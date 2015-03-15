Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

2016 Formula One title standings

Updated 10:45 AM ET, Sun August 28, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Nico Rosberg celebrates winning the Belgian Grand Prix ahead of Daniel Ricciardo (left) and Lewis Hamilton.
Nico Rosberg celebrates winning the Belgian Grand Prix ahead of Daniel Ricciardo (left) and Lewis Hamilton.

Story highlights

  • Nico Rosberg wins at Spa
  • Teammate Hamilton finishes third
  • Hamilton's lead cut to nine points
  • Red Bull moves above Ferrari

(CNN)Formula One world championship standings after the 13th race of the 2016 season in Belgium, where Nico Rosberg claimed victory over team mate Lewis Hamilton and cut his lead to nine points.

Rosberg led the Spa circuit race from start to finish after claiming pole in qualifying. Hamilton started at the back of the grid but was able to take advantage of the crashes in a chaotic start and charged through the field to finish third.
    Rosberg wins action-packed race at Spa
    Mercedes extended its lead over Red Bull and Ferrari in the constructors' championship.
    David Coulthard&#39;s 2016 F1 season preview
    spc the circuit f1 david coulthard season preview_00011718

      JUST WATCHED

      David Coulthard's 2016 F1 season preview

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    David Coulthard's 2016 F1 season preview 03:52
    Drivers:
    Read More
    1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 232 pts
    2. Nico Rosberg (GER/Mercedes) 223
    3. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull) 151
    4. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) 128
    5. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Ferrari) 124
    6. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 115
    7. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Williams) 62
    8. Sergio Perez (MEX/Force India) 58
    9. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Force India) 45
    10. Felipe Massa (BRA/Williams) 39
    Mark Webber: &#39;Ricciardo&#39;s quicker than I ever was&#39;
    spc the circuit f1 mark webber 2016 preview_00010118

      JUST WATCHED

      Mark Webber: 'Ricciardo's quicker than I ever was'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Mark Webber: 'Ricciardo's quicker than I ever was' 03:04
    Who will be crowned world champion? Tell us on CNN Sport's Facebook page
    Visit CNN.com/motorsport for more F1 news
    Constructors:
    1. Mercedes 455 pts
    2. Red Bull 274
    3. Ferrari 252
    4. Force India 103
    5. Williams 101
    6. McLaren 48
    7. Toro Rosso 45
    8. Haas 28
    9. Renault 6
    10. Manor 1