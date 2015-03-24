From the tallest waterfall to the largest sand dune, from the floral tunnel to the sacred shrines, the islands of Japan offer a trove of photogenic wonders. As Japan gears up to celebrate National Foundation Day, on February 11, we've updated this gallery of some of the country's most beautiful places.
Japan's 34 most beautiful places
1 of 34
2 of 34
3 of 34
4 of 34
5 of 34
6 of 34
7 of 34
8 of 34
9 of 34
10 of 34
11 of 34
12 of 34
13 of 34
14 of 34
15 of 34
16 of 34
17 of 34
18 of 34
19 of 34
20 of 34
21 of 34
22 of 34
23 of 34
24 of 34
25 of 34
26 of 34
27 of 34
28 of 34
29 of 34
30 of 34
31 of 34
32 of 34
33 of 34
34 of 34