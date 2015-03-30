How to help: Global organizations

(CNN) If you are looking for a way to help fight against human trafficking on a global scale, the following are organizations that work around the world. Many accept financial donations, but also recommend other ways you can help them by donating time or spreading the word.

Through Anti-Slavery International you can donate financially, become a campaign member, start up a student or local anti-slavery group, run for freedom, organize your own events, or become a volunteer or intern.

ECPAT International accepts financial donations, but also urges you to join the campaign by spreading the word or by applying for an internship position.

Equality Now is an international human rights organization that aims to end violence and discrimination against women and girls around the world.





Global Modern Slavery Directory

Global Modern Slavery Directory

An interactive, publicly searchable map and database of organizations and agencies across the globe that address the issue of modern slavery and human trafficking. With Free the Slaves, you can donate, host and event, become a member, or volunteer your time.





Maiti Nepal International Justice Mission accepts financial donations and provides great ideas as to how you can get involved.





Maiti Nepal, run by Anuradha Koirala, 2010 CNN Hero, works on the border between Nepal and India to prevent the trafficking of young Nepalese girls. In addition, the group works to provide justice as well as a safe haven for these girls. You can help by donating or sponsoring a child.





Not For Sale The Mekong Club is an organization working in the Mekong region of Asia. This group specializes in partnering with businesses to reduce the economic vulnerability of the people in this region. Check out their website to see what their current projects are.

Not For Sale, based in California, accepts donations and has many suggestions as to how you can help, including ideas for students, artists, etc.

Orphaned Starfish Foundation



Orphaned Starfish Foundation

Orphaned Starfish programs address the challenges facing orphans, victims of abuse and at-risk youth by providing them with technology training.



Plan International Orphaned Starfish programs address the challenges facing orphans, victims of abuse and at-risk youth by providing them with technology training.

A children's development organization working in 50 developing countries across Africa, Asia and the Americas to promote child rights and lift millions of children out of poverty.

You can donate to the Polaris project, organize fundraisers, attend their events, volunteer your time, or sign one of their petitions against human trafficking.

The Ricky Martin Foundation is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico and accepts financial donations as well as hosts events.

The Salvation Army works to prevent human trafficking and support its victims. You can donate to their cause or become an intern. They also provide manuals for teachers who want to include the subject of human trafficking in their classrooms and ideas for faith-based help.

With Save the Children, you can join the fight against human trafficking by donating financially or by sponsoring a child.

Shared Hope International accepts donations, hosts awareness events, and provides ideas as to how to host your own awareness evens. You can even request a speaker for your own event.

UNICEF accepts donations and provides training manuals on the subject of human trafficking.

World Hope International accepts donations and provides many ideas as to how you can get involved.

You can donate financially to World Vision, as well as help keep a child safe and their family self sufficient in many other ways.