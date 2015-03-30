How to help: Charities, country-by-country

(CNN)If you would like to donate to a charity in a particular country you've seen highlighted on CNN, explore our country-by-country list below.
Afghanistan
-- UNICEF
-- Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission
http://www.aihrc.org.af/
Argentina
-- María de los Ángeles Foundation
-- La Casa del Encuentro
-- ECPAT International
http://www.ecpat.net/
Armenia
-- Global Hope Network International
http://www.globalhopenetwork.org/europe/
Australia
http://www.globalhopenetwork.org/europe/
-- Anti-Slavery Project
-- Stop the Traffik
-- Project Respect
Azerbaijan
-- World Hope International
http://www.worldhope.org/
Bangladesh
-- Rights Jessore
-- Save the Children Bangladesh
Brazil
-- Happy Child
Cambodia
http://www.afesip.org/
-- Agape International Missions
-- Chab Dai
-- Child Rights Foundation
-- ECPAT Cambodia
-- World Hope International
http://www.worldhope.org/
Denmark
-- Center Mod Menneskehandel (Center Against Human Trafficking)
-- Hope Now
DR Congo
-- Free the Slaves
-- Heartland Alliance
France
-- Committee Against Modern Slavery
Germany
-- Ban Ying
-- ECPAT International
Ghana
-- Not For Sale
-- Free The Slaves
-- Challenging Heights
Haiti
-- Restavek Freedom Foundation
-- Limyè Lavi (Light of Life Foundation), Free the Slaves Partner
India
- Plan India
-- Free the Slaves
-- Tronie Foundation
-- Odanadi Seva Trust
-- Anti-Slavery
-- Vidhayak Sansad
-- Rural Institute for Development -- Kandhipuram
-- Dalit Network
-- Apne Aap Women Worldwide
-- World Hope International
Indonesia
-- World Hope International
Israel
-- Freedom Foundation
-- Isha L'Isha
Ivory Coast
-- Cavoequiva
Japan
-- Polaris Project Japan
Jordan
Kenya
Liberia
-- World Hope International
Malaysia
- CAMSA
Mozambique
-- World Hope International
Nepal
-- Maiti Nepal
-- Free The Slaves
-- Shakti Samuha
-- Saathi Nepal
-- World Hope International
Philippines
-- World Hope International
Peru
-- World Hope International
Romania
- Not For Sale
-- ECPAT International/Save the Children Romania
Sierra Leone
-- World Hope International
Sri Lanka
-- World Hope International
Sweden
-- World Childhood Foundation (Founded by H.M. Queen Silvia of Sweden)
-- World Childhood Foundation (Founded by H.M. Queen Silvia of Sweden)
-- Human Rights Watch
http://www.hrw.org/
Switzerland
-- Global Hope Network International
http://www.globalhopenetwork.org/europe/
-- Global Hope Network International
http://www.globalhopenetwork.org/europe/
Thailand
-- Not For Sale
-- DEPDC
-- ECPAT International
UK
-- Unseen(UK)
USA
-- Human Rights First
-- Equality Now
-- Friends of Maiti Nepal
-- Safe Horizon
-- Polaris Project
-- National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
-- Not For Sale
-- Free the Slaves
-- Frederick Douglass Family Foundation
-- CAST LA
Vietnam
-- ECPAT International
-- CAMSA
Zambia
-- World Hope International