Ukraine: Everything you need to know about how we got here

(CNN) It began as a dispute over a trade agreement, but it mushroomed into the bloodiest conflict in Europe since the wars over the former Yugoslavia in the early 1990s.

After Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 following tensions with its neighbor, world leaders managed to install a shaky peace deal in 2015. But violence continues in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine -- 2016 saw an increase in casualties and 2017 has kicked off with a flareup of fighting.

So how did this dispute begin and how did it then erupt in to civil war? CNN examines the evolution of the Ukraine crisis.

Protests begin in Kiev ...

Ukrainian is spoken by 70% of the country, but Russian is the mother tongue of many in the east.

November 21, 2013: After a year of insisting he would sign a landmark political and trade deal with the European Union, Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych suspends talks in the face of opposition from Russia, which has long opposed Ukraine forming closer ties with the EU. Tens of thousands of protesters hit the streets in the following days, highlighting the deep divide between the pro-European west and Yanukovych's power base in the pro-Russian east of Ukraine.