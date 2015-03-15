2016 Formula One title standings

Story highlights
- Nico Rosberg wins at Spa
- Teammate Hamilton finishes third
- Hamilton's lead cut to nine points
- Red Bull moves above Ferrari
(CNN)Formula One world championship standings after the 13th race of the 2016 season in Belgium, where Nico Rosberg claimed victory over team mate Lewis Hamilton and cut his lead to nine points.
Rosberg led the Spa circuit race from start to finish after claiming pole in qualifying. Hamilton started at the back of the grid but was able to take advantage of the crashes in a chaotic start and charged through the field to finish third.
Mercedes extended its lead over Red Bull and Ferrari in the constructors' championship.
Drivers:
1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 232 pts
2. Nico Rosberg (GER/Mercedes) 223
3. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull) 151
4. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) 128
5. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Ferrari) 124
6. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 115
7. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Williams) 62
8. Sergio Perez (MEX/Force India) 58
9. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Force India) 45
10. Felipe Massa (BRA/Williams) 39
Constructors:
1. Mercedes 455 pts
2. Red Bull 274
3. Ferrari 252
4. Force India 103
5. Williams 101
6. McLaren 48
7. Toro Rosso 45
8. Haas 28
9. Renault 6
10. Manor 1