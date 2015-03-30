Breaking News

How to help: Charities, country-by-country

Updated 5:17 AM ET, Mon July 24, 2017

(CNN)If you would like to donate to a charity in a particular country you've seen highlighted on CNN, explore our country-by-country list below.


Afghanistan

-- UNICEF
http://www.unicef.org/infobycountry/afghanistan.html
-- Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission
    http://www.aihrc.org.af/


    Argentina
    -- María de los Ángeles Foundation
    http://www.fundacionmariadelosangeles.org/
    -- La Casa del Encuentro
    http://www.lacasadelencuentro.org/portada.html
    -- ECPAT International
    http://www.ecpat.net/



    Armenia
    -- Global Hope Network International
    http://www.globalhopenetwork.org/europe/


    Australia
    -- Anti-Slavery Project
    http://www.antislavery.org.au/
    -- Stop the Traffik
    http://stopthetraffik.org.au/
    -- Project Respect
    http://projectrespect.org.au/

    Azerbaijan
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/


    Bangladesh
    -- Rights Jessore
    http://www.rightsjessore.org/
    -- Save the Children Bangladesh
    http://www.savethechildren.org/site/c.8rKLIXMGIpI4E/b.6150521/

    Brazil
    -- Happy Child
    http://www.happychild.org/index.php


    Cambodia
    -- AFESIP Cambodia
    http://www.afesip.org/
    -- Agape International Missions
    http://agapewebsite.org/
    -- Chab Dai
    http://www.chabdai.org/
    -- Child Rights Foundation
    http://www.childrightsfound.org/
    -- ECPAT Cambodia
    http://www.ecpatcambodia.org/index.php
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/


    Denmark
    -- Center Mod Menneskehandel (Center Against Human Trafficking)
    http://www.centermodmenneskehandel.dk/in-english/in-english
    -- Hope Now
    http://hopenow.dk/


    DR Congo
    -- Free the Slaves
    http://www.freetheslaves.net/
    -- Heartland Alliance
    http://www.heartlandalliance.org/international/wherewework/project-pages/burundi-drc-the-great.html


    France
    -- Committee Against Modern Slavery
    http://www.esclavagemoderne.org/


    Germany
    -- Ban Ying
    http://www.ban-ying.de/
    -- ECPAT International
    http://www.ecpat.net/


    Ghana
    -- Not For Sale
    http://notforsalecampaign.org/
    -- Free The Slaves
    http://www.freetheslaves.net/where-we-work/ghana/
    -- Challenging Heights
    http://challengingheights.org/


    Haiti
    -- Restavek Freedom Foundation
    http://www.restavekfreedom.org/
    -- Limyè Lavi (Light of Life Foundation), Free the Slaves Partner
    http://fondationlimyelavi.net/?lang=en


    India
    - Plan India
    http://planindia.org/
    -- Free the Slaves
    http://www.freetheslaves.net/
    -- Tronie Foundation
    http://www.troniefoundation.org/
    -- Odanadi Seva Trust
    http://www.odanadi.org/
    -- Anti-Slavery
    http://www.antislavery.org/english/
    -- Vidhayak Sansad
    http://www.vidhayaksansad.org/
    -- Rural Institute for Development -- Kandhipuram
    http://www.rideindia.org/
    -- Dalit Network
    http://www.dalitnetwork.org/
    -- Apne Aap Women Worldwide
    http://apneaap.org/index.php
    -- Global Hope Network International
    http://www.globalhopenetwork.org/europe/
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/

    Indonesia
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/


    Israel
    -- Freedom Foundation
    http://www.freedomfoundation.org.il/
    -- Isha L'Isha
    http://isha.org.il/


    Ivory Coast
    -- Cavoequiva
    http://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=fr&tl=en&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ongcavoequiva.org%2F


    Japan
    -- Polaris Project Japan
    http://polarisproject.jp/engsite

    Jordan
    -- Global Hope Network International
    http://www.globalhopenetwork.org/europe/


    Kenya
    -- Global Hope Network International
    http://www.globalhopenetwork.org/europe/


    Liberia
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/


    Malaysia
    - CAMSA
    http://www.camsa-coalition.org/en/


    Mozambique
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/



    Nepal
    -- Maiti Nepal
    http://www.maitinepal.org/
    -- Free The Slaves
    http://www.freetheslaves.net/
    -- Shakti Samuha
    http://shaktisamuha.org.np/
    -- Saathi Nepal
    http://shaktisamuha.org.np/
    -- Global Hope Network International
    http://www.globalhopenetwork.org/europe/
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/

    Philippines
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/

    Peru
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/

    Romania
    - Not For Sale
    http://www.notforsalecampaign.org/projects/romania/
    -- ECPAT International/Save the Children Romania
    http://www.ecpat.net/


    Sierra Leone
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/

    Sri Lanka
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/
    Sweden
    -- World Childhood Foundation (Founded by H.M. Queen Silvia of Sweden)
    http://www.childhood.org/
    -- Human Rights Watch
    http://www.hrw.org/


    Switzerland
    -- Global Hope Network International
    http://www.globalhopenetwork.org/europe/


    Thailand
    -- Not For Sale
    http://www.notforsalecampaign.org/projects/thailand/
    -- DEPDC
    https://depdcblog.wordpress.com/
    -- ECPAT International
    http://www.ecpat.net/


    UK
    -- Unseen(UK)
    http://www.unseenuk.org


    USA
    -- Human Rights First
    http://www.humanrightsfirst.org/
    -- Equality Now
    http://www.equalitynow.org/
    -- Friends of Maiti Nepal
    http://www.friendsofmaitinepal.org/
    -- Safe Horizon
    http://www.safehorizon.org/
    -- Polaris Project
    http://www.polarisproject.org/
    -- National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
    http://www.missingkids.com/missingkids/servlet/PublicHomeServlet?LanguageCountry=en_US
    -- Not For Sale
    http://www.notforsalecampaign.org/
    -- Free the Slaves
    http://www.freetheslaves.net/
    -- Frederick Douglass Family Foundation
    http://www.fdff.org/
    -- CAST LA
    http://www.castla.org/
    -- Global Hope Network International
    http://www.globalhopenetwork.org/europe/


    Vietnam
    -- ECPAT International
    http://www.ecpat.net/EI/index.asp
    -- CAMSA
    http://www.camsa-coalition.org/en/

    Zambia
    -- World Hope International
    http://www.worldhope.org/