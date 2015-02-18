Photographer captures beauty around the world

Breaking News

This woman was photographed in New York by Romanian photographer Mihaela Noroc, who travels the world searching for beautiful women in different cultures. Noroc has visited 37 countries so far for her Atlas of Beauty project. "Beauty means diversity, and I travel the world to discover it," she said on her website.
Photos: The Atlas of Beauty project
New York, USA
New York, USA
Nasir al-Mulk Mosque, Iran
Nasir al-Mulk Mosque, Iran
Tibetan Plateau, China
Tibetan Plateau, China
Bogota, Colombia
Bogota, Colombia
Baltic Sea
Baltic Sea
Maramures, Romania
Maramures, Romania
Havana, Cuba
Havana, Cuba
New Zealand
New Zealand
Australia
Australia
Oxford, England
Oxford, England
Colca Valley, Peru
Colca Valley, Peru
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
Rio de Janeiro
Rio de Janeiro
Ecuador
Ecuador
Java Sea, Indonesia
Java Sea, Indonesia
Amazonian rainforest
Amazonian rainforest
Yangon, Myanmar
Yangon, Myanmar
Story highlights

  • A Romanian photographer looks for beauty around the world
  • She's traveled to 37 countries for her Atlas of Beauty project

(CNN)To photographer Mihaela Noroc, beauty cannot be defined by one country, race or ethnicity.

That's why the Romanian photographer travels the world for her Atlas of Beauty project, in search of images of beauty in different countries and cultures.
    "I love the variety of earth, the diversity of people and I try to go beyond their surface, to discover their sincere and authentic side, to photograph it," Noroc wrote on her website.
    Noroc has spent her savings traveling to 37 countries for her project, and she hopes to raise funding to continue the project. She's accepting donations through Paypal.
    "In my opinion, beauty means to keep alive your origins and your culture. To be natural, sincere, authentic, particular, not necessary fashion or skinny."
    An extensive collection of Noroc's #AtlasofBeauty photos can be found at her Instagram and Facebook accounts.