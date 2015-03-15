Breaking News

2016 Formula One title standings

Updated 8:42 AM ET, Mon August 1, 2016

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen (right) watch Daniel Ricciardo (left) drink champagne out of a shoe.
  • Lewis Hamilton wins at Hockenheim
  • Moves 19 points clear at top
  • Teammate Rosberg finishes fourth
  • Red Bull moves above Ferrari

(CNN)Formula One world championship standings after the 12th race of the 2016 season in Germany, where Lewis Hamilton claimed his sixth win in the past seven races.

The world champion went 19 points clear at the top of the drivers' standings, as Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg finished fourth at his home race, having started in pole position at Hockenheim.
    Mercedes extended its lead in the constructors' championship, while Red Bull moved above Ferrari into second place after Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen both finished on the podium.
    Drivers:
    1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 217 pts
    2. Nico Rosberg (GER/Mercedes) 198
    3. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull) 133
    4. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Ferrari) 122
    5. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) 120
    6. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 115
    7. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Williams) 58
    8. Sergio Perez (MEX/Force India) 48
    9. Felipe Massa (BRA/Williams) 38
    10. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Force India) 33
    Constructors:
    1. Mercedes 415 pts
    2. Red Bull 256
    3. Ferrari 242
    4. Williams 96
    5. Force India 81
    6. Toro Rosso 45
    7. McLaren 42
    8. Haas 28
    9. Renault 6
    10. Manor 1