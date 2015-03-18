2,000 snow geese drop dead from the sky in Idaho

Story highlights The birds were on the return leg of their migration from the US and Mexico

(CNN) Idaho wildlife officials have retrieved 2,000 dead snow geese that fell from the sky this week.

The birds, whose carcasses were collected over the weekend, appear to have died of avian cholera , the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Tuesday.

"The migratory birds were on the return leg of their migration from the southwestern United States and Mexico to their breeding grounds on the northern coast of Alaska," said Steve Schmidt, a regional supervisor.

They died near Dubois, Terreton and Roberts -- all in the eastern part of the state.

It's unclear where the geese picked the bacteria from, but authorities are scrambling to ensure that other birds don't feed on the carcasses and spread the disease.