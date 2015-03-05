Elephants in Ringling Bros. circus
Detective inspector Frank Story, right, euthanized this circus elephant after it was badly burned in a fire at the Ringling Bros. show grounds in Cleveland in August 1942.
People stand near a circus elephant during a rehearsal in Sarasota, Florida, in 1949.
Actress Marilyn Monroe rides on the back of an elephant to mark the opening night of the circus at New York's Madison Square Garden in March 1955.
Elephants perform in New York in March 1964.
Elephants work out and train in 1971.
Children in Denver react to Charlie the elephant in 1978.
An elephant walks out of a boxcar near the show's famous animal trainer, Gunther Gebel-Williams, in 1979.
Elephants perform in 1995.
Nicole, a 31-year-old elephant, shows off her artistic talent in 2006 as she paints for children of the local Ronald McDonald House in New York.
Performers ride elephants during a show in New York in April 2007.
Animal handlers bathe and brush two elephants in Phoenix in July 2006.
An elephant's trunk is seen on a train before a walk in Washington in 2009.
Elephants perform in 2010 to celebrate the 200th birthday of Phineas Taylor Barnum, a founder of the circus.