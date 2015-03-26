Ted Cruz Fast Facts

Breaking News

    Ted Cruz drops out of presidential race

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Ted Cruz, Republican Senator of Texas and former 2016 presidential candidate.

Personal:
Birth date: December 22, 1970
Birth place: Calgary, Alberta, Canada
    Birth name: Rafael Edward Cruz
    Father: Rafael Cruz, pastor
    Mother: Eleanor Darragh, computer programmer
    Marriage: Heidi (Nelson) Cruz (2001-present)
    Children: Caroline and Catherine
    Education: Princeton University, B.A. in Public Policy, 1992; Harvard Law School, J.D., 1995
    Religion: Southern Baptist
    Other Facts:
    His father, Rafael Cruz, left Cuba as a teenager in 1957 amid the nation's revolution.     During the Cuban revolution, Rafael Cruz sided with Fidel Castro against dictator Fulgencio Batista, but later became a critic of Castro's.
    While at Harvard Law School, was an editor of the Harvard Law Review and founder of the Harvard Latino Law Review.
    First Hispanic US Senator from Texas.
    Was a dual citizen of Canada and the United States until he renounced his Canadian citizenship in 2014.
    Timeline:
    1996-1997 -     Clerks for Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist.
    1997-1999 - Attorney with the D.C.-based law firm Cooper, Carvin & Rosenthal.
    1999-2000 - Domestic policy advisor during George W. Bush's first presidential campaign.
    2001 - Associate Deputy Attorney General at the Department of Justice.
    2001-2003 - Director of the Office of Policy Planning, with the Federal Trade Commission.
    2003-2008 - Solicitor General of Texas. He is the first Hispanic to hold the position. He is also the longest serving solicitor general in Texas' history.
    2004-2009 - Adjunct law professor at the University of Texas School of Law.
    2008-2012 - Attorney with Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in Houston, Texas.
    May 29, 2012 - Wins enough votes in the Texas GOP senatorial primary to force a runoff.
    July 31, 2012 - Defeats Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst in the runoff election for the Republican Senate nomination, by a vote of 57% to 43%.
    November 6, 2012 - Elected US senator from Texas by defeating Democrat Paul Sadler, 56% to 41%.
    November 14, 2012 - Named vice chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
    January 3, 2013 - Sworn in as the 34th US senator from Texas.
    September 24, 2013 - Reads Dr. Seuss's "Green Eggs and Ham" as a bedtime story for his children during a 21-hour speech aimed at derailing President Barack Obama's health care reform law.
    June 2014 - His spokeswoman confirms that Cruz has renounced his Canadian citizenship, and is no longer a dual citizen of Canada and the United States.
    March 23, 2015 - Cruz announces his candidacy for president in a 30-second video message posted on Twitter shortly after midnight. Later in the day he announces he is running for president during a speech at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
    April 27, 2016 - Cruz formally names Carly Fiorina as his vice presidential running mate -- a last-ditch move to regain momentum after being mathematically eliminated from winning the GOP presidential nomination outright.
    May 3, 2016 - Cruz announces he is suspending his presidential bid after losing the Indiana primary.
    May 10, 2016 - Ending speculation about whether he would take a break from Congress to prep for another presidential run in 2020, Cruz announces that he will, in fact, campaign to keep his Senate seat in 2018.
    September 23, 2016 - Cruz endorses Donald Trump for the presidency, surprising many after a contentious primary filled with nasty personal attacks and Cruz's dramatic snub of Trump at the Republican National Convention, where he pointedly refused to endorse the nominee.
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has quickly made a name for himself. Since taking office in 2012, the Texas Republican has solidified his brand as a conservative firebrand willing to take on establishment members of the GOP.
    Cruz speaks during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, in August 2012.
    Vice President Joe Biden administers the Senate oath to Cruz during a mock swearing-in ceremony in January 2013. Cruz was accompanied by his wife, Heidi Nelson, and his two daughters, Caroline and Catherine.
    During a news conference in March 2013, Cruz announces a plan to defund the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
    Cruz heads to the weekly Senate Republicans policy luncheon in Washington in March 2013.
    Cruz speaks during the National Rifle Association&#39;s Annual Meeting and Exhibits in May 2013.
    Cruz speaks during the &quot;Exempt America from Obamacare&quot; rally in Washington in September 2013.
    Cruz emerges from the Senate chamber after spending more than 21 hours railing against Obamacare in September 2013.
    Cruz speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in October 2013.
    From left, U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham, John McCain and Cruz listen as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in January 2014.
    Cruz leaves a briefing at the U.S. Capitol in June. The briefing was about the prisoner exchange that freed Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl from the Taliban.
    From left, Cruz attends a Capitol Hill news conference with U.S. Reps. Marsha Blackburn, John Carter and Lamar Smith in September. Cruz discussed immigration reform at the news conference.
    U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, center, is joined by Cruz and former Sen. Tom Coburn at a rally in WIchita, Kansas, in October.
    Cruz poses for a selfie following his February speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.
    A woman piles up Cruz stickers during the Conservative Political Action Conference.
    Cruz speaks Tuesday, March 10, during the Alfred K. Whitehead Legislative Conference and Presidential Forum in Washington. Prospective presidential candidates from both political parties participated in the forum.
    &quot;Late Night&quot; host Seth Meyers interviews Cruz on Monday, March 16.
    Cruz brings his daughters Caroline, left, and Catherine on stage during a walk-through Sunday, March 22, at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
    On that same stage, Cruz officially announces his campaign for the presidency on Monday, March 23.
