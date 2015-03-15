2016 Formula One title standings

Breaking News

Nico Rosberg celebrates his third straight F1 victory to take the lead in the title race.
(CNN)Nico Rosberg's win at the Singapore Grand Prix has seen him retake the lead in the 2016 Formula One drivers' world championship standings.

The German leapfrogged his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, who led by two points going into the night race. It was his third straight victory after wins at Spa and Monza.
    Rosberg led the race from the start but came under late pressure from Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, who is third in the standings but still waiting for his first win of the season.
    Drivers:
    1. Nico Rosberg (GER/Mercedes) 273 pts
    2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 265
    3. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull) 179
    4. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) 153
    5. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Ferrari) 148
    6. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 129
    7. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Williams) 70
    8. Sergio Perez (MEX/Force India) 66
    9. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Force India) 46
    10. Felipe Massa (BRA/Williams) 41
    Constructors:
    1. Mercedes 538 pts
    2. Red Bull 316
    3. Ferrari 301
    4. Force India 112
    5. Williams 111
    6. McLaren 54
    7. Toro Rosso 47
    8. Haas 28
    9. Renault 7
    10. Manor 1