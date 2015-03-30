NBA Finals Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about the NBA Finals. The NBA Finals follow the league's regular season.

2017 Finals:

May 16, 2017 - Conference Finals scheduled to begin.

June 1, 2017 - Finals scheduled to begin.

2016 Finals:

June 19, 2016 - Finals - The Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Golden State Warriors with a series win, 4-3.

May 30, 2016 - Western Conference Finals - The Golden State Warriors defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder with a series win, 4-3.

May 27, 2016 - Eastern Conference Finals - The Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Toronto Raptors with a series win, 4-2.

2015 Finals:

June 16, 2015 - Finals - The Golden State Warriors defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers with a series win, 4-2.

May 27, 2015 - Western Conference Finals - The Golden State Warriors defeat the Houston Rockets with a series win, 4-1.

May 26, 2015 - Eastern Conference Finals - The Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Atlanta Hawks with a series win, 4-0.

Other Facts:

The finals champion is the first of two competing teams to win the best of seven games.

Of the 30 NBA teams that compete during the regular season, 16 teams, eight in the Eastern Conference and eight in the Western Conference, participate in the post-season playoffs leading up to the Finals. All playoff series are also the best of seven games.

The Finals championship is between one Eastern and one Western Conference team.

The winner receives the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy , which was named after the former NBA commissioner in 1984.

The Boston Celtics have won the most league titles, at 17. The Lakers have won the second most, 16, with 11 wins in Los Angeles and 5 in Minneapolis.

Timeline:

1947 - In the Basketball Association of America (BAA), the Philadelphia Warriors beat the Chicago Stags in the first finals, four games to one.

August 1949 - National Basketball League (NBL) teams join the BAA, to become the National Basketball Association (NBA).

April 23, 1950 - In the first official NBA Finals, the Minneapolis Lakers beat the Syracuse Nationals, four games to two.

1956 - Bob Pettit with the St. Louis Hawks becomes the NBA's first MVP, but Philadelphia Warriors beat the Ft. Wayne Pistons, four games to one.

1959-1966 - Boston wins the NBA Finals Championship for eight consecutive years.

1993 - The Chicago Bulls are the first team to win a "three-peat," or three consecutive championships, since the Celtics in the 1960s.