2016 Formula One title standings

Story highlights Nico Rosberg wins at Spa

Teammate Hamilton finishes third

Hamilton's lead cut to nine points

Red Bull moves above Ferrari

(CNN) Formula One world championship standings after the 13th race of the 2016 season in Belgium, where Nico Rosberg claimed victory over team mate Lewis Hamilton and cut his lead to nine points.

Rosberg led the Spa circuit race from start to finish after claiming pole in qualifying. Hamilton started at the back of the grid but was able to take advantage of the crashes in a chaotic start and charged through the field to finish third.

Mercedes extended its lead over Red Bull and Ferrari in the constructors' championship.

JUST WATCHED David Coulthard's 2016 F1 season preview Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH David Coulthard's 2016 F1 season preview 03:52

Drivers: