Five things you didn't know about Jesus

(CNN) With Lent beginning, and the original series "Finding Jesus" returning to CNN, you're going to hear a lot about Jesus.

You may hear revelations from new books that purport to tell the "real story" about Jesus, opinions from friends who have discovered a "secret" on the Web about the son of God, and airtight arguments from co-workers who can prove he never existed.

Beware of most of these revelations; many are based on pure speculation and wishful thinking. Much of what we know about Jesus has been known for the last 2,000 years.

Still, even for devout Christian there are surprises to be found hidden within the Gospels, and thanks to advances in historical research and archaeological discoveries, more is known about his life and times.

With that in mind, here are five things you probably didn't know about Jesus.

1.) Jesus came from a nowhere little town.

Nearly all modern-day archaeologists agree the town of Nazareth had only 200 to 400 people. Jesus' hometown is mentioned nowhere in either the Old Testament or the Talmud, which notes dozens of other towns in the area.

In fact, in the New Testament it is literally a joke.

In the Gospel of John, when a man named Nathanael hears the messiah is "Jesus of Nazareth," he asks, "Can anything good come from Nazareth?" He's dissing Jesus' crummy backwater town.

2.) Jesus probably didn't know everything.

This is a thorny theological question. If Jesus is divine, wouldn't he know all things? (Indeed, on several occasions Jesus predicts his death and resurrection.)

On the other hand, if he had a human consciousness, he needed to be taught something before he could know it. The Gospel of Luke says that when Jesus was a young man he "progressed" in wisdom. That means he learned things. (Otherwise how would he "progress"?)

In the Gospel of Mark, Jesus initially refuses to heal the daughter of a non-Jewish woman, saying rather sharply, "It is not fair to take the children's food and throw it to the dogs."

But when she replies that even the dogs get the crumbs from the table, Jesus softens, and he heals her daughter. He seems to be learning that his ministry extends beyond the Jewish people.

Photos: The faces of Jesus Photos: The faces of Jesus Diogo Morgado plays Jesus in the 2014 film "Son of God." Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: The faces of Jesus A painted tile artwork from China at the Church of the Annunciation in Nazareth, Israel, depicts Mary and Jesus. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: The faces of Jesus Spanish painting on elk hide in the San Jose Mission Church, Laguna Pueblo, in New Mexico. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: The faces of Jesus British actor Robert Powell portrayed Jesus in a 1977 TV series, "Jesus of Nazareth." Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: The faces of Jesus An Iranian Muslim Shiite man, acting as Jesus, center, takes part in the annual religious performance of "Taazieh" in the Iranian town of Noosh Abad on November 12, 2013. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: The faces of Jesus In Kalacha, Kenya, Jesus is portrayed as a black man, and is often painted this way in remote African villages. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: The faces of Jesus Indian Christian Alan D'Souza portrays Jesus as he carries a cross through a residential area on Good Friday in Mumbai on March 29, 2013. A procession of Indian Christians from all walks of life participated in the march portraying the suffering meted out by Roman soldiers to Jesus on his way to be crucified. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: The faces of Jesus Women carry a religious painting as hundreds of Roman Catholics march through Warsaw's downtown demanding more religion in social and political life in Poland on September 19, 2010. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: The faces of Jesus A mosaic from South Korea at the Church of the Annunciation in Nazareth, Israel, depicts Mary and Jesus. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: The faces of Jesus This illustration from the BBC Library depicts what scientists believe Jesus might have looked like, based on the skull of a man they found from that time period. Hide Caption 10 of 10

3.) Jesus was tough.

From age 12 to 30, Jesus worked in Nazareth as a carpenter. "Is not this the carpenter?" say the astonished crowds when he begins to preach.

The word used for Jesus' profession in the original Greek is tekton. The traditional translation is "carpenter." But most contemporary scholars say it's more likely a general craftsman; some even translate it as "day laborer."

A tekton would have made doors, tables, lamp stands and plows. But he probably also built stone walls and helped with house construction.

It was tough work that meant lugging tools, wood and stones all over Galilee. Jesus doesn't simply stride onto the world stage after having dreamily examined a piece of wood when the mood suited him. For 18 years, he worked—and worked hard.

4.) Jesus needed "me time."

The Gospels frequently speak of Jesus' need to "withdraw" from the crowds, and even his disciples.

Today by the Sea of Galilee, where Jesus carried out much of his ministry, you can see how close the towns were, and how natural it would have been for the enthusiastic crowds to "press" in on him, as the Gospels describe.

There's even a cave on the shoreline, not far from Capernaum, his base of operations, where he may have prayed.

It's called the "Eremos Cave," from the word for "desolate" or "solitary," from which we get the word "hermit." Even though Jesus was the son of God, he needed time alone in prayer with the father.

5.) Jesus didn't want to die.

As he approaches his death, and prays hard in the garden of Gethsemane, Jesus says, "Remove this cup." It's a blunt prayer addressed to the father, whom he affectionately calls Abba. He doesn't want to die.

Unlike the way some Christians portray Jesus as courting death, and even desiring it, like any human being, the idea of death is terrifying. "My soul is sorrowful even unto death," he says.

In other words, "I'm so sad that it feels like I'm going to die." But once Jesus realizes that this is somehow the will of the father, he assents to death, even on a cross.

It's natural to want to know as much as we can about Jesus; that's one reason I wrote my new book. But beware of the more outlandish claims about the son of God (he fathered children, he was married to Mary Magdalene, he spent time in India and so on.)

Many of these claims tend to project our own desires on a man who will always remain somewhat elusive, hard to fully understand and impossible to pin down.

In the end, as theologians like to say, Jesus is not so much a problem to be solved as a mystery to be pondered.