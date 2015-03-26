2016 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts

Major candidates are grouped by party. Lesser known candidates are listed together with a note about party affiliation.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich joined the Republican field July 21 as he formally announced his White House bid. "I am here to ask you for your prayers, for your support ... because I have decided to run for president of the United States," Kasich told his kickoff rally at the Ohio State University.

February 3, 2016 - Paul announces he is suspending his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

Marco Rubio - Senator from Florida

Primary Campaign Committee - Reclaim America

Marco Rubio - Senator from Florida
Primary Campaign Committee - Reclaim America
Website - https://marcorubio.com

March 15, 2016 - Rubio announces he is suspending his presidential campaign after losing the Florida primary.

Ben Carson - Retired neurosurgeon

Primary Campaign Committee - Carson America

Ben Carson - Retired neurosurgeon
Primary Campaign Committee - Carson America
Website - https://www.bencarson.com

May 4, 2015 - Announces his run for the Republican nomination in his hometown of Detroit.

March 4, 2016 - After a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday, Carson officially ends his presidential campaign.

Carly Fiorina - Former Hewlett-Packard CEO

Primary Campaign Committee - Carly for President

Carly Fiorina - Former Hewlett-Packard CEO
Primary Campaign Committee - Carly for President
Website - https://www.carlyforpresident.com

May 4, 2015 - Announces her run for the GOP nomination, during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America.

February 10, 2016 - Announces she is suspending her candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination.

Mike Huckabee - Former Governor of Arkansas

Primary Campaign Committee - Huckabee for President

Mike Huckabee - Former Governor of Arkansas
Primary Campaign Committee - Huckabee for President
Website - http://www.mikehuckabee.com

May 5, 2015 - Huckabee officially enters the GOP race for president, making the announcement at a rally in his hometown of Hope, Arkansas.

February 1, 2016 - Huckabee drops out of the race after a weak showing in the Iowa caucuses.

Rick Santorum - Former Pennsylvania senator

Primary Campaign Committee - Santorum for President

Rick Santorum - Former Pennsylvania senator
Primary Campaign Committee - Santorum for President
Website - http://www.ricksantorum.com

May 27, 2015 - Santorum officially announces he will seek another bid for the GOP presidential nomination.

George Pataki - Former Governor of New York

Primary Campaign Committee - Pataki for President

George Pataki - Former Governor of New York
Primary Campaign Committee - Pataki for President
Website - http://www.georgepataki.com

Lindsey Graham - Senator from South Carolina

Primary Campaign Committee - Lindsey Graham 2016

Lindsey Graham - Senator from South Carolina
Primary Campaign Committee - Lindsey Graham 2016
Website - http://www.lindseygraham.com/

June 1, 2015 - Graham announces he is running for president from his hometown of Central, South Carolina.

December 21, 2015 - Graham suspends his campaign.

Rick Perry - Former Governor of Texas

Primary Campaign Committee - Perry for President

Rick Perry - Former Governor of Texas
Primary Campaign Committee - Perry for President
Website - https://rickperry.org/

September 11, 2015 - Perry suspends his campaign.

Jeb Bush - Former Governor of Florida

Primary Campaign Committee - Jeb 2016, Inc.

Jeb Bush - Former Governor of Florida
Primary Campaign Committee - Jeb 2016, Inc.
Website - https://jeb2016.com

June 15, 2015 - Bush announces he is officially running for president during an appearance at Miami Dade College.

February 20, 2016 - Following a disappointing finish in the South Carolina primary, Bush suspends his presidential campaign.

Donald Trump - Businessman, real estate developer

Primary Campaign Committee - Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

Donald Trump - Businessman, real estate developer
Primary Campaign Committee - Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.
Website - https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

June 16, 2015 - Trump announces he is running for president during a speech at Trump Tower in New York City.

Bobby Jindal - Governor of Louisiana

Primary Campaign Committee - Jindal for President

Bobby Jindal - Governor of Louisiana
Primary Campaign Committee - Jindal for President
Website - http://www.bobbyjindal.com/

June 24, 2015 - Jindal announces he is running for president on social media. He later makes a formal announcement in a speech in Kenner, Louisiana.

November 17, 2015 - Announces he's suspending his campaign.

Chris Christie - Governor of New Jersey

Primary Campaign Committee - Chris Christie for President, Inc.

Chris Christie - Governor of New Jersey
Primary Campaign Committee - Chris Christie for President, Inc.
Website - https://www.chrischristie.com/

February 10, 2016 - Announces that he is suspending his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

Scott Walker - Governor of Wisconsin

Primary Campaign Committee - Scott Walker Inc.

Scott Walker - Governor of Wisconsin
Primary Campaign Committee - Scott Walker Inc.
Website - https://www.scottwalkerinc.com/

July 13, 2015 - Walker announces his run for the Republican presidential nomination on Twitter, and later makes a formal announcement at an event in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

September 21, 2015 - Walker announces he is suspending his presidential campaign immediately.

John Kasich - Governor of Ohio

Primary Campaign Committee - Kasich for America

John Kasich - Governor of Ohio
Primary Campaign Committee - Kasich for America
Website - https://johnkasich.com/

July 21, 2015 - Kasich makes a formal announcement that he is seeking the presidency during an event on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus.

May 4, 2016 - Kasich suspends his campaign.

Jim Gilmore - Former Governor of Virginia

Primary Campaign Committee - Gilmore for America LLC

Jim Gilmore - Former Governor of Virginia
Primary Campaign Committee - Gilmore for America LLC
Website - http://www.gilmoreforamerica.com/

July 30, 2015 - Gilmore announces his candidacy in a video sent to supporters and in a news release.

February 12, 2016 - Gilmore announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.

Democratic Candidates:

Hillary Clinton - Former Secretary of State and Senator from New York

Primary Campaign Committee - Hillary for America

Hillary Clinton - Former Secretary of State and Senator from New York
Primary Campaign Committee - Hillary for America
Website - https://www.hillaryclinton.com

April 12, 2015 - Clinton announces her run for the Democratic presidential nomination via a video posted on YouTube.

Bernie Sanders - Senator from Vermont

Primary Campaign Committee - Bernie 2016

Bernie Sanders - Senator from Vermont
Primary Campaign Committee - Bernie 2016
Website - https://berniesanders.com

Martin O'Malley - Former Governor of Maryland

Primary Campaign Committee - O'Malley for President

Martin O'Malley - Former Governor of Maryland
Primary Campaign Committee - O'Malley for President
Website - https://martinomalley.com

May 30, 2015 - O'Malley announces his candidacy for the presidential nomination from Baltimore.

February 1, 2016 - O'Malley suspends his campaign after garnering only about 1 percent of the vote in the Iowa caucuses.



Primary Campaign Committee - Chafee for President

Lincoln Chafee - Former Governor of Rhode Island and former US Senator from Rhode Island
Primary Campaign Committee - Chafee for President
Website - http://www.chafee2016.com/

June 3, 2015 - Chafee announces his bid during a speech in Arlington, Virginia.

October 23, 2015 - Chafee announces he is ending his campaign for president.

Jim Webb - Former Virginia senator

Primary Campaign Committee - Webb 2016 Exploratory Committee

Jim Webb - Former Virginia senator
Primary Campaign Committee - Webb 2016 Exploratory Committee
Website - http://webb2016.com

October 20, 2015 - Webb announces that he will not seek the Democratic presidential nomination. He tells reporters that he may run as an Independent instead.

Third Party Candidates:

Gary Johnson - former governor of New Mexico

Primary Campaign Committee - Gary Johnson 2016

Gary Johnson - former governor of New Mexico
Primary Campaign Committee - Gary Johnson 2016
Website - https://garyjohnson2016.com/

May 29, 2016 - The Libertarian Party nominates Johnson for president at its national convention in Orlando.

Jill Stein

Primary Campaign Committee - Jill Stein for President

Jill Stein
Primary Campaign Committee - Jill Stein for President
Website - http://www.jill2016.com/

August 6, 2016 - The Green Party nominates Stein for president at its national convention in Houston.