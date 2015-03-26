2016 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts

Major candidates are grouped by party. Lesser known candidates are listed together with a note about party affiliation.
(CNN)Here's a look at the 2016 Presidential candidates and key dates in their campaigns.
Republican Candidates:
Ted Cruz - Senator from Texas
Primary Campaign Committee - Cruz for President
Website - http://www.tedcruz.org
Ted Cruz - Senator from Texas
Primary Campaign Committee - Cruz for President
Website - http://www.tedcruz.org
March 23, 2015 - Cruz announces his run for the Republican presidential nomination on Twitter. He later makes a formal announcement in a speech at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
May 3, 2016 - Cruz announces he is suspending his presidential bid after losing the Indiana primary.
Rand Paul - Senator from Kentucky
Primary Campaign Committee - Rand Paul for President, Inc. (one committee within the three-part Rand Paul Victory Committee)
Website - http://www.randpaul.com
Primary Campaign Committee - Rand Paul for President, Inc. (one committee within the three-part Rand Paul Victory Committee)
Website - http://www.randpaul.com
April 7, 2015 - Paul announces his run for the Republican presidential nomination at the Galt House hotel in Louisville, Kentucky.
February 3, 2016 - Paul announces he is suspending his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.
Marco Rubio - Senator from Florida
Primary Campaign Committee - Reclaim America
Website - https://marcorubio.com
Primary Campaign Committee - Reclaim America
Website - https://marcorubio.com
April 13, 2015 - Announces his run for the Republican nomination at the Freedom Tower in Miami.
March 15, 2016 - Rubio announces he is suspending his presidential campaign after losing the Florida primary.
Ben Carson - Retired neurosurgeon
Primary Campaign Committee - Carson America
Website - https://www.bencarson.com
Primary Campaign Committee - Carson America
Website - https://www.bencarson.com
March 4, 2016 - After a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday, Carson officially ends his presidential campaign.
Carly Fiorina - Former Hewlett-Packard CEO
Primary Campaign Committee - Carly for President
Website - https://www.carlyforpresident.com
Primary Campaign Committee - Carly for President
Website - https://www.carlyforpresident.com
May 4, 2015 - Announces her run for the GOP nomination, during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America.
February 10, 2016 - Announces she is suspending her candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination.
Mike Huckabee - Former Governor of Arkansas
Primary Campaign Committee - Huckabee for President
Website - http://www.mikehuckabee.com
Primary Campaign Committee - Huckabee for President
Website - http://www.mikehuckabee.com
May 5, 2015 - Huckabee officially enters the GOP race for president, making the announcement at a rally in his hometown of Hope, Arkansas.
February 1, 2016 - Huckabee drops out of the race after a weak showing in the Iowa caucuses.
Rick Santorum - Former Pennsylvania senator
Primary Campaign Committee - Santorum for President
Website - http://www.ricksantorum.com
Primary Campaign Committee - Santorum for President
Website - http://www.ricksantorum.com
May 27, 2015 - Santorum officially announces he will seek another bid for the GOP presidential nomination.
February 3, 2016 - Santorum announces he is suspending his bid for the Republican presidential nomination.
George Pataki - Former Governor of New York
Primary Campaign Committee - Pataki for President
Website - http://www.georgepataki.com
Primary Campaign Committee - Pataki for President
Website - http://www.georgepataki.com
May 28, 2015 - Pataki releases a video announcing he is seeking the Republican presidential nomination.
December 29, 2015 - Pataki announces he is ending his bid for the Republican presidential nomination.
Lindsey Graham - Senator from South Carolina
Primary Campaign Committee - Lindsey Graham 2016
Website - http://www.lindseygraham.com/
Primary Campaign Committee - Lindsey Graham 2016
Website - http://www.lindseygraham.com/
June 1, 2015 - Graham announces he is running for president from his hometown of Central, South Carolina.
December 21, 2015 - Graham suspends his campaign.
Rick Perry - Former Governor of Texas
Primary Campaign Committee - Perry for President
Website - https://rickperry.org/
Primary Campaign Committee - Perry for President
Website - https://rickperry.org/
June 4, 2015 - Perry announces he is running for president at a rally in Addison, Texas.
September 11, 2015 - Perry suspends his campaign.
Jeb Bush - Former Governor of Florida
Primary Campaign Committee - Jeb 2016, Inc.
Website - https://jeb2016.com
Primary Campaign Committee - Jeb 2016, Inc.
Website - https://jeb2016.com
June 15, 2015 - Bush announces he is officially running for president during an appearance at Miami Dade College.
February 20, 2016 - Following a disappointing finish in the South Carolina primary, Bush suspends his presidential campaign.
Donald Trump - Businessman, real estate developer
Primary Campaign Committee - Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.
Website - https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
Primary Campaign Committee - Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.
Website - https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
June 16, 2015 - Trump announces he is running for president during a speech at Trump Tower in New York City.
Bobby Jindal - Governor of Louisiana
Primary Campaign Committee - Jindal for President
Website - http://www.bobbyjindal.com/
Primary Campaign Committee - Jindal for President
Website - http://www.bobbyjindal.com/
June 24, 2015 - Jindal announces he is running for president on social media. He later makes a formal announcement in a speech in Kenner, Louisiana.
Chris Christie - Governor of New Jersey
Primary Campaign Committee - Chris Christie for President, Inc.
Website - https://www.chrischristie.com/
Primary Campaign Committee - Chris Christie for President, Inc.
Website - https://www.chrischristie.com/
June 30, 2015 - Christie announces he is running for the Republican presidential nomination during a speech in Livingston, New Jersey.
February 10, 2016 - Announces that he is suspending his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.
Scott Walker - Governor of Wisconsin
Primary Campaign Committee - Scott Walker Inc.
Website - https://www.scottwalkerinc.com/
Primary Campaign Committee - Scott Walker Inc.
Website - https://www.scottwalkerinc.com/
July 13, 2015 - Walker announces his run for the Republican presidential nomination on Twitter, and later makes a formal announcement at an event in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
John Kasich - Governor of Ohio
Primary Campaign Committee - Kasich for America
Website - https://johnkasich.com/
Primary Campaign Committee - Kasich for America
Website - https://johnkasich.com/
July 21, 2015 - Kasich makes a formal announcement that he is seeking the presidency during an event on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus.
May 4, 2016 - Kasich suspends his campaign.
Jim Gilmore - Former Governor of Virginia
Primary Campaign Committee - Gilmore for America LLC
Website - http://www.gilmoreforamerica.com/
Primary Campaign Committee - Gilmore for America LLC
Website - http://www.gilmoreforamerica.com/
July 30, 2015 - Gilmore announces his candidacy in a video sent to supporters and in a news release.
February 12, 2016 - Gilmore announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.
Democratic Candidates:
Hillary Clinton - Former Secretary of State and Senator from New York
Primary Campaign Committee - Hillary for America
Website - https://www.hillaryclinton.com
Hillary Clinton - Former Secretary of State and Senator from New York
Primary Campaign Committee - Hillary for America
Website - https://www.hillaryclinton.com
April 12, 2015 - Clinton announces her run for the Democratic presidential nomination via a video posted on YouTube.
Bernie Sanders - Senator from Vermont
Primary Campaign Committee - Bernie 2016
Website - https://berniesanders.com
Primary Campaign Committee - Bernie 2016
Website - https://berniesanders.com
April 30, 2015 - Announces his presidential run during a rally outside the Capitol.
July 12, 2016 - Without formally suspending his campaign, Sanders endorses former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for president.
Martin O'Malley - Former Governor of Maryland
Primary Campaign Committee - O'Malley for President
Website - https://martinomalley.com
Primary Campaign Committee - O'Malley for President
Website - https://martinomalley.com
February 1, 2016 - O'Malley suspends his campaign after garnering only about 1 percent of the vote in the Iowa caucuses.
Lincoln Chafee - Former Governor of Rhode Island and former US Senator from Rhode Island
Primary Campaign Committee - Chafee for President
Website - http://www.chafee2016.com/
Primary Campaign Committee - Chafee for President
Website - http://www.chafee2016.com/
Jim Webb - Former Virginia senator
Primary Campaign Committee - Webb 2016 Exploratory Committee
Website - http://webb2016.com
Primary Campaign Committee - Webb 2016 Exploratory Committee
Website - http://webb2016.com
July 2, 2015 - Webb announces his candidacy with a letter posted on his website.
October 20, 2015 - Webb announces that he will not seek the Democratic presidential nomination. He tells reporters that he may run as an Independent instead.
Third Party Candidates:
Gary Johnson - former governor of New Mexico
Primary Campaign Committee - Gary Johnson 2016
Website - https://garyjohnson2016.com/
Gary Johnson - former governor of New Mexico
Primary Campaign Committee - Gary Johnson 2016
Website - https://garyjohnson2016.com/
May 29, 2016 - The Libertarian Party nominates Johnson for president at its national convention in Orlando.
Jill Stein
Primary Campaign Committee - Jill Stein for President
Website - http://www.jill2016.com/
Primary Campaign Committee - Jill Stein for President
Website - http://www.jill2016.com/
August 6, 2016 - The Green Party nominates Stein for president at its national convention in Houston.