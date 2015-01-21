2015 Charlie Hebdo Attacks Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is some background information about the January 2015 terror attacks in Paris. From January 7 to January 9, a total of 17 people were killed in attacks on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, a kosher grocery store , and the Paris suburb of Montrouge. Three suspects in the attacks were killed by police in separate standoffs.

The Charlie in the title references Charlie Brown from the Peanuts cartoon. Hebdo is short for hebdomadaire, meaning weekly, in French.

The magazine ceased publication in the 1980s due to lack of funds. It resumed publishing in 1992.

In 2011, the magazine's offices were destroyed by a gasoline bomb after it published a caricature of the Prophet Mohammed.

Said Kouachi:

-- Born in France, of Algerian descent.

-- Starting in 2009, Kouachi traveled to Yemen frequently, spending months at a time there.

-- U.S officials said that in 2011 Kouachi received weapons training and worked with AQAP.

Hayat Boumeddiene:

-- Born in France, of Algerian descent.

-- Girlfriend of Amedy Coulibaly.

-- Initially it was believed she took part in the shooting of a police woman in Montrouge and the subsequent kosher grocery store attack.

-- However, a Turkish Prime Ministry source has told CNN that Boumeddiene entered Turkey on January 2, arriving at the Istanbul airport on a flight from Madrid with a man. She had a return ticket to Madrid for January 9, but she failed to take her return flight from Istanbul that day.

-- Also, a French source close to the nation's security services said it's believed that Boumeddiene is no longer in France and she is thought to have left for Turkey, "of course to reach Syria."

-- Paris prosecutor Francois Molins has indicated Boumedienne and Cherif Kouachi's wife also were well acquainted, saying they exchanged 500 phone calls in 2014.

Timeline of the attacks:

January 7, 2015 -

-- At approximately 11:30 a.m., gunmen force their way into the Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris. The attackers allegedly say they are avenging the Prophet Mohammed and shout "Allahu akbar," which translates to "God is great," according to Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins.

-- Twelve people are killed: Eight employees, a guest at the magazine, a maintenance worker and a police officer are killed.

-- After fleeing the building, the gunmen encounter another police officer on the street and shoot him at point-blank range.

-- Later in the day, the phrase "Je Suis Charlie" ("I am Charlie"), begins trending on social media. Thousands of Parisians take to the streets to hold a vigil for the victims.

-- Hamyd Mourad, 18, turns himself into police after he is identified as the third suspect in the attacks. Police later clear Mourad of involvement, after numerous witnesses verify that he was at school during the time of the attacks.

January 8, 2015 -

-- Police name the prime suspects, brothers Cherif and Said Kouachi. Police search for them in an area northeast of Paris, near Villers-Cotterêts.

-- One killed: A gunman dressed similarly to those in the Charlie Hebdo attack, all in black and wearing a bulletproof vest, shoots and kills a female police officer in the Paris suburb of Montrouge.

-- The Kouachi brothers steal food and gas from a gas station near Villers-Cotterets, according to a gas station attendant.

-- A U.S. law enforcement official tells CNN both Kouachi brothers were in a U.S. database of known or suspected international terrorists known as TIDE and also were on the no-fly list and had been for years.

-- In the evening, the Eiffel Tower briefly goes dark in remembrance of the victims.

January 9, 2015 -

-- Four people are killed: In the morning, police and French special forces troops surround a building in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, where the Kouachi brothers are hiding inside with one hostage.

-- Shortly afterward, police launch an operation against Amedy Coulibaly at the kosher grocery store. Four hostages are killed, and fifteen are rescued. Coulibaly is also killed.

-- French President Francois Hollande awards The Order of Légion d'Honneur, France's highest honor, posthumously to the three slain police officers in the attacks, during a memorial ceremony at the Prefecture de Police in Paris.

-- Bulgaria arrests Frenchman Fritz-Joly Joachin on a European arrest warrant, citing alleged ties to terrorists and a possible connection to the Kouachi brothers.

-- French security services identify a fourth man suspected of involvement in the Paris attacks, according to the French newspaper, Le Parisien. The newspaper says the man may have been an accomplice of Amedy Coulibaly, driving him to the kosher supermarket.