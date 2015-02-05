Breaking News

Cher Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 1:37 PM ET, Wed May 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Cher takes a promotional photo for &quot;The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour&quot; in 1972. See more photos of the iconic singer and actress, who turns 70 years old on Friday, May 20.
Photos: The many looks of Cher
Cher takes a promotional photo for "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour" in 1972. See more photos of the iconic singer and actress, who turns 70 years old on Friday, May 20.
Hide Caption
1 of 21
Cher, who was born Cherilyn Sarkisian in 1946, became a household name in the 1960s. She and her husband, Sonny Bono, had a No. 1 song with &quot;I Got You, Babe.&quot; The two divorced in 1975 but would still work together on television.
Photos: The many looks of Cher
Cher, who was born Cherilyn Sarkisian in 1946, became a household name in the 1960s. She and her husband, Sonny Bono, had a No. 1 song with "I Got You, Babe." The two divorced in 1975 but would still work together on television.
Hide Caption
2 of 21
Throughout her career, Cher has always been known for her flamboyant fashion. Here, she wears a feathered headdress for &quot;The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour&quot; in 1972.
Photos: The many looks of Cher
Throughout her career, Cher has always been known for her flamboyant fashion. Here, she wears a feathered headdress for "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour" in 1972.
Hide Caption
3 of 21
Cher wears an Asian-styled headdress and a sleeveless satin top for her show in 1972.
Photos: The many looks of Cher
Cher wears an Asian-styled headdress and a sleeveless satin top for her show in 1972.
Hide Caption
4 of 21
Cher sings in a cloud of fog during her show in 1972.
Photos: The many looks of Cher
Cher sings in a cloud of fog during her show in 1972.
Hide Caption
5 of 21
In 1974, Cher performs as ringmaster on the opening day of the Ringling Bros. Circus in Inglewood, California.
Photos: The many looks of Cher
In 1974, Cher performs as ringmaster on the opening day of the Ringling Bros. Circus in Inglewood, California.
Hide Caption
6 of 21
Cher, in character for her show, tours Liberace&#39;s mansion in 1974.
Photos: The many looks of Cher
Cher, in character for her show, tours Liberace's mansion in 1974.
Hide Caption
7 of 21
During her career, Cher has won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award and an Emmy Award.
Photos: The many looks of Cher
During her career, Cher has won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award and an Emmy Award.
Hide Caption
8 of 21
Cher models Bob Mackie fashion in 1978.
Photos: The many looks of Cher
Cher models Bob Mackie fashion in 1978.
Hide Caption
9 of 21
Cher wears another Bob Mackie creation in 1978.
Photos: The many looks of Cher
Cher wears another Bob Mackie creation in 1978.
Hide Caption
10 of 21
Cher poses for the cover of her album &quot;Prisoner&quot; in 1979.
Photos: The many looks of Cher
Cher poses for the cover of her album "Prisoner" in 1979.
Hide Caption
11 of 21
Cher poses during a photo shoot in 1984.
Photos: The many looks of Cher
Cher poses during a photo shoot in 1984.
Hide Caption
12 of 21
Between 1965 and 1999, Cher had five No. 1 hits -- four as a solo artist and one with Sonny Bono.
Photos: The many looks of Cher
Between 1965 and 1999, Cher had five No. 1 hits -- four as a solo artist and one with Sonny Bono.
Hide Caption
13 of 21
Cher attends the Academy Awards in 1986. In 1988, she won the best actress Oscar for her role in &quot;Moonstruck.&quot; Other films she has starred in include &quot;Mask,&quot; &quot;Silkwood&quot; and &quot;The Witches of Eastwick.&quot;
Photos: The many looks of Cher
Cher attends the Academy Awards in 1986. In 1988, she won the best actress Oscar for her role in "Moonstruck." Other films she has starred in include "Mask," "Silkwood" and "The Witches of Eastwick."
Hide Caption
14 of 21
Cher poses with actor Bob Hoskins to promote their 1990 film &quot;Mermaids.&quot;
Photos: The many looks of Cher
Cher poses with actor Bob Hoskins to promote their 1990 film "Mermaids."
Hide Caption
15 of 21
Cher and her son Elijah Blue Allman attend the Academy Awards together in 1998. Allman is the son of musician Gregg Allman, who Cher was married to from 1975-1979. Cher also has a son, Chaz, from her marriage to Sonny Bono.
Photos: The many looks of Cher
Cher and her son Elijah Blue Allman attend the Academy Awards together in 1998. Allman is the son of musician Gregg Allman, who Cher was married to from 1975-1979. Cher also has a son, Chaz, from her marriage to Sonny Bono.
Hide Caption
16 of 21
At the turn of the century, Cher&#39;s &quot;Believe&quot; won a Grammy Award for best dance recording.
Photos: The many looks of Cher
At the turn of the century, Cher's "Believe" won a Grammy Award for best dance recording.
Hide Caption
17 of 21
Cher performs in 2005 during &quot;Living Proof: The Farewell Tour.&quot;
Photos: The many looks of Cher
Cher performs in 2005 during "Living Proof: The Farewell Tour."
Hide Caption
18 of 21
Cher speaks on stage at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photos: The many looks of Cher
Cher speaks on stage at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.
Hide Caption
19 of 21
Cher performs during her &quot;Dressed To Kill Tour&quot; in 2014.
Photos: The many looks of Cher
Cher performs during her "Dressed To Kill Tour" in 2014.
Hide Caption
20 of 21
Cher attends the Met Gala in New York in 2015.
Photos: The many looks of Cher
Cher attends the Met Gala in New York in 2015.
Hide Caption
21 of 21
04 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED02 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED03 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED05 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED06 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED07 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED08 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED09 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED10 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED11 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED12 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED13 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED14 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED01 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED16 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED17 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED18 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED19 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED20 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED21 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED22 Cher Fashion RESTRICTED

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-winning actress Cher.

Personal:
Birth date: May 20, 1946
Birth place: El Centro, California
Birth name: Cherilyn Sarkisian
    Father: John Sarkisian, truck driver
    Read More
    Mother: Georgia Holt, model
    Marriages: Gregg Allman (1975-1979, divorced); Sonny Bono (1969-1975, divorced)
    Children: with Gregg Allman: Elijah Blue; with Sonny Bono: Chaz
    Other Facts:
    Dropped out of school and moved to Los Angeles at age 16. Soon afterward, she met Sonny Bono, 11 years her senior.
    Bono worked for record producer Phil Spector and got Cher work as a backup singer.
    After Cher's first single, "Ringo, I Love You" flopped, Bono and Cher formed a duo called Caesar and Cleo.
    Has dated celebrities including Gene Simmons, Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise and Richie Sambora.
    During the mid-1970s, Cher dated entertainment mogul David Geffen, who helped her end her business relationship with Bono.
    Is known for her flamboyant style.
    Between 1965 and 1999 Cher had five number one hits; four as a solo artist and one with Bono.
    Winner of one and nominated for seven Grammy Awards.
    Winner of one and nominated for two Academy Awards.
    Winner of one and nominated for seven Emmy Awards.
    Has struggled with dyslexia since she was a child.
    Timeline:
    1965 -     Sonny and Cher's song, "I Got You, Babe," hits number one in the United States.
    1971-1974 - "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour" runs on CBS.
    1976 - Although divorced, Bono and Cher reunite professionally for a new show entitled "The Sonny & Cher Show." It runs for a year and a half.
    November 12, 1982 - Broadway debut in "Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean."
    1983 - Stars alongside Meryl Streep, in the film "Silkwood."
    1985 - Stars in the film, "Mask."
    1987 - Releases the album, "Cher."
    April 11, 1988 - Wins the Academy Award for Best Actress for "Moonstruck."
    1989 - Releases the album "Heart of Stone," containing the hit single "If I Could Turn Back Time."
    1990 - Stars in the film "Mermaids," alongside Winona Ryder.
    1996 - Makes directing debut with a segment of HBO's "If These Walls Could Talk."
    January 9, 1998 - Delivers the eulogy at Representative Bono's funeral. Bono died in a skiing accident on January 6, 1998.
    1998 - The album, "Believe," is released, containing the number one hit, "Believe."
    1998 - Releases her memoir, "The First Time."
    February 23, 2000 - Wins a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for "Believe."
    2003 - Wins an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Special for "Cher - The Farewell Tour."
    2008-2011 - Las Vegas residency at Caesar's Palace.
    2010 - Stars in the film "Burlesque."
    2013 - Releases her 25th studio album, "Closer to the Truth."