NASA's crab cakes ... try this at home

(CNN) Astronauts consume some 3,000 calories a day while they're in space. Providing them with a nutritious diet is the job of NASA's food scientists at the Johnson Space Center, in Houston.

But their menu is designed to do more than just keep astronauts healthy: food plays an important role in our psychological well being -- and that's as true in space as it is on Earth.

That's why space food isn't simply protein shakes and vitamin pills -- it's real food, freeze dried and rehydrated before eating. Take NASA's crab cakes, for example. Tasty, healthy and made with real ingredients, they could grace any Earthbound kitchen. And if you fancy sampling some authentic space food, you can even make them yourself, following NASA's recipe.

Ingredients*

3lbs crab Meat, large lump

