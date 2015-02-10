Breaking News

Ukraine: Everything you need to know about how we got here

By Nick Thompson, CNN

Updated 12:44 PM ET, Thu August 11, 2016

Ukrainian security forces patrol in the village of Bobrovyshche on July 14, 2015. More than 6,400 people have been killed in the conflict in Ukraine since April 2014, the United Nations says.
Ukrainian security forces patrol in the village of Bobrovyshche on July 14, 2015. More than 6,400 people have been killed in the conflict in Ukraine since April 2014, the United Nations says.
Ukrainian security forces on the lookout in Bobrovyshche on July 14. The country's troops face daily attacks from Russian-backed separatists despite a ceasefire being in place.
Ukrainian security forces on the lookout in Bobrovyshche on July 14. The country's troops face daily attacks from Russian-backed separatists despite a ceasefire being in place.
A man with a machine gun is among the Ukrainian troops standing guard in Krimskoe town of Luhansk, Ukraine, on June 25.
A man with a machine gun is among the Ukrainian troops standing guard in Krimskoe town of Luhansk, Ukraine, on June 25.
Shelling between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels leaves damage in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Monday, June 1.
Shelling between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels leaves damage in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Monday, June 1.
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a grenade launcher on the front lines near Donetsk on Saturday, May 30.
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a grenade launcher on the front lines near Donetsk on Saturday, May 30.
Pro-Russian rebels carry the coffin of prominent separatist commander Alexei Mozgovoi during his funeral in Alchevsk, Ukraine, on Wednesday, May 27.
Pro-Russian rebels carry the coffin of prominent separatist commander Alexei Mozgovoi during his funeral in Alchevsk, Ukraine, on Wednesday, May 27.
An American soldier, right, trains Ukrainian troops on Tuesday, April 21, near Yavoriv, Ukraine. Operation Fearless Guardian, a six-month training exercise, involves about 300 members of the American 173rd Airborne and about 900 Ukrainian National Guard troops.
An American soldier, right, trains Ukrainian troops on Tuesday, April 21, near Yavoriv, Ukraine. Operation Fearless Guardian, a six-month training exercise, involves about 300 members of the American 173rd Airborne and about 900 Ukrainian National Guard troops.
Residents flee with salvaged belongings during renewed fighting in the Jabunki neighborhood near the airport in Donetsk on Monday, April 13.
Residents flee with salvaged belongings during renewed fighting in the Jabunki neighborhood near the airport in Donetsk on Monday, April 13.
A mortar round sticks out of the ground near a destroyed tank at a former Ukrainian army checkpoint outside Chornukhyne, Ukraine, on Monday, March 2. Russian-backed separatists had recently overran the area.
A mortar round sticks out of the ground near a destroyed tank at a former Ukrainian army checkpoint outside Chornukhyne, Ukraine, on Monday, March 2. Russian-backed separatists had recently overran the area.
An instructor of the Ukrainian volunteer Azov Battalion conducts training exercises in Kiev, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 1.
An instructor of the Ukrainian volunteer Azov Battalion conducts training exercises in Kiev, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 1.
A woman makes her way across a bridge destroyed in heavy fighting in Donetsk, Ukraine, on March 1.
A woman makes her way across a bridge destroyed in heavy fighting in Donetsk, Ukraine, on March 1.
A volunteer gives humanitarian aid to residents of Popasna, Ukraine, on Saturday, February 28.
A volunteer gives humanitarian aid to residents of Popasna, Ukraine, on Saturday, February 28.
A Ukrainian serviceman climbs out of a tank at a checkpoint near Horlivka, Ukraine, on Monday, February 23.
A Ukrainian serviceman climbs out of a tank at a checkpoint near Horlivka, Ukraine, on Monday, February 23.
A member of a Ukrainian military medical unit cries during a ceremony in Artemivsk, Ukraine, on February 23. Four of his comrades were killed near Debaltseve, Ukraine.
A member of a Ukrainian military medical unit cries during a ceremony in Artemivsk, Ukraine, on February 23. Four of his comrades were killed near Debaltseve, Ukraine.
A man holds a Ukrainian flag as he covers a victim of an explosion in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 22. The explosion during a peaceful protest left two dead and 15 wounded.
A man holds a Ukrainian flag as he covers a victim of an explosion in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 22. The explosion during a peaceful protest left two dead and 15 wounded.
Pro-Russian rebels stationed in Horlivka launch missiles on Wednesday, February 18.
Pro-Russian rebels stationed in Horlivka launch missiles on Wednesday, February 18.
Pro-Russian separatists take position near Uglegorsk, Ukraine, on February 18.
Pro-Russian separatists take position near Uglegorsk, Ukraine, on February 18.
An army ambulance damaged in recent shelling lies by a road near Svitlodarsk, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 15.
An army ambulance damaged in recent shelling lies by a road near Svitlodarsk, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 15.
Ukrainian servicemen play with a soccer ball on a road between Svitlodarsk and Debaltseve on February 15.
Ukrainian servicemen play with a soccer ball on a road between Svitlodarsk and Debaltseve on February 15.
A woman salvages items February 15 from the rubble of a destroyed clinic where she had worked in Opytne, Ukraine.
A woman salvages items February 15 from the rubble of a destroyed clinic where she had worked in Opytne, Ukraine.
People carry a refrigerator through a balcony at an apartment building that was damaged in recent shelling in Svitlodarsk on February 15.
People carry a refrigerator through a balcony at an apartment building that was damaged in recent shelling in Svitlodarsk on February 15.
A recent ceasefire was brokered during marathon talks in Minsk, Belarus. From left, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President François Hollande and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gather before negotiations begin on Wednesday, February 11.
A recent ceasefire was brokered during marathon talks in Minsk, Belarus. From left, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President François Hollande and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gather before negotiations begin on Wednesday, February 11.
People stand beside the body of a woman killed during shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Tuesday, February 10.
People stand beside the body of a woman killed during shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Tuesday, February 10.
A volunteer gets a medical checkup at a military base for pro-Russian rebels February 10 in Donetsk, Ukraine.
A volunteer gets a medical checkup at a military base for pro-Russian rebels February 10 in Donetsk, Ukraine.
Ukrainian volunteer fighters and policemen arrest two men in Kiev, Ukraine, on February 9. The men allegedly arrived from Donetsk and were suspected of participating in pro-Russian rebel activities and organizing terrorist attacks in the Ukrainian capital.
Ukrainian volunteer fighters and policemen arrest two men in Kiev, Ukraine, on February 9. The men allegedly arrived from Donetsk and were suspected of participating in pro-Russian rebel activities and organizing terrorist attacks in the Ukrainian capital.
Residents unload humanitarian aid in Debaltseve on Friday, February 6.
Residents unload humanitarian aid in Debaltseve on Friday, February 6.
A man rides a bicycle in Vuhlehirsk, Ukraine, on February 6.
A man rides a bicycle in Vuhlehirsk, Ukraine, on February 6.
A child waits on a bus to leave Debaltseve on Tuesday, February 3, after increased fighting in the region.
A child waits on a bus to leave Debaltseve on Tuesday, February 3, after increased fighting in the region.
A man stands next to his car in Donetsk on Sunday, February 1, after it was destroyed by shelling.
A man stands next to his car in Donetsk on Sunday, February 1, after it was destroyed by shelling.
The body of a civilian killed during shelling lies on the ground in Donetsk on Friday, January 30.
The body of a civilian killed during shelling lies on the ground in Donetsk on Friday, January 30.
People in Mariupol, Ukraine, pour soil into the grave of a recent shelling victim on Monday, January 26.
People in Mariupol, Ukraine, pour soil into the grave of a recent shelling victim on Monday, January 26.
Ukrainian servicemen prepare ammunition at a position on the front line near Mariupol on January 26.
Ukrainian servicemen prepare ammunition at a position on the front line near Mariupol on January 26.
A man injured during shelling in Mariupol sits in an emergency hospital on January 26.
A man injured during shelling in Mariupol sits in an emergency hospital on January 26.
A piece of an exploded missile sits lodged in the ground outside an apartment building in the Vostochniy district of Mariupol on Sunday, January 25.
A piece of an exploded missile sits lodged in the ground outside an apartment building in the Vostochniy district of Mariupol on Sunday, January 25.
A resident walks by a burning building in Mariupol on Saturday, January 24.
A resident walks by a burning building in Mariupol on Saturday, January 24.
A pro-Russian rebel takes cover from shelling in the Kievsky district of Donet
A pro-Russian rebel takes cover from shelling in the Kievsky district of Donetsk on Thursday, January 22.
People in downtown Donetsk react as Ukrainian prisoners of war are handed over by pro-Russian rebels on January 22.
People in downtown Donetsk react as Ukrainian prisoners of war are handed over by pro-Russian rebels on January 22.
A trolleybus is damaged in Donetsk&#39;s Lenin District after its station was hit by a shell on January 22.
A trolleybus is damaged in Donetsk's Lenin District after its station was hit by a shell on January 22.
A rebel takes aim while protecting a supply position in the Kievsky district of Donetsk on January 22.
A rebel takes aim while protecting a supply position in the Kievsky district of Donetsk on January 22.
Rubble and debris cover the airport in Donetsk on Wednesday, January 21.
Rubble and debris cover the airport in Donetsk on Wednesday, January 21.
Vladimir Bovrichev cries next to the body of his 4-year-old son, Artiam, during Artiam&#39;s funeral on the outskirts of Donetsk on Tuesday, January 20. The boy was killed during a Ukrainian artillery strike.
Vladimir Bovrichev cries next to the body of his 4-year-old son, Artiam, during Artiam's funeral on the outskirts of Donetsk on Tuesday, January 20. The boy was killed during a Ukrainian artillery strike.
Women sit in a shelter during a battle in Donetsk on Sunday, January 18.
Women sit in a shelter during a battle in Donetsk on Sunday, January 18.
A building hit by Ukrainian artillery is seen in the Voroshilovsky area of Donetsk on January 18.
A building hit by Ukrainian artillery is seen in the Voroshilovsky area of Donetsk on January 18.
Men from the Azov Volunteer Battalion board a bus in Kiev to join the fight against the rebels on Saturday, January 17.
Men from the Azov Volunteer Battalion board a bus in Kiev to join the fight against the rebels on Saturday, January 17.
Rebels sit atop a tank at a checkpoint north of Luhansk, Ukraine, on Wednesday, January 14.
Rebels sit atop a tank at a checkpoint north of Luhansk, Ukraine, on Wednesday, January 14.
A Ukrainian soldier looks down from a military truck at the Donetsk airport on Tuesday, January 6. The airport has been the scene of some of the fiercest fighting in eastern Ukraine.
A Ukrainian soldier looks down from a military truck at the Donetsk airport on Tuesday, January 6. The airport has been the scene of some of the fiercest fighting in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gives a speech as he hands over new military equipment to forces near the city of Ghytomyr, Ukraine, on Monday, January 5.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gives a speech as he hands over new military equipment to forces near the city of Ghytomyr, Ukraine, on Monday, January 5.
A Ukrainian volunteer fighter fires a machine gun at pro-Russian rebels near the village of Pisky, Ukraine, on Saturday, January 3.
A Ukrainian volunteer fighter fires a machine gun at pro-Russian rebels near the village of Pisky, Ukraine, on Saturday, January 3.
(CNN)It began as a dispute over a trade agreement, but it mushroomed into the bloodiest conflict in Europe since the wars over the former Yugoslavia in the early 1990s.

After Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 following tensions with its neighbor, world leaders managed to install a shaky peace deal in 2015. But violence continues in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine -- and 2016 has seen an increase in casualties.
So how did this dispute begin and how did it then erupt in to civil war? CNN examines the evolution of the Ukraine crisis.

    Protests begin in Kiev ...

    Ukrainian is spoken by 70% of the country, but Russian is the mother tongue of many in the east.
    November 21, 2013: After a year of insisting he would sign a landmark political and trade deal with the European Union, Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych suspends talks in the face of opposition from Russia, which has long opposed Ukraine forming closer ties with the EU. Tens of thousands of protesters hit the streets in the following days, highlighting the deep divide between the pro-European west and Yanukovych's power base in the pro-Russian east of Ukraine.
    ... then escalate ...

    First aid medics fired on in Ukraine
    February 20, 2014: Violence that has been simmering for weeks bubbles over when a gunfight erupts between protesters and police in Maidan (Independence) Square in central Kiev, leaving dozens of people dead. Protesters say government snipers opened fire on them; Yanukovych's government blames opposition leaders for provoking the violence.

    ... and the Ukrainian President flees

    Inside Yanukovych&#39;s palace
    February 22, 2014: Yanukovych flees Kiev as his guards abandon the presidential compound. Thousands storm the grounds, marveling at the lavish estate he left behind. Former Prime Minister (and Yanukovych adversary) Yulia Tymoshenko -- jailed in 2011 for "abuse of office" after a trial that was widely seen as politically motivated -- is released from prison and addresses pro-Western protesters in Maidan Square.

    A week later, troops enter Crimea ...

    Masked gunmen occupy Crimea
    March 1, 2014: Russia's parliament signs off on President Vladimir Putin's request to send military forces into Crimea, an autonomous region of southern Ukraine with strong Russian loyalties. Thousands of Russian-speaking troops wearing unmarked uniforms pour into the peninsula. Two weeks later, Russia completes its annexation of Crimea in a referendum that is slammed by Ukraine and most of the world as illegitimate.

    ... and soon Kiev starts cracking down in eastern Ukraine

    April 15, 2014: Kiev's government launches its first formal military action against the pro-Russian rebels who have seized government buildings in towns and cities across eastern Ukraine. Putin warns that Ukraine is on the "brink of civil war." Less than a month later, separatists in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk declare independence after unrecognized referendums.

    In the spring, a new President takes power in Kiev ...

    Billionaire claims victory in Ukraine
    May 25, 2014: The "Chocolate King" Petro Poroshenko, a candy company magnate and one of the country's richest men, declares victory in Ukraine's presidential elections. Pro-Russian separatists are accused of preventing people from voting in the violence-wracked east of the country.

    ... and that contentious EU trade deal finally gets signed.

    Poroshenko: Putin can be &#39;emotional&#39;
    June 27, 2014: Poroshenko signs the EU Association Agreement -- the same deal that former President Yanukovych backed out of in 2013 -- and warns Russia that Ukraine's determination to pursue its European dreams will not be denied.

    A commercial airliner is blown out of the sky ...

    July 17, 2014: 298 people are killed when Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 is shot down by a surface-to-air missile above rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine. Initially, gunmen prevent international monitors from reaching the crash site, exacerbating the grief of the families of the victims, and it takes days before rebels allow investigators to examine the bodies.

    ... and months later, a ceasefire follows

    September 20, 2014: Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists agree to a complete ceasefire and buffer zone that require all sides to pull heavy weaponry back from the front lines of the conflict, two weeks after an initial truce was agreed to. Meanwhile, a convoy of Russian trucks streams into the border area without the Ukrainian government's approval. Russia insists the trucks are filled with humanitarian aid, but Kiev is skeptical.

    Come winter, the fight in the east becomes bitter ...

    November 12, 2014: A NATO commander says that Russian tanks, other weapons and troops are pouring across the border into Ukraine, in apparent violation of the September ceasefire -- a claim that Moscow denies. And by the end of the year, the U.N. says more than 1.7 million children in the conflict-torn areas of eastern Ukraine are facing "extremely serious" situations exacerbated by unusually harsh winter conditions.

    ... and harsher ...

    January 22, 2015: Donetsk International Airport, which was rebuilt ahead of the European soccer championships in 2012, falls to rebels after months of fighting with Ukrainian government forces. Days later, amid spiraling violence, President Poroshenko announces he will ask the International Criminal Court at The Hague to investigate alleged "crimes against humanity" in the conflict.

    ... and the West becomes divided

    Ukraine&#39;s fragile ceasefire
    February 12, 2015: Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Francois Hollande hammer out a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine and Russia after the United States says it is considering supplying lethal aid to Ukraine. European leaders are opposed to arming Kiev's government forces, and they fear it could further ignite a conflict that has now killed more than 5,000 people, including many civilians. Three days later, the ceasefire goes into effect, but violations quickly follow. Over the next few days, Ukraine says several of its service members were killed. Ukraine's National Defense and Security Council reports 300 violations of the ceasefire by February 20.

    ... then the EU extends sanctions on Russia

    Displaced Ukrainians need aid
    June 22, 2015: European Union foreign ministers extend sanctions against Russia, imposed because of the country's actions in Crimea and eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin calls the sanctions "unfounded and illegal." The sanctions, and the events that preceded their imposition, reflect the tug of war between East and West over the future of Ukraine.

    ... in eastern Ukraine there's growing despair

    March 3, 2016: Ukraine's prolonged stalemate is causing grief and isolation among millions living in the conflict zone, the United Nations warns. The fragile ceasefire is pierced daily by violations, while the number of conflict-related civilian casualties keeps climbing. Since the beginning of the conflict in April 2014, nearly 9,500 people have been killed in the violence and more than 22,100 injured, including Ukrainian armed forces, civilians and members of armed groups, the UN says.

    ... and civilian casualties highest for a year

    August 5, 2016: The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights releases new figures showing that the conflict on the frontline has resulted in a spike in civilian casualties. The agency documented 69 civilian casualties in eastern Ukraine in June, including 12 dead and 57 injured -- nearly double the figure for May and the highest toll since August 2015. July saw 73 civilian casualties, including eight dead and 65 injured.