Ted Cruz Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Ted Cruz, Republican Senator of Texas and former 2016 presidential candidate.

Personal:

Birth date: December 22, 1970

Birth name: Rafael Edward Cruz

Father: Rafael Cruz, pastor

Mother: Eleanor Darragh, computer programmer

Marriage: Heidi (Nelson) Cruz (2001-present)

Children: Caroline and Catherine

Education: Princeton University, B.A. in Public Policy, 1992; Harvard Law School, J.D., 1995

Religion: Southern Baptist

While at Harvard Law School, was an editor of the Harvard Law Review and founder of the Harvard Latino Law Review.

First Hispanic US Senator from Texas.

Was a dual citizen of Canada and the United States until he renounced his Canadian citizenship in 2014.

Timeline:

1996-1997 - Clerks for Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist.

1997-1999 - Attorney with the D.C.-based law firm Cooper, Carvin & Rosenthal.

1999-2000 - Domestic policy advisor during Domestic policy advisor during George W. Bush 's first presidential campaign.

2001 - Associate Deputy Attorney General at the Department of Justice.

2001-2003 - Director of the Office of Policy Planning, with the Federal Trade Commission.

2003-2008 - Solicitor General of Texas. He is the first Hispanic to hold the position. He is also the longest serving solicitor general in Texas' history.

2004-2009 - Adjunct law professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

2008-2012 - Attorney with Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in Houston, Texas.

May 29, 2012 - Wins enough votes in the Texas GOP senatorial primary to force a runoff. Wins enough votes in the Texas GOP senatorial primary to force a runoff.

July 31, 2012 - Defeats Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst in the runoff election for the Republican Senate nomination, by a vote of 57% to 43%.

November 6, 2012 - Elected US senator from Texas by defeating Democrat Paul Sadler, 56% to 41%.

November 14, 2012 - Named vice chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

January 3, 2013 - Sworn in as the 34th US senator from Texas.

September 24, 2013 - Reads Dr. Seuss's "Green Eggs and Ham" as a bedtime story for his children during a 21-hour speech aimed at derailing Reads Dr. Seuss's "Green Eggs and Ham" as a bedtime story for his children during a 21-hour speech aimed at derailing President Barack Obama 's health care reform law.

June 2014 - His spokeswoman confirms that Cruz has renounced his Canadian citizenship, and is no longer a dual citizen of Canada and the United States. His spokeswoman confirms that Cruz has renounced his Canadian citizenship, and is no longer a dual citizen of Canada and the United States.

April 27, 2016 - Cruz formally names Cruz formally names Carly Fiorina as his vice presidential running mate -- a last-ditch move to regain momentum after being mathematically eliminated from winning the GOP presidential nomination outright.

September 23, 2016 - Cruz endorses Donald Trump for the presidency , surprising many after a contentious primary filled with nasty personal attacks and Cruz's dramatic snub of Trump at the Republican National Convention, where he pointedly refused to endorse the nominee.