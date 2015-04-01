Saudi Arabia Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about Saudi Arabia, a large, oil-rich Middle Eastern country bordering Yemen , Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq , Jordan, the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf. Saudi Arabia is also home to Islam's holiest cities, Mecca and Medina .

Area: 2,149,690 sq km, about one-fifth the size of the United States

Population: 28,160,273 (July 2016 est.). Note: immigrants make up more than 30% of the total population, according to UN data (2015)

Median age: 27.2 years

Capital: Riyadh

Ethnic Groups: Arab 90%, Afro-Asian 10%

Religion: Muslim (85-90% Sunni and 10-15% Shiite, citizens only), Other (includes Eastern Orthodox, Protestant, Roman Catholic, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist, and Sikh) (2012 est.)

GDP (purchasing power parity): $1.731 trillion (2016 est.)

GDP per capita: $54,100 (2016 est.)

Unemployment: 11.2% (Saudi men only, 2016 est.)

Saudi Arabia was a founding member of OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) in 1960.

More than 30% of Saudi Arabia's population is made up of foreign workers.

Saudi Arabia was a founding member of the Arab League in 1945.

It currently maintains close ties with its neighbor, Bahrain, and helped the Sunni monarchy there put down an Arab Spring uprising in 2011

Religion -

The Wahhabi, or Salafi, branch of Sunni Islam has been closely tied to the Saud family since the 18th century. When the Saud family established the modern country of Saudi Arabia in the 1930s, the Wahhabi interpretation of Islam become the country's official state-sponsored religion.

One of the five pillars of Islam is performing Hajj , by traveling to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, at least once. Approximately two million people a year make the pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia bans public worship by non-Muslims and severely restricts public displays of religion by non-Wahhabi sect Muslims, including Shiites.

Timeline:

September 23, 1932 - Abd-al-Aziz Bin-Abd-al-Rahman Bin-Faysal Bin-Turki Bin-Abdallah Bin-Muhammad Al Saud, also known as Ibn Saud, establishes the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 30 years after Saud's family returned to the Arabian Peninsula from exile.

1939 - Saudi Arabia declares its neutrality at the outbreak of Saudi Arabia declares its neutrality at the outbreak of World War II and maintains it for most of the war.

1944 - California-Arabian Standard Oil changes its name to Arabian American Oil (Aramco).

February-March 1945 - Saudi Arabia declares war on Germany and Saudi Arabia declares war on Germany and Japan

March 22, 1945 - Joins the Arab League as a founding member.

October 24, 1945 - Joins the Joins the United Nations as a founding member.

1948 - Sends several hundred troops to fight in the first Sends several hundred troops to fight in the first Arab-Israeli War after Israel declares its independence.

1950 - Aramco begins sharing 50% of its income with the government of Saudi Arabia.

1953 - Ibn Saud dies and is succeeded by his son Saud Ibn Abd al-Aziz.

September 14, 1960 - OPEC is formed in Baghdad, Iraq, by founding members Iraq, Kuwait, Iran, Saudi Arabia and OPEC is formed in Baghdad, Iraq, by founding members Iraq, Kuwait, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela

1962 - Yemen's civil war pits Saudi Arabia and Egypt against each other for five years.

November 1964 - King Saud is deposed and replaced by his half-brother Faisal.

March 25, 1975 - King Faisal is murdered by a nephew. Half-brother Khalid succeeds him.

March 26, 1979 - Saudi Arabia severs diplomatic relations with Egypt after President Anwar Sadat signs the Saudi Arabia severs diplomatic relations with Egypt after President Anwar Sadat signs the Camp David peace treaty with Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin.

1980 - The Saudi government gains full control of Aramco.

September 1980 - The eight-year-long war between Iran and Iraq begins. Saudi Arabia supports Iraq and the government of Saddam Hussein against the predominantly Shiite country of Iran, with billions in loans. The war ends in a stalemate in 1988.

May 1981 - Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates establish the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

June 13, 1982 - King Khalid dies and is succeeded by his half-brother Crown Prince Fahd.

November 1987 - Saudi Arabia and Egypt restore diplomatic ties.

August 2, 1990 - Iraq invades neighboring Kuwait . King Fahd, fearing an Iraqi invasion, allows a multi-national force of more than 500,000 troops to set up military bases in the country. This angers many Saudis, who consider the foreign troops infidels.

February 27-March 1991 - US and coalition forces defeat Iraq and liberate Kuwait.

November 13, 1995 - A bomb destroys a building used by the US military in Riyadh, killing five US service members. A bomb destroys a building used by the US military in Riyadh, killing five US service members.

June 25, 1996 - A group of terrorists attack the US Air Force housing complex known as Khobar Towers in Dhahran. Nineteen service members are killed.

August 7, 1998 - Almost simultaneously, Almost simultaneously, bombs explode at US embassies in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania , killing 224 people. More than 5,000 are wounded. Twelve of those killed in Kenya are US citizens. The bombings, orchestrated by al Qaeda, take place eight years to the day after US troops were ordered to Saudi Arabia in the aftermath of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait.

June 22, 2001 - US authorities indict thirteen Saudis and one Lebanese man for the 1996 Khobar Towers bombing.

2003 - Saudi Arabia opposes the Saudi Arabia opposes the US invasion of Iraq

May 12, 2003 - Assailants set off car bombs at three housing compounds in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Approximately 23 people are killed, including nine Americans.

November 8, 2003 - Seventeen people of various Arab nationalities are killed in a suicide car bombing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

August 1, 2005 - King Fahd dies and is succeeded by his half-brother, King Fahd dies and is succeeded by his half-brother, Crown Prince Abdullah

January 23, 2015 - King Abdullah dies and is succeeded by his half-brother, King Abdullah dies and is succeeded by his half-brother, Crown Prince Salman

April 29, 2015 - King Salman, in a surprise power-shifting move, appoints Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef as crown prince, replacing his half-brother Prince Muqrin as his successor, and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman, his son, as deputy crown prince. Bin Nayef has closer ties to the US than most major Saudi members of royalty, according to reports.

December 14, 2015 - At least At least 17 women are elected to public office in Saudi Arabia , in the first elections in which women in the country are allowed to vote and to run for office.

January 2, 2016 - Saudi Arabia announces it has executed 47 prisoners who had been convicted of terrorism over the last decade -- Saudi Arabia announces it has executed 47 prisoners who had been convicted of terrorism over the last decade -- most prominently, a Shiite cleric named Nimr al-Nimr, who had spoken out against the ruling Al Saud family. This mass execution, which took place in 12 different Saudi sites, marks the country's highest one-year total in almost two decades. The executions spark demonstrations throughout the region, including protesters smashing Molotov cocktails into the Saudi embassy in Tehran, Iran.

January 3, 2016 - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir says his country is severing ties with Iran after Saturday's attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir says his country is severing ties with Iran after Saturday's attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran.

January 4, 2016 - The Saudi government announces that all flights to and from Iran are suspended immediately, according to the Saudi Pres Agency. In addition, The Saudi government announces that all flights to and from Iran are suspended immediately, according to the Saudi Pres Agency. In addition, Bahrain announces it is severing ties with Iran , while the United Arab Emirates says it is "downgrading" diplomatic relations with Iran, and Sudan expels the Iranian ambassador and the entire Iranian diplomatic mission in its country.

August 24-25, 2016 - US Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubier, crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef, deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and other representatives from the region, to discuss plans to end the escalating violence in Yemen. US Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubier, crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef, deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and other representatives from the region, to discuss plans to end the escalating violence in Yemen.