Cicely Tyson Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Emmy Award-winning actress Cicely Tyson.

Personal:

Birth date: December 19, 1924 (some sources say 1933)

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Cicely Tyson

Father: William Tyson, carpenter and painter

Mother: Theodosia Tyson

Marriage: Miles Davis (1981-1988, divorced)

Education: Attended New York University

Nominated for 11 Emmy Awards and has won three.

Nominated for one Tony Award and has won one.

Worked as a typist after high school.

Timeline:

1950s - Is discovered by a fashion editor at Ebony magazine.

1956 - Appears on the cover of both Vogue and Harper's Bazaar.

1963 - Appears as "Jane Foster" in the TV series "East Side/West Side."

1972 - Stars in "Sounder," winning a Stars in "Sounder," winning a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination.

1974 - Wins Emmys for Actress of the Year - Special and Best Lead Actress in a Drama for the film, "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman."

January 1977 - Portrays Binta, the mother of Kunta Kinte, in the miniseries, "Roots."

1977 - Inducted into the Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame.

1981 - Marries jazz legend Miles Davis in comedian Marries jazz legend Miles Davis in comedian Bill Cosby's home.

1983 - Heads to Broadway, briefly starring in "The Corn is Green."

1994 - Wins the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries for "Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All."

1995 - The Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing & Fine Arts, an elementary school in East Orange, New Jersey, is named in her honor.

August 21, 1997 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2010 - Is awarded the Is awarded the NAACP Spingarn Medal

2011 - Appears in the movie "The Help."

March 2011 - Appears in Willow Smith's video for the song, "21st Century Girl."

2013 - Returns to Broadway after 30 years, winning a Tony for Best Actress in "The Trip to Bountiful."