2016 Formula One title standings

Story highlights Daniel Ricciardo wins Malaysia GP

Cements third place in title race

Nico Rosberg extends title lead

Teammate Lewis Hamilton fails to finish

(CNN) Daniel Ricciardo led a Red Bull 1-2 in the Malaysian GP, but it was third-placed Nico Rosberg who was the big winner at Sepang.

Rosberg's Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton saw his engine blow while leading and heading for a points tally to take the championship lead from the German.

Max Verstappen was a fine second for Red Bull, which extends its advantage in the battle for second in the constructors' championship.

JUST WATCHED David Coulthard's 2016 F1 season preview Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH David Coulthard's 2016 F1 season preview 03:52

Drivers: