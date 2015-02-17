The Atlas Mountains: Morocco's hidden travel gem

Story highlights Until a decade ago, running water and electricity were nearly unheard of around the Atlas Mountains

Tourists are drawn by the remoteness of the mountain villages

Imlil, Morocco (CNN) The Atlas Mountains have long been home to some of North Africa's most remote villages.

Until a decade ago, running water and electricity were nearly unheard of, and even today are considered luxuries in most of the mountain towns.

The local Berber that populate the villages measure distances by hours and days -- the amount of time it usually takes to travel between destinations. Because there aren't any local shops, villagers rely on traveling markets to obtain goods. Many of the vendors still rely on ancient techniques.

"Our grandmothers were making carpets before us. The best carpets in the world can be found in Morocco. It's an art," says Fatima Imerhan, a local carpet weaver.

Bring in the tourists

