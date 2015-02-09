The quotable Pope: Some of his more surprising sayings

The quotable Pope: Some of his more surprising sayingsUpdated 11:40 AM ET, Mon June 27, 2016 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: The quotable Pope: Some of his more surprising sayingsHide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: The quotable Pope: Some of his more surprising sayingsHide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: The quotable Pope: Some of his more surprising sayingsHide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: The quotable Pope: Some of his more surprising sayingsHide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: The quotable Pope: Some of his more surprising sayingsHide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: The quotable Pope: Some of his more surprising sayingsHide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: The quotable Pope: Some of his more surprising sayingsHide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: The quotable Pope: Some of his more surprising sayingsHide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: The quotable Pope: Some of his more surprising sayingsHide Caption 9 of 9More from WorldWho is assassination suspect Siti Aishah?Battle for Mosul, the one thing to knowFrench Holocaust historian detained for 10 hours at US customsTheories behind Kim Jong Nam's murderQuiz: Do you have faith in your knowledge of Christianity?