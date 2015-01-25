Photos: Longest, fastest, greatest: Super Bowl superlatives Quarterback Steve Young threw six touchdowns passes -- a Super Bowl record -- as his San Francisco 49ers blew out San Diego 49-26 in January 1995. Look back at more Super Bowl records, including the greatest games, the greatest plays and the greatest winners. Hide Caption 1 of 17

Most passing yards in a Super Bowl – St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner, who led an offense nicknamed "The Greatest Show on Turf," threw for a Super Bowl-record 414 yards in 2000. The Rams defeated Tennessee 23-16.

Most receiving yards in a Super Bowl – San Francisco wide receiver Jerry Rice was named Super Bowl MVP in 1989 after he caught 11 balls for a record 215 yards against Cincinnati. The Hall of Famer also holds Super Bowl records for most points and most touchdowns in a career. He scored six touchdowns over four Super Bowls.

Most rushing yards in a Super Bowl – Washington quarterback Doug Williams won the Super Bowl MVP award in 1988, but rookie running back Timmy Smith set a Super Bowl record that year with 204 rushing yards against Denver.

Most interceptions in a Super Bowl – Oakland linebacker Rod Martin (No. 53) had three interceptions as the Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in 1981.

Most Super Bowl wins for one player – Defensive end Charles Haley (No. 94) played in five Super Bowls -- and he won every one of them. The first two came with San Francisco, while the last three came with Dallas in the 1990s.

Most Super Bowl wins as a starting quarterback – Pittsburgh's Terry Bradshaw, left, and San Francisco's Joe Montana, center, were 4-0 in Super Bowls during their career. New England's Tom Brady, right, won his fourth Super Bowl in 2015. He has gone 4-2 in Super Bowls during his career.

Most Super Bowl wins for a head coach – Pittsburgh's Chuck Noll, left, won four Super Bowls between 1975 and 1980. New England's Bill Belichick tied him in 2015.

Longest scoring play in a Super Bowl – Baltimore's Jacoby Jones returned a kickoff 108 yards as the Ravens defeated San Francisco 34-31 in 2013.

Longest pass in a Super Bowl – Carolina wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad caught an 85-yard touchdown pass from Jake Delhomme during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

Longest run in a Super Bowl – "Fast" Willie Parker broke a 75-yard run for a Pittsburgh touchdown in 2006.

Longest interception return in a Super Bowl – Pittsburgh's James Harrison picked off Arizona's Kurt Warner on the last play of the first half and rumbled 100 yards for a touchdown in 2009.

Longest fumble return in a Super Bowl – Almost everything came up roses for the Dallas Cowboys in 1993, as they crushed Buffalo 52-17 in the Rose Bowl. But defensive lineman Leon Lett had an embarrassing moment late in the game when he was returning a fumble for what looked to be a sure touchdown. Lett returned the ball 64 yards, but he started showboating early and was stripped by Buffalo's Don Beebe.

Fastest score in a Super Bowl – On the first play from scrimmage in 2014, Denver center Manny Ramirez snapped the ball past quarterback Peyton Manning. Denver's Knowshon Moreno recovered the ball in the end zone for a Seattle safety. Only 12 seconds had elapsed.

First score in Super Bowl history – In the first quarter of what we know now as Super Bowl I, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Max McGee scored a touchdown on a 37-yard pass from Bart Starr.

Largest margin of victory in a Super Bowl – San Francisco demolished Denver 55-10 in 1990, winning by a record 45 points. It was the 49ers' fourth Super Bowl title in nine years.