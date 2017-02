Japan's 34 most beautiful places

Jigokudani Monkey Park (Nagano)

The steaming springs set in a snowy mountain may be scenic, but travelers come here to see something else -- the hot spring monkeys.Some 200 Japanese macaque monkeys live in Jigokudani -- which translates to "hell valley" -- where the rough cliffs and onsens are covered in snow for a third of the year.The monkeys bathe at the main onsen of the park in winter without a care for observers.Anyone jealous of the monkey's lazy ways can head over to Korakukan Ryokan for their own thermal soak. Snow Monkey Park , 6845 Yamanouchi, Nagano, Japan; +81 269 33 4379