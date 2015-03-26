Breaking News

2016 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 8:42 PM ET, Wed September 28, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Round 1: Trump vs. Clinton

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(26 Videos)

Major candidates are grouped by party. Lesser known candidates are listed together with a note about party affiliation.

(CNN)Here's a look at the 2016 Presidential candidates and key dates in their campaigns.

Who&#39;s running for President?
Photos: Who's running for president?
Ted Cruz, Donald Trump, John Kasich, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders,
Photos: Who's running for president?
Ted Cruz, Donald Trump, John Kasich, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders,
Hide Caption
1 of 6
Businessman Donald Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/16/politics/donald-trump-2016-announcement-elections/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;announced&lt;/a&gt; June 16 at his Trump Tower in New York City that he is seeking the Republican presidential nomination. This ends more than two decades of flirting with the idea of running for the White House.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;So, ladies and gentlemen, I am officially running for president of the United States, and we are going to make our country great again,&quot; Trump told the crowd at his announcement.
Photos: Who's running for president?
Businessman Donald Trump announced June 16 at his Trump Tower in New York City that he is seeking the Republican presidential nomination. This ends more than two decades of flirting with the idea of running for the White House.

"So, ladies and gentlemen, I am officially running for president of the United States, and we are going to make our country great again," Trump told the crowd at his announcement.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has made a name for himself in the Senate, solidifying his brand as a conservative firebrand willing to take on the GOP&#39;s establishment. He &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/23/politics/ted-cruz-2016-announcement/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;announced&lt;/a&gt; he was seeking the Republican presidential nomination in a speech on March 23. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;These are all of our stories,&quot; Cruz told the audience at Liberty University in Virginia. &quot;These are who we are as Americans. And yet for so many Americans, the promise of America seems more and more distant.&quot;
Photos: Who's running for president?
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has made a name for himself in the Senate, solidifying his brand as a conservative firebrand willing to take on the GOP's establishment. He announced he was seeking the Republican presidential nomination in a speech on March 23.

"These are all of our stories," Cruz told the audience at Liberty University in Virginia. "These are who we are as Americans. And yet for so many Americans, the promise of America seems more and more distant."
Hide Caption
3 of 6
Ohio Gov. John Kasich joined the Republican field July 21 as he formally announced his White House bid.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;I am here to ask you for your prayers, for your support ... because I have decided to run for president of the United States,&quot; Kasich told his kickoff rally at the Ohio State University.
Photos: Who's running for president?
Ohio Gov. John Kasich joined the Republican field July 21 as he formally announced his White House bid.

"I am here to ask you for your prayers, for your support ... because I have decided to run for president of the United States," Kasich told his kickoff rally at the Ohio State University.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
Hillary Clinton &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/12/politics/hillary-clinton-president-2016-election/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;launched&lt;/a&gt; her presidential bid on April 12 through a video message on social media. The former first lady, senator and secretary of state is considered the front-runner among possible Democratic candidates.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Everyday Americans need a champion, and I want to be that champion -- so you can do more than just get by -- you can get ahead. And stay ahead,&quot; she said in her announcement video. &quot;Because when families are strong, America is strong. So I&#39;m hitting the road to earn your vote, because it&#39;s your time. And I hope you&#39;ll join me on this journey.&quot;
Photos: Who's running for president?
Hillary Clinton launched her presidential bid on April 12 through a video message on social media. The former first lady, senator and secretary of state is considered the front-runner among possible Democratic candidates.

"Everyday Americans need a champion, and I want to be that champion -- so you can do more than just get by -- you can get ahead. And stay ahead," she said in her announcement video. "Because when families are strong, America is strong. So I'm hitting the road to earn your vote, because it's your time. And I hope you'll join me on this journey."
Hide Caption
5 of 6
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/28/politics/bernie-sanders-2016-election-announcement/index.html&quot;&gt;Sen. Bernie Sanders&lt;/a&gt;, an independent from Vermont who caucuses with Democrats, announced his run in an email to supporters on April 30. He has said the United States needs a &quot;political revolution&quot; of working-class Americans to take back control of the government from billionaires. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;This great nation and its government belong to all of the people and not to a handful of billionaires, their super PACs and their lobbyists,&quot; Sanders said at a rally in Vermont on May 26.
Photos: Who's running for president?
Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont who caucuses with Democrats, announced his run in an email to supporters on April 30. He has said the United States needs a "political revolution" of working-class Americans to take back control of the government from billionaires.

"This great nation and its government belong to all of the people and not to a handful of billionaires, their super PACs and their lobbyists," Sanders said at a rally in Vermont on May 26.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
5 candidate split no overlaydonald trump ted cruzJohn Kasich April 18 201501 hillary 0613Bernie Sanders gallery photo 5
Republican Candidates:
Ted Cruz - Senator from Texas
Primary Campaign Committee - Cruz for President
Website - http://www.tedcruz.org
    March 23, 2015 - Cruz announces his run for the Republican presidential nomination on Twitter. He later makes a formal announcement in a speech at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
    May 3, 2016 - Cruz announces he is suspending his presidential bid after losing the Indiana primary.
    Rand Paul - Senator from Kentucky
    Primary Campaign Committee - Rand Paul for President, Inc. (one committee within the three-part Rand Paul Victory Committee)
    Website - http://www.randpaul.com
    Read More
    April 7, 2015 - Paul announces his run for the Republican presidential nomination at the Galt House hotel in Louisville, Kentucky.
    February 3, 2016 - Paul announces he is suspending his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.
    Marco Rubio - Senator from Florida
    Primary Campaign Committee - Reclaim America
    Website - https://marcorubio.com
    April 13, 2015 - Announces his run for the Republican nomination at the Freedom Tower in Miami.
    March 15, 2016 - Rubio announces he is suspending his presidential campaign after losing the Florida primary.
    Ben Carson - Retired neurosurgeon
    Primary Campaign Committee - Carson America
    Website - https://www.bencarson.com
    May 4, 2015 - Announces his run for the Republican nomination in his hometown of Detroit.
    March 4, 2016 - After a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday, Carson officially ends his presidential campaign.
    Carly Fiorina - Former Hewlett-Packard CEO
    Primary Campaign Committee - Carly for President
    Website - https://www.carlyforpresident.com
    May 4, 2015 - Announces her run for the GOP nomination, during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America.
    February 10, 2016 - Announces she is suspending her candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination.
    Mike Huckabee - Former Governor of Arkansas
    Primary Campaign Committee - Huckabee for President
    Website - http://www.mikehuckabee.com
    May 5, 2015 - Huckabee officially enters the GOP race for president, making the announcement at a rally in his hometown of Hope, Arkansas.
    February 1, 2016 - Huckabee drops out of the race after a weak showing in the Iowa caucuses.
    Rick Santorum - Former Pennsylvania senator
    Primary Campaign Committee - Santorum for President
    Website - http://www.ricksantorum.com
    May 27, 2015 - Santorum officially announces he will seek another bid for the GOP presidential nomination.
    February 3, 2016 - Santorum announces he is suspending his bid for the Republican presidential nomination.
    George Pataki - Former Governor of New York
    Primary Campaign Committee - Pataki for President
    Website - http://www.georgepataki.com
    May 28, 2015 - Pataki releases a video announcing he is seeking the Republican presidential nomination.
    December 29, 2015 - Pataki announces he is ending his bid for the Republican presidential nomination.
    Lindsey Graham - Senator from South Carolina
    Primary Campaign Committee - Lindsey Graham 2016
    Website - http://www.lindseygraham.com/
    June 1, 2015 - Graham announces he is running for president from his hometown of Central, South Carolina.
    December 21, 2015 - Graham suspends his campaign.
    Rick Perry - Former Governor of Texas
    Primary Campaign Committee - Perry for President
    Website - https://rickperry.org/
    June 4, 2015 - Perry announces he is running for president at a rally in Addison, Texas.
    September 11, 2015 - Perry suspends his campaign.
    Jeb Bush - Former Governor of Florida
    Primary Campaign Committee - Jeb 2016, Inc.
    Website - https://jeb2016.com
    June 15, 2015 - Bush announces he is officially running for president during an appearance at Miami Dade College.
    February 20, 2016 - Following a disappointing finish in the South Carolina primary, Bush suspends his presidential campaign.
    Donald Trump - Businessman, real estate developer
    Primary Campaign Committee - Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.
    Website - https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
    June 16, 2015 - Trump announces he is running for president during a speech at Trump Tower in New York City.
    Bobby Jindal - Governor of Louisiana
    Primary Campaign Committee - Jindal for President
    Website - http://www.bobbyjindal.com/
    June 24, 2015 - Jindal announces he is running for president on social media. He later makes a formal announcement in a speech in Kenner, Louisiana.
    November 17, 2015 - Announces he's suspending his campaign.
    Chris Christie - Governor of New Jersey
    Primary Campaign Committee - Chris Christie for President, Inc.
    Website - https://www.chrischristie.com/
    June 30, 2015 - Christie announces he is running for the Republican presidential nomination during a speech in Livingston, New Jersey.
    February 10, 2016 - Announces that he is suspending his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.
    Scott Walker - Governor of Wisconsin
    Primary Campaign Committee - Scott Walker Inc.
    Website - https://www.scottwalkerinc.com/
    July 13, 2015 - Walker announces his run for the Republican presidential nomination on Twitter, and later makes a formal announcement at an event in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
    September 21, 2015 - Walker announces he is suspending his presidential campaign immediately.
    John Kasich - Governor of Ohio
    Primary Campaign Committee - Kasich for America
    Website - https://johnkasich.com/
    July 21, 2015 - Kasich makes a formal announcement that he is seeking the presidency during an event on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus.
    May 4, 2016 - Kasich suspends his campaign.
    Jim Gilmore - Former Governor of Virginia
    Primary Campaign Committee - Gilmore for America LLC
    Website - http://www.gilmoreforamerica.com/
    July 30, 2015 - Gilmore announces his candidacy in a video sent to supporters and in a news release.
    February 12, 2016 - Gilmore announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.
    Democratic Candidates:
    Hillary Clinton - Former Secretary of State and Senator from New York
    Primary Campaign Committee - Hillary for America
    Website - https://www.hillaryclinton.com
    April 12, 2015 - Clinton announces her run for the Democratic presidential nomination via a video posted on YouTube.
    Bernie Sanders - Senator from Vermont
    Primary Campaign Committee - Bernie 2016
    Website - https://berniesanders.com
    April 30, 2015 - Announces his presidential run during a rally outside the Capitol.
    July 12, 2016 - Without formally suspending his campaign, Sanders endorses former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for president.
    Martin O'Malley - Former Governor of Maryland
    Primary Campaign Committee - O'Malley for President
    Website - https://martinomalley.com
    May 30, 2015 - O'Malley announces his candidacy for the presidential nomination from Baltimore.
    February 1, 2016 - O'Malley suspends his campaign after garnering only about 1 percent of the vote in the Iowa caucuses.
    Lincoln Chafee - Former Governor of Rhode Island and former US Senator from Rhode Island
    Primary Campaign Committee - Chafee for President
    Website - http://www.chafee2016.com/
    June 3, 2015 - Chafee announces his bid during a speech in Arlington, Virginia.
    October 23, 2015 - Chafee announces he is ending his campaign for president.
    Jim Webb - Former Virginia senator
    Primary Campaign Committee - Webb 2016 Exploratory Committee
    Website - http://webb2016.com
    July 2, 2015 - Webb announces his candidacy with a letter posted on his website.
    October 20, 2015 - Webb announces that he will not seek the Democratic presidential nomination. He tells reporters that he may run as an Independent instead.
    Third Party Candidates:
    Gary Johnson - former governor of New Mexico
    Primary Campaign Committee - Gary Johnson 2016
    Website - https://garyjohnson2016.com/
    May 29, 2016 - The Libertarian Party nominates Johnson for president at its national convention in Orlando.
    Jill Stein
    Primary Campaign Committee -     Jill Stein for President
    Website - http://www.jill2016.com/
    August 6, 2016 - The Green Party nominates Stein for president at its national convention in Houston.