2016 Formula One title standings

(CNN) Nico Rosberg's win at the Singapore Grand Prix has seen him retake the lead in the 2016 Formula One drivers' world championship standings.

The German leapfrogged his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, who led by two points going into the night race. It was his third straight victory after wins at Spa and Monza.

Rosberg led the race from the start but came under late pressure from Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, who is third in the standings but still waiting for his first win of the season.

