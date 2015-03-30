How to help: Global hotlines

(CNN)Need information on how to report a suspected case of human trafficking?
Check out the list of human trafficking global hotlines, based off the U.S. Department of State Global Hotlines List:
Albania:
Ministry of Interior (in cooperation with International Organization for Migration and UN Office on Drugs and Crime)
800 1212
Country code: 355-
Angola:
International Organization for Migration
925 906 225
Country code: 244-
Armenia:
United Methodist Committee on Relief
800 50 558
Country code: 374-
Austria:
Austrian Criminal Police
01-24836-85383
Country code: 43
Azerbaijan:
International Organization for Migration
12 465 90 71
Country code: 994
Bahamas:
Bahamas Crisis Center
1 242 328 0922
Belarus:
Ministry of Interior
017-218-7985
Country code: 375-
Belize:
Local Crime Stoppers
0-800-922-8477
Belgium:
For Bruxelles : 02/511.64.64
For Wallonie : 04/232.40.30
For Flandre : 03/201.16.90
Country code: 32-
Bolivia:
International Office for Migration
2 236 90 44
Country code: 591-
Bosnia and Herzegovina:
Crime Catchers Hotline
080020505
Country Code: 387-
Brazil:
Ministry of Justice
2025 3587
Country code: 55-
Brunei:
Police Department
2661334
Country code: 673-
Bulgaria:
International Office for Migration Bulgaria Hotline
293 94 777
Country code: 359-
Cambodia:
SISHA (NGO, 24hr operation)
017 382 877
Country code: 855-
Canada:
Human Trafficking National Coordination Center
613-993-7267
China:
International Organization for Migration
10 85 32 18 34
Country code: 86-
Colombia:
International Organization for Migration
1 622 77 74
Country code: 57-
Costa Rica:
Judicial Investigation Organization
222 1365
Country code: 506-
Cote d'Ivoire:
International Organization for Migration
22 52 82 00
Country code: 225
Croatia:
SOS hot line: 0800 77 99
Police -- 92
International Organization for Migration -- 1 4816 774
Country code: 385-
Cyprus:
Republic of Cyprus Police Department
1460
Country code: 357-
Czech Republic:
La Strada (NGO)
222 717 171
Country code: 420-
Denmark:
Non-emergency police
33 14 88 88
Country code: 45-
Email: politi@politi.dk
Center mod Menneskehandel (Center against Human Trafficking)
70 20 25 50
Country code: 45-
Dominican Republic:
International Organization for Migration
688 8174
Country code: 1 809-
Ecuador:
International Organization for Migration
2256789
Country code: 593-
Egypt:
National Council for Childhood and Motherhood
16000
Country code: 20-
El Salvador:
Department of International Issues
252-71151
Country code: 503-
Estonia:
Police Department
Emergency: 112
Non-emergency: 110
Country code: 372-
Ethiopia:
International Organization for Migration
11 15 51 68 78
Country code: 25-
Fiji:
Immigration Department
331 2672
Country code: 679-
Finland:
Senior Officer Venla Roth
71 878 8667
Emergency hotline
358 71876
Country code: 358-
France:
Ac. Sé (NGO)
08 25 00 99 07
Country code: 33-
Georgia:
International Organization for Migration
3225 2216
Country code: 995-
Germany:
International Organization for Migration
3 027 87 780
Country code: 49-
Greece:
National Center for Emergency Social Assistance
197
Country code: 30-
Guatemala:
National Civil Police
110
Country code: 502-
Guyana:
Help & Shelter (NGO)
(592)-225-4731
Country code: 592-
Honduras:
International Organization for Migration
220 1100
Country code: 504-
Hong Kong:
Hong Kong Police Department
2343 2255
Country code: 852-
Hungary:
Emergency hotline: 06/80-20-55-20
Police: 107 or 112 (international emergency line)
Country code: 36-
India:
International Organization for Migration
11-4-659
Country code: 91-
Indonesia:
International Organization for Migration
21 57 95 12 75
Country code: 62-
Ireland:
Sexual Violence Center Cork
21 450 5577
(Or 1800496496)
Country code: 353-
Japan:
Polaris Project Japan -- 050-3496-7615
International Organization for Migration -35 45 24 87
Country code: 813-
Kazakhstan:
International Organization for Migration
7172 790345
Country code: 7-
Kenya:
Central Police Station
020-225685
Country code: 254-
Kyrgyzstan:
International Organization for Migration
3 12 61 24 56
Country code: 996-
Latvia:
Shelter Association Safe House
6789 8343
Country code: 371-
Lithuania:
Missing Persons Families Support Center
5 248 3373
Country code: 370-
Laos:
AFESIP
21 413 188
Country Code: 856-
Macau:
Judiciary Police
2855 7777
Country code: 853-
Malaysia:
Tenaganita (NGO)
03 2697 3671
Country code: 60-
Malta:
Human trafficking hotline
179
Country code: 356 --
Mexico:
Procuraduria General de la Republica
5346 0000
Country code: 52-
Moldova:
La STRADA
Free hotline w/in Moldova: 0 800 77777
Country code: 373-
Montenegro:
International Organization for Migration
8 123 43 32
Country code: 382-
Mozambique:
Ministry of Interior
21 303510
Ministry of Justice
21 494264
Country code: 258-
New Zealand:
New Zealand Police
Emergency: 111
Non-emergency: station numbers can be found at: http://www.police.govt.nz/contact-us/stations
Nicaragua:
Foreign Affairs Ministry
22 44 8000
Country code: 505-
Niger:
Ministry of Labor and Civil Service
20 73 29 43
Country code: 227-
Nigeria:
NAPTIP (National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other related Matters)
07030000203
Country Code: 234-
Norway:
The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration
23 35 16 00
Country code: 47-
Oman:
Ministry of Manpower
Hotline: 800 77 000
Country code: 968-
Panama:
Immigration
507-1800
Country code: 507-
Peru:
Ministry of Interior
01518 0000
Country code: 51-
Poland:
La Strada
Hotline: 22 628 9999
Country code: 48-
Portugal:
International Organization for Migration
2 132 42 9 40
Country code: 351-
Qatar:
The National Office of Combating Trafficking in Humans
4678952
Country code: 974-
Russia:
Angel Coalition
8 800 200 2400
Country code: 7-
Rwanda:
Rwandan National Police
Gender Violence
0252 3512
Country code: 250-
Samoa:
Police Commissioner
22 222
Country code: 685-
Serbia:
ASTRA (NGO)
SOS hotline: 11 33 47 817
Country code: 381-
Singapore:
Police Force
HQ: 6-353-0000
Emergency: 999
Country code: 65-
Slovakia:
International Organization for Migration
0850 211 478
Country code: 421-
Slovenia:
International Organization for Migration
1 434 73 51
Country code: 386-
South Africa:
Police Service
012-393-1000
Country Code: 27-
South Korea:
International Organization for Migration
21 83 01 91
Country code: 82-
Spain:
Ministry of Labor and Immigration
91 363 23 30
Country code: 34-
Sri Lanka:
IOM
11 5325 300
Country code: 94-
Switzerland:
FIZ Makasi (NGO)
0442404422
Country code: 41-
Taiwan:
Ministry of Interior
10 85 32 18 34
Country code: 886
Tajikistan:
International Organization for Migration
37 221 03 02
Country code: 992-
Thailand:
International Organization for Migration
2 343 93 00
Country code: 66-
Timor-Leste:
International Organization for Migration
723 1576
Country code: 670-
Trinidad and Tobago
Counter Trafficking Unit
800-4288 (4CTU)
Country code: 868 -
Turkmenistan:
International Organization for Migration
12 42 08 26
Country code: 993-
Togo:
Direction Générale de la Protection de l'Enfant (DGPE)
901-88-43
Country code: 228-
UAE -- Dubai:
Police, Criminal Investigation
04- 2013430
Country code: 971-
Uganda:
International Organization for Migration
3 12 26 11 79
Country code: 256-
Ukraine:
La Strada Ukraine
Within Ukraine -- 0800 500 225
From abroad -- 442 053 736
International Organization for Migration
44-568 50 15
Country code: 380-
United Kingdom:
Crime Stoppers
0800-555-111
Country code: 44-
United States of America:
National Human Trafficking Resource Center
1-888-3737-888
Country code: 1-
Uruguay:
International Organization for Migration
2.916 80 43
Country code: 598-
Uzbekistan:
International Organization for Migration
7 12 54 77
Country code: 998 --
Vietnam:
International Organization for Migration
83 822 2057
Country code: 84-
Zambia:
International Organization for Migration
(0)1 25 40 55
Country code: 260-
Zimbabwe:
International Organization for Migration
Counter-trafficking hotline: 0800 32 22222
Country code: 263