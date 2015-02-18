Photographer captures beauty around the world

Story highlights A Romanian photographer looks for beauty around the world

(CNN) To photographer Mihaela Noroc, beauty cannot be defined by one country, race or ethnicity.

That's why the Romanian photographer travels the world for her Atlas of Beauty project, in search of images of beauty in different countries and cultures.

"I love the variety of earth, the diversity of people and I try to go beyond their surface, to discover their sincere and authentic side, to photograph it," Noroc wrote on her website.

Noroc has spent her savings traveling to 37 countries for her project, and she hopes to raise funding to continue the project. She's accepting donations through Paypal

"In my opinion, beauty means to keep alive your origins and your culture. To be natural, sincere, authentic, particular, not necessary fashion or skinny."

