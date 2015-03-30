How to help: Global hotlines

Breaking News

(CNN)Need information on how to report a suspected case of human trafficking?

Check out the list of human trafficking global hotlines, based off the U.S. Department of State Global Hotlines List:

Albania:
Ministry of Interior (in cooperation with International Organization for Migration and UN Office on Drugs and Crime)
    800 1212
    Country code: 355-

    Angola:
    International Organization for Migration
    925 906 225
    Country code: 244-

    Armenia:
    United Methodist Committee on Relief
    800 50 558
    Country code: 374-

    Austria:
    Austrian Criminal Police
    01-24836-85383
    Country code: 43

    Azerbaijan:
    International Organization for Migration
    12 465 90 71
    Country code: 994

    Bahamas:
    Bahamas Crisis Center
    1 242 328 0922

    Belarus:
    Ministry of Interior
    017-218-7985
    Country code: 375-

    Belize:
    Local Crime Stoppers
    0-800-922-8477

    Belgium:
    For Bruxelles : 02/511.64.64
    For Wallonie : 04/232.40.30
    For Flandre : 03/201.16.90
    Country code: 32-

    Bolivia:
    International Office for Migration
    2 236 90 44
    Country code: 591-

    Bosnia and Herzegovina:
    Crime Catchers Hotline
    080020505
    Country Code: 387-

    Brazil:
    Ministry of Justice
    2025 3587
    Country code: 55-

    Brunei:
    Police Department
    2661334
    Country code: 673-

    Bulgaria:
    International Office for Migration Bulgaria Hotline
    293 94 777
    Country code: 359-

    Cambodia:
    SISHA (NGO, 24hr operation)
    017 382 877
    Country code: 855-

    Canada:
    Human Trafficking National Coordination Center
    613-993-7267

    China:
    International Organization for Migration
    10 85 32 18 34
    Country code: 86-

    Colombia:
    International Organization for Migration
    1 622 77 74
    Country code: 57-

    Costa Rica:
    Judicial Investigation Organization
    222 1365
    Country code: 506-

    Cote d'Ivoire:
    International Organization for Migration
    22 52 82 00
    Country code: 225

    Croatia:
    SOS hot line: 0800 77 99
    Police -- 92
    International Organization for Migration -- 1 4816 774
    Country code: 385-

    Cyprus:
    Republic of Cyprus Police Department
    1460
    Country code: 357-

    Czech Republic:
    La Strada (NGO)
    222 717 171
    Country code: 420-

    Denmark:
    Non-emergency police
    33 14 88 88
    Country code: 45-
    Email: politi@politi.dk
    Center mod Menneskehandel (Center against Human Trafficking)
    70 20 25 50
    Country code: 45-

    Dominican Republic:
    International Organization for Migration
    688 8174
    Country code: 1 809-

    Ecuador:
    International Organization for Migration
    2256789
    Country code: 593-

    Egypt:
    National Council for Childhood and Motherhood
    16000
    Country code: 20-

    El Salvador:
    Department of International Issues
    252-71151
    Country code: 503-

    Estonia:
    Police Department
    Emergency: 112
    Non-emergency: 110
    Country code: 372-

    Ethiopia:
    International Organization for Migration
    11 15 51 68 78
    Country code: 25-

    Fiji:
    Immigration Department
    331 2672
    Country code: 679-

    Finland:
    Senior Officer Venla Roth
    71 878 8667
    Emergency hotline
    358 71876
    Country code: 358-

    France:
    Ac. Sé (NGO)
    08 25 00 99 07
    Country code: 33-

    Georgia:
    International Organization for Migration
    3225 2216
    Country code: 995-

    Germany:
    International Organization for Migration
    3 027 87 780
    Country code: 49-

    Greece:
    National Center for Emergency Social Assistance
    197
    Country code: 30-

    Guatemala:
    National Civil Police
    110
    Country code: 502-

    Guyana:
    Help & Shelter (NGO)
    (592)-225-4731
    Country code: 592-

    Honduras:
    International Organization for Migration
    220 1100
    Country code: 504-

    Hong Kong:
    Hong Kong Police Department
    2343 2255
    Country code: 852-

    Hungary:
    Emergency hotline: 06/80-20-55-20
    Police: 107 or 112 (international emergency line)
    Country code: 36-

    India:
    International Organization for Migration
    11-4-659
    Country code: 91-

    Indonesia:
    International Organization for Migration
    21 57 95 12 75
    Country code: 62-

    Ireland:
    Sexual Violence Center Cork
    21 450 5577
    (Or 1800496496)
    Country code: 353-

    Japan:
    Polaris Project Japan -- 050-3496-7615
    International Organization for Migration -35 45 24 87
    Country code: 813-

    Kazakhstan:
    International Organization for Migration
    7172 790345
    Country code: 7-

    Kenya:
    Central Police Station
    020-225685
    Country code: 254-

    Kyrgyzstan:
    International Organization for Migration
    3 12 61 24 56
    Country code: 996-

    Latvia:
    Shelter Association Safe House
    6789 8343
    Country code: 371-

    Lithuania:
    Missing Persons Families Support Center
    5 248 3373
    Country code: 370-

    Laos:
    AFESIP
    21 413 188
    Country Code: 856-

    Macau:
    Judiciary Police
    2855 7777
    Country code: 853-

    Malaysia:
    Tenaganita (NGO)
    03 2697 3671
    Country code: 60-

    Malta:
    Human trafficking hotline
    179
    Country code: 356 --

    Mexico:
    Procuraduria General de la Republica
    5346 0000
    Country code: 52-

    Moldova:
    La STRADA
    Free hotline w/in Moldova: 0 800 77777
    Country code: 373-

    Montenegro:
    International Organization for Migration
    8 123 43 32
    Country code: 382-

    Mozambique:
    Ministry of Interior
    21 303510
    Ministry of Justice
    21 494264
    Country code: 258-

    New Zealand:
    New Zealand Police
    Emergency: 111
    Non-emergency: station numbers can be found at: http://www.police.govt.nz/contact-us/stations

    Nicaragua:
    Foreign Affairs Ministry
    22 44 8000
    Country code: 505-

    Niger:
    Ministry of Labor and Civil Service
    20 73 29 43
    Country code: 227-

    Nigeria:
    NAPTIP (National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other related Matters)
    07030000203
    Country Code: 234-

    Norway:
    The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration
    23 35 16 00
    Country code: 47-

    Oman:
    Ministry of Manpower
    Hotline: 800 77 000
    Country code: 968-

    Panama:
    Immigration
    507-1800
    Country code: 507-

    Peru:
    Ministry of Interior
    01518 0000
    Country code: 51-

    Poland:
    La Strada
    Hotline: 22 628 9999
    Country code: 48-

    Portugal:
    International Organization for Migration
    2 132 42 9 40
    Country code: 351-

    Qatar:
    The National Office of Combating Trafficking in Humans
    4678952
    Country code: 974-

    Russia:
    Angel Coalition
    8 800 200 2400
    Country code: 7-

    Rwanda:
    Rwandan National Police
    Gender Violence
    0252 3512
    Country code: 250-

    Samoa:
    Police Commissioner
    22 222
    Country code: 685-

    Serbia:
    ASTRA (NGO)
    SOS hotline: 11 33 47 817
    Country code: 381-

    Singapore:
    Police Force
    HQ: 6-353-0000
    Emergency: 999
    Country code: 65-

    Slovakia:
    International Organization for Migration
    0850 211 478
    Country code: 421-

    Slovenia:
    International Organization for Migration
    1 434 73 51
    Country code: 386-

    South Africa:
    Police Service
    012-393-1000
    Country Code: 27-

    South Korea:
    International Organization for Migration
    21 83 01 91
    Country code: 82-

    Spain:
    Ministry of Labor and Immigration
    91 363 23 30
    Country code: 34-

    Sri Lanka:
    IOM
    11 5325 300
    Country code: 94-

    Switzerland:
    FIZ Makasi (NGO)
    0442404422
    Country code: 41-

    Taiwan:
    Ministry of Interior
    10 85 32 18 34
    Country code: 886

    Tajikistan:
    International Organization for Migration
    37 221 03 02
    Country code: 992-

    Thailand:
    International Organization for Migration
    2 343 93 00
    Country code: 66-

    Timor-Leste:
    International Organization for Migration
    723 1576
    Country code: 670-
    Trinidad and Tobago
    Counter Trafficking Unit
    800-4288 (4CTU)
    Country code: 868 -

    Turkmenistan:
    International Organization for Migration
    12 42 08 26
    Country code: 993-

    Togo:
    Direction Générale de la Protection de l'Enfant (DGPE)
    901-88-43
    Country code: 228-

    UAE -- Dubai:
    Police, Criminal Investigation
    04- 2013430
    Country code: 971-

    Uganda:
    International Organization for Migration
    3 12 26 11 79
    Country code: 256-

    Ukraine:
    La Strada Ukraine
    Within Ukraine -- 0800 500 225
    From abroad -- 442 053 736
    International Organization for Migration
    44-568 50 15
    Country code: 380-

    United Kingdom:
    Crime Stoppers
    0800-555-111
    Country code: 44-

    United States of America:
    National Human Trafficking Resource Center
    1-888-3737-888
    Country code: 1-

    Uruguay:
    International Organization for Migration
    2.916 80 43
    Country code: 598-

    Uzbekistan:
    International Organization for Migration
    7 12 54 77
    Country code: 998 --

    Vietnam:
    International Organization for Migration
    83 822 2057
    Country code: 84-

    Zambia:
    International Organization for Migration
    (0)1 25 40 55
    Country code: 260-

    Zimbabwe:
    International Organization for Migration
    Counter-trafficking hotline: 0800 32 22222
    Country code: 263