2016 Formula One title standings

Story highlights
- Daniel Ricciardo wins Malaysia GP
- Cements third place in title race
- Nico Rosberg extends title lead
- Teammate Lewis Hamilton fails to finish
(CNN)Daniel Ricciardo led a Red Bull 1-2 in the Malaysian GP, but it was third-placed Nico Rosberg who was the big winner at Sepang.
Rosberg's Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton saw his engine blow while leading and heading for a points tally to take the championship lead from the German.
Max Verstappen was a fine second for Red Bull, which extends its advantage in the battle for second in the constructors' championship.
Drivers:
1. Nico Rosberg (GER/Mercedes) 288 pts
2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 265
3. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull) 204
4. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Ferrari) 160
5. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) 153
6. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 147
7. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Williams) 80
8. Sergio Perez (MEX/Force India) 74
9. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Force India) 50
10. Fernando Alonso (SPA/McLaren) 42
Constructors:
1. Mercedes 538 pts
2. Red Bull 359
3. Ferrari 313
4. Force India 124
5. Williams 121
6. McLaren 62
7. Toro Rosso 47
8. Haas 28
9. Renault 8
10. Manor 1