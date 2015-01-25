Breaking News

Quarterback Steve Young threw six touchdowns passes -- a Super Bowl record -- as his San Francisco 49ers blew out San Diego 49-26 in January 1995. Look back at more Super Bowl records, including the greatest games, the greatest plays and the greatest winners.
St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner, who led an offense nicknamed &quot;The Greatest Show on Turf,&quot; threw for a Super Bowl-record 414 yards in 2000. The Rams defeated Tennessee 23-16.
San Francisco wide receiver Jerry Rice was named Super Bowl MVP in 1989 after he caught 11 balls for a record 215 yards against Cincinnati. The Hall of Famer also holds Super Bowl records for most points and most touchdowns in a career. He scored six touchdowns over four Super Bowls.
Washington quarterback Doug Williams won the Super Bowl MVP award in 1988, but rookie running back Timmy Smith set a Super Bowl record that year with 204 rushing yards against Denver.
Oakland linebacker Rod Martin (No. 53) had three interceptions as the Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in 1981.
Defensive end Charles Haley (No. 94) played in five Super Bowls -- and he won every one of them. The first two came with San Francisco, while the last three came with Dallas in the 1990s.
Pittsburgh&#39;s Terry Bradshaw, left, and San Francisco&#39;s Joe Montana, center, were 4-0 in Super Bowls during their career. New England&#39;s Tom Brady, right, won his fourth Super Bowl in 2015. He has gone 4-2 in Super Bowls during his career.
Pittsburgh&#39;s Chuck Noll, left, won four Super Bowls between 1975 and 1980. New England&#39;s Bill Belichick tied him in 2015.
Baltimore&#39;s Jacoby Jones returned a kickoff 108 yards as the Ravens defeated San Francisco 34-31 in 2013.
Carolina wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad caught an 85-yard touchdown pass from Jake Delhomme during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.
&quot;Fast&quot; Willie Parker broke a 75-yard run for a Pittsburgh touchdown in 2006.
Pittsburgh&#39;s James Harrison picked off Arizona&#39;s Kurt Warner on the last play of the first half and rumbled 100 yards for a touchdown in 2009.
Almost everything came up roses for the Dallas Cowboys in 1993, as they crushed Buffalo 52-17 in the Rose Bowl. But defensive lineman Leon Lett had an embarrassing moment late in the game when he was returning a fumble for what looked to be a sure touchdown. Lett returned the ball 64 yards, but he started showboating early and was stripped by Buffalo&#39;s Don Beebe.
On the first play from scrimmage in 2014, Denver center Manny Ramirez snapped the ball past quarterback Peyton Manning. Denver&#39;s Knowshon Moreno recovered the ball in the end zone for a Seattle safety. Only 12 seconds had elapsed.
In the first quarter of what we know now as Super Bowl I, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Max McGee scored a touchdown on a 37-yard pass from Bart Starr.
San Francisco demolished Denver 55-10 in 1990, winning by a record 45 points. It was the 49ers&#39; fourth Super Bowl title in nine years.
Buffalo kicker Scott Norwood missed a 47-yard field goal as time expired, and the New York Giants beat the Bills 20-19 in 1991.
