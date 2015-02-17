Breaking News

The Atlas Mountains: Morocco's hidden travel gem

By Daisy Carrington and Jon Jensen, for CNN

Updated 7:00 AM ET, Thu March 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Morocco&#39;s indigenous Berber population are descendants of North Africa&#39;s pre-Arab inhabitants. Of Morocco&#39;s 33 million residents, at least one-third speak a dialect of Tamazight, the Berber&#39;s unique language.
Photos: Life in the Atlas Mountains
The BerbersMorocco's indigenous Berber population are descendants of North Africa's pre-Arab inhabitants. Of Morocco's 33 million residents, at least one-third speak a dialect of Tamazight, the Berber's unique language.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
The Atlas Mountains of northwestern Africa are home to one of the highest peaks on the continent, Mount Toubkal. For thousands of years, the original inhabitants of North Africa, the Berbers, have lived in the range.
Photos: Life in the Atlas Mountains
The Atlas MountainsThe Atlas Mountains of northwestern Africa are home to one of the highest peaks on the continent, Mount Toubkal. For thousands of years, the original inhabitants of North Africa, the Berbers, have lived in the range.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
The Berber people of the Atlas range have a strong sense of family and each village will consist of a number of families ranging from five to around thirty or forty.
Photos: Life in the Atlas Mountains
Berber housesThe Berber people of the Atlas range have a strong sense of family and each village will consist of a number of families ranging from five to around thirty or forty.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
A young Berber girl looks up whilst doing her homework on a rock in the village of Ikkiss, near Imlil, Morocco. She attends school, but usually, young Berber girls living in the Atlas range are put to work at an early age.
Photos: Life in the Atlas Mountains
Homework on the rangeA young Berber girl looks up whilst doing her homework on a rock in the village of Ikkiss, near Imlil, Morocco. She attends school, but usually, young Berber girls living in the Atlas range are put to work at an early age.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
Young girls are usually put to work early, either helping their mothers with clothes washing or tending to the crops on the terraces outside the village.
Photos: Life in the Atlas Mountains
Girl's workYoung girls are usually put to work early, either helping their mothers with clothes washing or tending to the crops on the terraces outside the village.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
The villages strewn throughout the Atlas Mountains are rustic. Those that have running water and electricity only received it within the last decade.
Photos: Life in the Atlas Mountains
Berber powerThe villages strewn throughout the Atlas Mountains are rustic. Those that have running water and electricity only received it within the last decade.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Berber children swim in an irrigation pool on the side of a mountain in the village of Ait Souka near the Imlil district in Morocco. The irrigation pool gradually fills up during the day then is drained in the evening to supply crops and the village.
Photos: Life in the Atlas Mountains
Irrigation poolBerber children swim in an irrigation pool on the side of a mountain in the village of Ait Souka near the Imlil district in Morocco. The irrigation pool gradually fills up during the day then is drained in the evening to supply crops and the village.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
There aren&#39;t many shops in the villages dotting the Atlas Mountains. There is a market that travels to a different village throughout the range every day.
Photos: Life in the Atlas Mountains
Traveling marketsThere aren't many shops in the villages dotting the Atlas Mountains. There is a market that travels to a different village throughout the range every day.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Many of the vendors still rely on ancient techniques.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Our grandmothers were making carpets before us. The best carpets in the world can be found in Morocco. It&#39;s an art,&quot; says Fatima Imerhan, a local carpet weaver.
Photos: Life in the Atlas Mountains
Carpet weavingMany of the vendors still rely on ancient techniques.

"Our grandmothers were making carpets before us. The best carpets in the world can be found in Morocco. It's an art," says Fatima Imerhan, a local carpet weaver.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Muleteer Lachan Idiali is one of many Berbers whose income relies on visiting tourists. He makes his living by providing a service to visiting tourists and mountaineers who trek through the High Atlas.
Photos: Life in the Atlas Mountains
Growing tourismMuleteer Lachan Idiali is one of many Berbers whose income relies on visiting tourists. He makes his living by providing a service to visiting tourists and mountaineers who trek through the High Atlas.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Unfortunately, tourism doesn&#39;t just bring revenue to the region -- it also brings problems. Since becoming a travel hotspot, the local river has become more polluted, and trekkers have complained of garbage strewn along the path to the Mount Toubkal.
Photos: Life in the Atlas Mountains
Growing problemsUnfortunately, tourism doesn't just bring revenue to the region -- it also brings problems. Since becoming a travel hotspot, the local river has become more polluted, and trekkers have complained of garbage strewn along the path to the Mount Toubkal.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
Berber high atlas mountainsBerber high atlas mountainsBerber houses Imlil MoroccoBerber Atlas Mountains Imlil MoroccoBerber imlil moroccoBerber women High Atlas Mountains MoroccoBerber high atlas mountains moroccoBerber market atlas mountainsberber high atlas mountain carpet weavingBerber high atlas mountainsBerber high atlas mountains ski resort

Story highlights

  • Until a decade ago, running water and electricity were nearly unheard of around the Atlas Mountains
  • Tourists are drawn by the remoteness of the mountain villages

Every week, Inside Africa takes its viewers on a journey across Africa, exploring the true diversity and depth of different cultures, countries and regions.

Imlil, Morocco (CNN)The Atlas Mountains have long been home to some of North Africa's most remote villages.

Until a decade ago, running water and electricity were nearly unheard of, and even today are considered luxuries in most of the mountain towns.
The remote mountains of Morocco
spc inside africa mount toubkal a_00013010

    JUST WATCHED

    The remote mountains of Morocco

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The remote mountains of Morocco 09:26
The local Berber that populate the villages measure distances by hours and days -- the amount of time it usually takes to travel between destinations. Because there aren't any local shops, villagers rely on traveling markets to obtain goods. Many of the vendors still rely on ancient techniques.
    "Our grandmothers were making carpets before us. The best carpets in the world can be found in Morocco. It's an art," says Fatima Imerhan, a local carpet weaver.

    Bring in the tourists

    Read More
    Many locals cite the tranquility that life in the Atlas Mountains has to offer as an asset.
    "It's better than a city because in cities there's a lot of noise, cars, and pollution. But here it's nice because it's quiet, (and there's) fresh air," says resident Rachid Souktan. This is a sentiment that is increasingly reflected worldwide, as tourists have started to arrive in increasing numbers in recent years.
    Ancient culture thrives around snowy mountain
    spc inside africa mount toubkal b_00014616

      JUST WATCHED

      Ancient culture thrives around snowy mountain

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Ancient culture thrives around snowy mountain 06:40
    The majority trek out to Imlil, which has become a kicking off point for skiers and mountain climbers alike. Kasbah Du Toubkal, the village's first hotel, opened its doors in 1995. Kasbah started its life as a colonial mansion, but later fell into ruin.
    "There was nothing at the Kasbah before. It was completely abandoned and mostly destroyed," says Omar Ait Bahmed, the hotel's manager and part-owner. Since, it has attracted some high-profile travelers, including Martin Scorsese, who shot parts of his film "Kundum" in the hotel in 1997.

    Falling apart

    Unfortunately, tourism doesn't just bring revenue to the region, it also brings problems. Since becoming a travel hotspot the local river has become more polluted and trekkers have complained of garbage strewn along the path to the Mount Toubkal.
    Skiing Berber takes on one of Africa&#39;s highest peaks
    spc inside africa mount toubkal c_00022209

      JUST WATCHED

      Skiing Berber takes on one of Africa's highest peaks

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Skiing Berber takes on one of Africa's highest peaks 05:44
    The hotel is doing its bit to protect the local environment, using solar panels and charging guests a 5% tax that goes into local cleanup efforts. Ait Bahmed's partner, Mike McHugo, worries it may not be enough.
    "(The villagers) have to be very aware that development doesn't destroy their rich culture. And that's one of the reasons tourists come here. So they also have to understand that they mustn't spoil the environment, both physical environment and cultural environment, otherwise you'll spoil the goose that lays the golden egg," he says.
    Read more: Five reasons to visit Malawi now
    Read more: Sea, souks and surfs in Morocco