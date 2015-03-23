Breaking News

Scott Walker Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 9:53 PM ET, Thu October 27, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

After entering the 2016 Republican primary in July, 2015 as a front-runner, Walker dropped out of the presidential race on September 21, 2015.
After entering the 2016 Republican primary in July, 2015 as a front-runner, Walker dropped out of the presidential race on September 21, 2015.

    JUST WATCHED

    Scott Walker: I am suspending my campaign

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(17 Videos)

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Scott Walker, Republican Governor of Wisconsin.

Personal:
Birth date: November 2, 1967
Birth place: Colorado Springs, Colorado
    Birth name: Scott Kevin Walker
    Father: Llewellyn Walker, Baptist preacher
    Read More
    Mother: Patricia (Fitch) Walker, bookkeeper
    Marriage: Tonette (Tarantino) Walker
    Children: Matt; Alex
    Education: Attended Marquette University, 1986-1990
    Religion: Evangelical Christian
    Other Facts:
    Is the first governor in US history to successfully survive a recall election.
    Left Marquette University before graduating.
    While a sophomore at Marquette, he unsuccessfully ran for student body president.
    Walker is an Eagle Scout.
    Timeline:
    1988-1990 -     While a student at Marquette, Walker works for IBM as a salesman.
    1990 - Unsuccessful bid for Milwaukee's 7th district seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly.
    1990-1994 - Marketing and development, American Red Cross.
    1993-2002 - Wins a special election to represent Wauwatosa in the state assembly, and is re-elected four times.
    2002 - Walker is elected Milwaukee County Executive in a special election. He is re-elected in 2004 and 2008. Over the years, gives back a portion of his salary, totaling more than $370,000.
    January 2005-March 2006 - Runs for governor of Wisconsin but drops out.
    April 28, 2009 - Announces that he is running for governor for a second time.
    September 14, 2010 - Defeats Mark Neumann in the gubernatorial GOP primary, with 59% of the vote.
    November 2, 2010 - Is elected governor, with 52% of the vote, defeating Democrat Tom Barrett.
    January 3, 2011 - Sworn in as the 45th governor of Wisconsin.
    February 11, 2011 - Announces his budget-repair bill, which would increase the costs of benefits to public employees and curb their collective bargaining rights, to combat a $137 million shortfall through the end of June, and a $3.6 billion gap by 2013.
    February 15, 2011 - At Gov. Walker's request, the budget bill which is later known as Act 10, is introduced in the State Assembly and Senate.
    February-March 2011 - Tens of thousands of people converge on the Wisconsin capitol building in Madison to protest Walker's budget-cutting strategy.
    February 17, 2011 - Walker calls on the 14 Democratic senators who fled to Illinois to return to Wisconsin in order to vote on the budget bill. The Democrats have called the bill an unnecessary attack on the rights of public employees, and their absence prevents a necessary quorum of 20 senators from voting on the bill.
    March 9, 2011 - Wisconsin's Republican-led Senate passes an amended version of Gov. Walker's bill to get around a Democratic walkout, by stripping financial provisions from the original proposal, enabling lawmakers to pass the measure with fewer votes.
    March 10, 2011 - The State Assembly passes the bill by a vote of 53-42.
    March 11, 2011 - Governor Walker signs the "budget repair bill" into law.
    March 18, 2011 - Dane County Circuit Court Judge Maryann Sumi halts enactment of the law so that she can hear a lawsuit filed by Democrats who say they were not given enough time to vote on it.
    May 26, 2011 - Judge Sumi grants a permanent injunction against the controversial new collective bargaining law, ruling that GOP legislators failed to provide sufficient public notice before passing the measure.
    June 14, 2011 - Wisconsin's Supreme Court, by a 4-3 vote, reinstates the contentious law that curbs the collective bargaining rights of most state employees. The decision sets aside Judge Sumi's permanent injunction. The court rules the state Legislature did not violate the state's constitution when it passed the legislation. The law goes into effect on June 29, 2011.
    January 17, 2012 - Wisconsin Democratic Party officials announce that more than a million people have signed a petition to recall Walker as governor.
    June 5, 2012 - Successfully overcomes a recall vote that would have removed him from office, by a margin of 53% to 46%. This is the first time in Wisconsin's history that a governor has faced recall, and the first time that a US governor has survived a recall election.
    November 2013 - His book "Unintimidated: A Governor's Story and a Nation's Challenge," co-authored with Marc Thiessen, is released.
    July 31, 2014 - The Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds the 2011 collective bargaining rights law.
    November 4, 2014 - Re-elected governor of Wisconsin.
    January 27, 2015 - Creates the political committee "Our American Revival" to help with travel and to raise funds in preparation for a potential White House bid.
    July 13, 2015 - Announces his run for the Republican presidential nomination on Twitter, and later makes a formal announcement at an event in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
    July 16, 2015 - Wisconsin's Supreme Court rules 4-2 against looking into whether Walker broke state law in his 2012 recall battle by urging major donors to support his campaign by giving to outside groups without crucial donation limits he faced. On October 3, 2016, the US Supreme Court rejects an appeal by Wisconsin prosecutors, declining to reopen the investigation.
    September 21, 2015 - Announces he is dropping out of the GOP presidential race.
    March 29, 2016 - Endorses Ted Cruz for the Republican presidential nomination.
    Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker dropped out of the presidential race on Monday, September 21. He was seeking the Republican Party&#39;s nomination.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker dropped out of the presidential race on Monday, September 21. He was seeking the Republican Party's nomination.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 22
    Walker fields questions from Bruce Rastetter at the Iowa Agriculture Summit on March 7, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Walker fields questions from Bruce Rastetter at the Iowa Agriculture Summit on March 7, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 22
    Walker speaks at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, outside Washington, D.C. on February 26, 2015.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Walker speaks at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, outside Washington, D.C. on February 26, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 22
    Walker speaks to guests at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24, 2015, in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Walker speaks to guests at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24, 2015, in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 22
    Walker speaks at his election night party November 4, 2014, in West Allis, Wisconsin. Walker defeated the Democratic challenger Mary Burke.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Walker speaks at his election night party November 4, 2014, in West Allis, Wisconsin. Walker defeated the Democratic challenger Mary Burke.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 22
    Walker shakes hands with Democrat challenger Mary Burke before facing off in a debate at the WMVS-TV studios October, 17, 2014, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Walker shakes hands with Democrat challenger Mary Burke before facing off in a debate at the WMVS-TV studios October, 17, 2014, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 22
    Walker has a scarf put on his head during a special service at the Sikh Religious Society of Wisconsin for the victims of the shooting at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin the previous day, on August 6, 2012, in Brookfield, Wisconsin.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Walker has a scarf put on his head during a special service at the Sikh Religious Society of Wisconsin for the victims of the shooting at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin the previous day, on August 6, 2012, in Brookfield, Wisconsin.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 22
    Walker speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition spring leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on March 29, 2014.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Walker speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition spring leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on March 29, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 22
    Scott Walker (left) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (center) before a meeting as Iowa Governor Terry Branstad (right) looks on at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 15, 2013.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Scott Walker (left) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (center) before a meeting as Iowa Governor Terry Branstad (right) looks on at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 15, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 22
    Walker poses with a woman during the Republican National Convention at the Tampa Bay Times Forum on August 28, 2012, in Tampa, Florida.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Walker poses with a woman during the Republican National Convention at the Tampa Bay Times Forum on August 28, 2012, in Tampa, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 22
    Walker prepares to cast his ballot at Jefferson School to vote in the gubernatorial recall election June 5, 2012, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Walker prepares to cast his ballot at Jefferson School to vote in the gubernatorial recall election June 5, 2012, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 22
    Walker (right) listens to Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal speak as they campaign at the Waukesha Victory Center on May 24, 2012, in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Walker (right) listens to Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal speak as they campaign at the Waukesha Victory Center on May 24, 2012, in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 22
    Walker addresses the National Rifle Association Leadership Forum April 13, 2012, in St. Louis, Missouri.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Walker addresses the National Rifle Association Leadership Forum April 13, 2012, in St. Louis, Missouri.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 22
    Walker stands on the North Lawn of the White House before making remarks to the news media after a meeting of the National Governors Association with President Barack Obama on February 27, 2012.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Walker stands on the North Lawn of the White House before making remarks to the news media after a meeting of the National Governors Association with President Barack Obama on February 27, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 22
    President Barack Obama receives a Milwaukee Brewers baseball jersey from Walker (left) as he disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, February 15, 2012.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    President Barack Obama receives a Milwaukee Brewers baseball jersey from Walker (left) as he disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, February 15, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 22
    Walker listens during the 2011 Governors Summit of U.S. Chamber of Commerce June 20, 2011, in Washington, D.C.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Walker listens during the 2011 Governors Summit of U.S. Chamber of Commerce June 20, 2011, in Washington, D.C.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 22
    Members of Code Pink (left to right) Medea Benjamin, Liz Hourican and Tighe Barry, hold signs to protest as Walker (center) takes his seat during a hearing before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee April 14, 2011, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Members of Code Pink (left to right) Medea Benjamin, Liz Hourican and Tighe Barry, hold signs to protest as Walker (center) takes his seat during a hearing before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee April 14, 2011, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 22
    Walker holds a letter from democratic State Sen. Mark Miller, one of the fourteen Wisconsin state senators who fled the state over two weeks ago, during a press conference on March 7, 2011, in Madison, Wisconsin.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Walker holds a letter from democratic State Sen. Mark Miller, one of the fourteen Wisconsin state senators who fled the state over two weeks ago, during a press conference on March 7, 2011, in Madison, Wisconsin.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 22
    Walker holds up a &#39;Wisconsin is open for business&#39; bumper sticker as he speaks during a ceremonial bill signing outside his office at the Wisconsin State Capitol on March 11, 2011, in Madison, Wisconsin.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Walker holds up a 'Wisconsin is open for business' bumper sticker as he speaks during a ceremonial bill signing outside his office at the Wisconsin State Capitol on March 11, 2011, in Madison, Wisconsin.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 22
    Walker delivers his budget address to a joint session of the legislature at the capitol March 1, 2011 in Madison, Wisconsin.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Walker delivers his budget address to a joint session of the legislature at the capitol March 1, 2011 in Madison, Wisconsin.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 22
    Walker speaks at a news conference inside the Wisconsin State Capitol February 21, 2011, in Madison, Wisconsin.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    Walker speaks at a news conference inside the Wisconsin State Capitol February 21, 2011, in Madison, Wisconsin.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 22
    President Obama receives a Green Bay Packers NFL football team jersey with &#39;Obama #1&#39; written on it from Walker (left) at Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on January 26, 2011.
    Photos: Scott Walker's career
    President Obama receives a Green Bay Packers NFL football team jersey with 'Obama #1' written on it from Walker (left) at Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on January 26, 2011.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 22
    02 scott walker 2 0921Scott Walker gallery 1Scott Walker gallery 2Scott Walker gallery 3Scott Walker gallery 4Scott Walker gallery 5Scott Walker gallery 9Scott Walker gallery 6Scott Walker gallery 7Scott Walker gallery 8Scott Walker gallery 10Scott Walker gallery 11Scott Walker gallery 12Scott Walker gallery 13Scott Walker gallery 14Scott Walker gallery 15Scott Walker gallery 16Scott Walker gallery 18Scott Walker gallery 17Scott Walker gallery 19Scott Walker gallery 20Scott Walker gallery 21