businesses are damaged and tense standoffs between officers and protesters occur. On Monday, a state of emergency is declared and fifty-six people are arrested during a demonstration at a St. Louis courthouse. The anniversary observations of Brown's death are largely peaceful during the day Sunday. However, after dark police say, a teen shoots at officers who return fire, businesses are damaged and tense standoffs between officers and protesters occur. On Monday, a state of emergency is declared and fifty-six people are arrested during a demonstration at a St. Louis courthouse.

2015 - North Charleston, South Carolina - Walter Scott

April 4, 2015 - Officer Michael Slager fires eight shots at 50-year-old Walter Scott. Scott, who is unarmed, is killed. The officer initially says he used a Taser gun on Scott and that Scott grabbed his Taser. Slager had pulled Scott over for a broken tail light. Officer Michael Slager fires eight shots at 50-year-old Walter Scott. Scott, who is unarmed, is killed. The officer initially says he used a Taser gun on Scott and that Scott grabbed his Taser. Slager had pulled Scott over for a broken tail light.

April 7, 2015 - Cell phone video of the incident is released to the public. It shows Scott, with his back to Slager, running away. Slager is charged with first-degree murder.

April 8, 2015 - Though it's unknown if race was a factor, protesters at the city hall in North Charleston wear T-shirts that read "Black Lives Matter," and chant the phrase that became popular after several police-involved killings of black men around the country.

September 10, 2015 - Slager's attorneys make the case for him to be released on bond, after court documents reveal new details from the toxicology report, blood analysis, and Taser data. Slager's attorneys make the case for him to be released on bond, after court documents reveal new details from the toxicology report, blood analysis, and Taser data.

September 14, 2015 - The judge denies The judge denies Slager bond.

October 8, 2015 - The North Charleston City Council approves a $6.5 million settlement with the family of Walter Scott.

January 4, 2016 - The judge grants Slager a The judge grantsSlager a $500,000 cash bond.

May 11, 2016 - A federal grand jury indicts Michael Slager for misleading investigators and violating the civil rights of Walter Scott. A federal grand jury indicts Michael Slager for misleading investigators and violating the civil rights of Walter Scott.

November 3, 2016 - Opening statements begin in Slager's trial.

November 29, 2016 - Slager testifies in his own defense.

November 30, 2016 - Closing arguments wrap up and the jury begins deliberating. Closing arguments wrap up and the jury begins deliberating.

December 5, 2016 - After three days of deliberations, the jury is unable to reach a verdict and the judge declares a mistrial in the case. The prosecutor says that the state will try Slager again. After three days of deliberations, the jury is unable to reach a verdict and the judge declares a mistrial in the case. The prosecutor says that the state will try Slager again.

2015 - Baltimore - Freddie Gray

April 12, 2015 - Police arrest Police arrest 25-year-old Freddie Gray on a weapons charge after he is found with a knife in his pocket. Witness video of the arrest records him screaming as officers carry him to the prisoner transport van. After arriving at the police station, he is transferred to a trauma clinic with a severe spinal injury. He falls into a coma and dies one week later.

April 21, 2015 - The names of six officers involved in the arrest are released. Lt. Brian Rice, 41, Officer Caesar Goodson, 45, Sgt. Alicia White, 30, Officer William Porter, 25, Officer Garrett Miller, 26, and Officer Edward Nero, 29, are all suspended. The names of six officers involved in the arrest are released. Lt. Brian Rice, 41, Officer Caesar Goodson, 45, Sgt. Alicia White, 30, Officer William Porter, 25, Officer Garrett Miller, 26, and Officer Edward Nero, 29, are all suspended.

April 24, 2015 - Baltimore police acknowledge Freddie Gray did not get timely medical care after his arrest and was not buckled into a seat belt while being transported in a police van.

April 27, 2015 - Protests turn into riots as Protests turn into riots as looting and fires engulf Baltimore on the day of Gray's funeral . At least 20 officers receive injuries, as police and protesters upset over Gray's death clash on the streets. A video shows police in riot gear take cover behind an armored vehicle, as protesters pelt them with rocks. Gov. Larry Hogan's office declares a state of emergency and activates the National Guard to address the unrest.

May 21, 2015 - A Baltimore grand jury indicts six officers in the death of Freddie Gray. The officers now face a range of charges from involuntary manslaughter to reckless endangerment. The driver of the transport van, Caesar Goodman, will face the most severe charge, of second-degree depraved-heart murder.

September 10, 2015 - Judge Barry Williams denies the defendants' motion to move the Freddie Gray trials out of Baltimore, a day after officials approve a $6.4 million deal to settle all civil claims tied to Gray's death. Judge Barry Williams denies the defendants' motion to move the Freddie Gray trials out of Baltimore, a day after officials approve a $6.4 million deal to settle all civil claims tied to Gray's death.

November 30, 2015 - Officer William Porter, the first of six city police officers, goes on trial. Porter faces charges of manslaughter, assault and reckless endangerment. The Baltimore jury is comprised of eight women, five black and three white, and four men, three black and one white. The alternates are three white men and one black man. Officer William Porter, the first of six city police officers, goes on trial. Porter faces charges of manslaughter, assault and reckless endangerment. The Baltimore jury is comprised of eight women, five black and three white, and four men, three black and one white. The alternates are three white men and one black man.

December 7, 2015 - Due to a medical emergency, the judge dismisses a juror. The jury is now comprised of seven women, four black and three white, and five men, three black and two white. The alternates are two white men and one black man.

December 16, 2015 - The judge declares a mistrial in Porter's case after jurors say they are deadlocked.

May 12, 2016 - The bench trial of Edward Nero, one of the six officers charged in the case of Freddie Gray, begins in Baltimore. The bench trial of Edward Nero, one of the six officers charged in the case of Freddie Gray, begins in Baltimore. Nero faces charges of second-degree intentional assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of misconduct in office.

May 23, 2016 - Edward Nero is found not guilty.

June 23, 2016 - Goodson is acquitted of all charges.

July 18, 2016 - Lt. Brian Rice, the highest-ranking officer to stand trial over Gray's death, is found not guilty on all charges. Rice had been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office. Judge Barry Williams issued the ruling in a bench trial. Lt. Brian Rice, the highest-ranking officer to stand trial over Gray's death, is found not guilty on all charges. Rice had been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office. Judge Barry Williams issued the ruling in a bench trial.

July 27, 2016 - Prosecutors drop charges against the three remaining officers awaiting trial in connection with Freddie Gray's death. Prosecutors drop charges against the three remaining officers awaiting trial in connection with Freddie Gray's death.

August 10, 2016 - A Justice Department investigation finds that the Baltimore Police Department engages in unconstitutional practices that lead to disproportionate rates of stops, searches and arrests of African-Americans. The report also finds excessive use of force against juveniles and people with mental health disabilities.

April 13, 2015 - Federal and state authorities announce that they will conduct a joint investigation into McDonald's death spearheaded by the Chicago branch of the FBI.

April 15, 2015 - The city reaches a settlement with McDonald's family, agreeing to pay $5 million, though the family had not filed a lawsuit.

November 19, 2015 - A judge in Chicago orders the city to release the police dashcam video that shows the shooting. For months, the city has fought attempts to have the video released to the public, saying it could jeopardize any ongoing investigation. The decision is the result of a Freedom of Information Act request filed earlier this year by freelance journalist Brandon Smith.

November 24, 2015 - Officer Jason Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of McDonald. Officer Jason Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of McDonald.

December 1, 2015 - Mayor Rahm Emanuel announces he has asked for the resignation of Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy. Mayor Rahm Emanuel announces he has asked for the resignation of Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy.

August 30, 2016 - Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson files administrative charges against six officers involved in the fatal shooting of McDonald. Five officers will have their cases heard by the Chicago Police Board, which will rule if the officers will be terminated. The sixth officer charged has resigned. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson files administrative charges against six officers involved in the fatal shooting of McDonald. Five officers will have their cases heard by the Chicago Police Board, which will rule if the officers will be terminated. The sixth officer charged has resigned.

2016 - Falcon Heights, Minnesota - Philando Castile

July 6, 2016 - Philando Castile is shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. His girlfriend, Philando Castile is shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. His girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, live-streams the aftermath of the confrontation with the police officer , and says Castile was reaching for his identification when he was shot.

November 16, 2016 - Police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who fatally shot Castile, is charged with second-degree manslaughter and two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm. Police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who fatally shot Castile, is charged with second-degree manslaughter and two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm.

2016 - Tulsa, Oklahoma - Terence Crutcher

September 16, 2016 - Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby fatally shoots Terence Crutcher, a 40-year-old unarmed black man, after his car is found abandoned in the middle of the road.

September 19, 2016 - The Tulsa Police Department releases video of the incident captured by a police helicopter, showing Shelby and other officers at the scene. At a news conference, the police chief tells reporters Crutcher was unarmed. Both the US Department of Justice and state authorities have launched investigations into the officer-involved shooting. The Tulsa Police Department releases video of the incident captured by a police helicopter, showing Shelby and other officers at the scene. At a news conference, the police chief tells reporters Crutcher was unarmed. Both the US Department of Justice and state authorities have launched investigations into the officer-involved shooting.

September 22, 2016 - Officer Shelby is charged with felony manslaughter in the first degree . The criminal complaint against Shelby says her "fear resulted in her unreasonable actions which led her to shooting" Crutcher. She is accused of "unlawfully and unnecessarily" shooting Crutcher after he did not comply with her "lawful orders."

November 29, 2016 - Shelby is ordered to stand trial for first-degree manslaughter.