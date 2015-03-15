Breaking News

2016 Formula One title standings

Updated 1:31 PM ET, Sun October 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Winner Daniel Ricciardo and third-placed Nico Rosberg had plenty to celebrate after the Malaysian Grand Prix in Kuala Lumpur.
Winner Daniel Ricciardo and third-placed Nico Rosberg had plenty to celebrate after the Malaysian Grand Prix in Kuala Lumpur.

Story highlights

  • Daniel Ricciardo wins Malaysia GP
  • Cements third place in title race
  • Nico Rosberg extends title lead
  • Teammate Lewis Hamilton fails to finish

(CNN)Daniel Ricciardo led a Red Bull 1-2 in the Malaysian GP, but it was third-placed Nico Rosberg who was the big winner at Sepang.

Rosberg's Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton saw his engine blow while leading and heading for a points tally to take the championship lead from the German.
    Read: Hamilton fury after engine blows
    Max Verstappen was a fine second for Red Bull, which extends its advantage in the battle for second in the constructors' championship.
    David Coulthard&#39;s 2016 F1 season preview
    spc the circuit f1 david coulthard season preview_00011718

      JUST WATCHED

      David Coulthard's 2016 F1 season preview

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    David Coulthard's 2016 F1 season preview 03:52
    Drivers:
    Read More
    1. Nico Rosberg (GER/Mercedes) 288 pts
    2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 265
    3. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull) 204
    4. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Ferrari) 160
    5. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) 153
    6. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 147
    7. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Williams) 80
    8. Sergio Perez (MEX/Force India) 74
    9. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Force India) 50
    10. Fernando Alonso (SPA/McLaren) 42
    Mark Webber: &#39;Ricciardo&#39;s quicker than I ever was&#39;
    spc the circuit f1 mark webber 2016 preview_00010118

      JUST WATCHED

      Mark Webber: 'Ricciardo's quicker than I ever was'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Mark Webber: 'Ricciardo's quicker than I ever was' 03:04
    Who will be crowned world champion? Tell us on CNN Sport's Facebook page
    Visit CNN.com/motorsport for more F1 news
    Constructors:
    1. Mercedes 538 pts
    2. Red Bull 359
    3. Ferrari 313
    4. Force India 124
    5. Williams 121
    6. McLaren 62
    7. Toro Rosso 47
    8. Haas 28
    9. Renault 8
    10. Manor 1