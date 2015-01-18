Breaking News

How to talk to kids about racism

By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN

Updated 5:00 PM ET, Fri January 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Picture books can be useful tools to help young children learn about &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.welcomingschools.org/blog/entry/looking-at-skin-color-with-books-and-activities&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;race and diversity&lt;/a&gt;, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.welcomingschools.org/blog/entry/books-to-engage-students-in-discussions-on-bias-and-bullying&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;how to deal with bias and bullying&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.welcomingschools.org/blog/entry/sticking-up-for-each-other-the-power-of-allies-books&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;how to be an ally&lt;/a&gt; to others. The Human Rights Campaign&#39;s Welcoming Schools program publishes reading lists for educators and parents interested in starting those discussions. Here are several of their recommendations, including Kadir Nelson&#39;s &quot;I Have A Dream,&quot; which honors the memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Photos: Children's books about diversity
Books to teach children about diversityPicture books can be useful tools to help young children learn about race and diversity, how to deal with bias and bullying and how to be an ally to others. The Human Rights Campaign's Welcoming Schools program publishes reading lists for educators and parents interested in starting those discussions. Here are several of their recommendations, including Kadir Nelson's "I Have A Dream," which honors the memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Hide Caption
1 of 16
&quot;The Sneetches and Other Stories,&quot; by Dr. Seuss, includes the story of creatures tricked into seeing only the differences among themselves -- and learning to see what they have in common.
Photos: Children's books about diversity
Books to teach children about diversity"The Sneetches and Other Stories," by Dr. Seuss, includes the story of creatures tricked into seeing only the differences among themselves -- and learning to see what they have in common.
Hide Caption
2 of 16
&quot;Teammates,&quot; written by Peter Golenbock and illustrated by Paul Bacon, tells the story of Jackie Robinson, the first black ballplayer in the major leagues, and his white teammate, Pee Wee Reese.
Photos: Children's books about diversity
Books to teach children about diversity"Teammates," written by Peter Golenbock and illustrated by Paul Bacon, tells the story of Jackie Robinson, the first black ballplayer in the major leagues, and his white teammate, Pee Wee Reese.
Hide Caption
3 of 16
&quot;Marisol McDonald Doesn&#39;t Match/Marisol McDonald no combina,&quot; written by Monica Brown and illustrated by Sara Palacios, tells the story of a girl with red hair and brown skin, a Peruvian-Scottish-American who is perfectly happy the way she is.
Photos: Children's books about diversity
Books to teach children about diversity"Marisol McDonald Doesn't Match/Marisol McDonald no combina," written by Monica Brown and illustrated by Sara Palacios, tells the story of a girl with red hair and brown skin, a Peruvian-Scottish-American who is perfectly happy the way she is.
Hide Caption
4 of 16
&quot;Happy Birthday, Martin Luther King Jr.,&quot; written by Jean Marzollo and illustrated by J. Brian Pinkney, celebrates the life of the civil rights leader.
Photos: Children's books about diversity
Books to teach children about diversity"Happy Birthday, Martin Luther King Jr.," written by Jean Marzollo and illustrated by J. Brian Pinkney, celebrates the life of the civil rights leader.
Hide Caption
5 of 16
&quot;All the Colors of the Earth,&quot; by Sheila Hamanaka, explains the shades of skin through the color tones of the Earth.
Photos: Children's books about diversity
Books to teach children about diversity"All the Colors of the Earth," by Sheila Hamanaka, explains the shades of skin through the color tones of the Earth.
Hide Caption
6 of 16
&quot;Zero,&quot; by Kathryn Otoshi, introduces ideas about body types and social interactions amid lessons about counting and numbers.
Photos: Children's books about diversity
Books to teach children about diversity"Zero," by Kathryn Otoshi, introduces ideas about body types and social interactions amid lessons about counting and numbers.
Hide Caption
7 of 16
&quot;Each Kindness,&quot; written by Jacqueline Woodson and illustrated by E.B. Lewis, tells the story of a girl who teases another student until, eventually, that girl stops coming to school.
Photos: Children's books about diversity
Books to teach children about diversity"Each Kindness," written by Jacqueline Woodson and illustrated by E.B. Lewis, tells the story of a girl who teases another student until, eventually, that girl stops coming to school.
Hide Caption
8 of 16
&quot;Across the Alley,&quot; written by Richard Michelson and illustrated by E.B. Lewis, tells the story of an African-American child and Jewish child who develop a secret friendship.
Photos: Children's books about diversity
Books to teach children about diversity"Across the Alley," written by Richard Michelson and illustrated by E.B. Lewis, tells the story of an African-American child and Jewish child who develop a secret friendship.
Hide Caption
9 of 16
&quot;The Skin You Live In,&quot; written by Michael Tyler and illustrated by David Lee Csicsko, offers vivid illustrations and descriptions of skin colors.
Photos: Children's books about diversity
Books to teach children about diversity"The Skin You Live In," written by Michael Tyler and illustrated by David Lee Csicsko, offers vivid illustrations and descriptions of skin colors.
Hide Caption
10 of 16
&quot;Crossing Bok Chitto: A Choctaw Tale of Friendship and Freedom,&quot; written by Tim Tingle and illustrated by Jeanne Rorex Bridges, follows the friendship of a Choctaw girl and an enslaved African-American boy.
Photos: Children's books about diversity
Books to teach children about diversity"Crossing Bok Chitto: A Choctaw Tale of Friendship and Freedom," written by Tim Tingle and illustrated by Jeanne Rorex Bridges, follows the friendship of a Choctaw girl and an enslaved African-American boy.
Hide Caption
11 of 16
&quot;Shades of People,&quot; by Shelley Rotner and Sheila Kelly, is a photography book that shows the variety of physical traits people have.
Photos: Children's books about diversity
Books to teach children about diversity"Shades of People," by Shelley Rotner and Sheila Kelly, is a photography book that shows the variety of physical traits people have.
Hide Caption
12 of 16
&quot;My Name is Bilal,&quot; written by Asma Mobin-Uddin and illustrated by Barbara Kiwak, is the story of a boy teased by his classmates for being Muslim, and wondering if he should go by another name, Bill.
Photos: Children's books about diversity
Books to teach children about diversity"My Name is Bilal," written by Asma Mobin-Uddin and illustrated by Barbara Kiwak, is the story of a boy teased by his classmates for being Muslim, and wondering if he should go by another name, Bill.
Hide Caption
13 of 16
&quot;Crow Boy,&quot; by Taro Yashima, tells the story of a boy rejected at school, and a kind teacher who helps him find acceptance.
Photos: Children's books about diversity
Books to teach children about diversity"Crow Boy," by Taro Yashima, tells the story of a boy rejected at school, and a kind teacher who helps him find acceptance.
Hide Caption
14 of 16
&quot;Our Children Can Soar: A Celebration of Rosa, Barack, and the Pioneers of Change,&quot; by Michelle Cook, is &quot;part historical, part poetry, and entirely inspirational,&quot; as it takes readers through the U.S. civil rights movement, Welcoming Schools says.
Photos: Children's books about diversity
Books to teach children about diversity"Our Children Can Soar: A Celebration of Rosa, Barack, and the Pioneers of Change," by Michelle Cook, is "part historical, part poetry, and entirely inspirational," as it takes readers through the U.S. civil rights movement, Welcoming Schools says.
Hide Caption
15 of 16
&quot;Desmond and the Very Mean Word,&quot; written by Desmond Tutu and Douglas Carlton Abrams and illustrated by A.G. Ford, is based on a story from Archbishop Desmond Tutu&#39;s childhood in South Africa.
Photos: Children's books about diversity
Books to teach children about diversity"Desmond and the Very Mean Word," written by Desmond Tutu and Douglas Carlton Abrams and illustrated by A.G. Ford, is based on a story from Archbishop Desmond Tutu's childhood in South Africa.
Hide Caption
16 of 16
01 diversity books MLK 01151514 diversity books 01151510 diversity books 01151513 diversity books 01151503 diversity books 01151506 diversity books 01151511 diversity books 01151516 diversity books 01151507 diversity books 01151504 diversity books 01151508 diversity books 01151505 diversity books09 diversity books12 diversity books 01151502 diversity books 01151515 diversity books 011515

Story highlights

  • Teachers and parents don't always know how to talk to young children about bias and bullying
  • Educators say it can't just be a conversation around Martin Luther King Jr. Day or other awareness holidays

This story was originally published on CNN.com in 2015.

(CNN)It was one of a thousand little conversations that fill each day in a third-grade classroom.

As teacher Kimmie Fink read a book featuring a Japanese character, a student brought her fingers to her eyes and tugged on the edges, stretching them into narrow slits.
    Fink stopped. "I'm Asian," she told the child, "and when you do that, it hurts my feelings."
    The student snapped to attention. "Oh! I'm sorry!" she told her teacher, and they went back to their book.
    It was a quick back-and-forth with a big lesson, but it came from a trained teacher who had rehearsed what to say. Just as Fink learned to teach math and reading, she has practiced how to squelch unwitting bias and stereotyping before it has a chance to grow into bullying or racism.
    Read More
    Little insults and acts of disrespect once shrugged off or ignored -- just kids being kids -- are now treated in some schools as important chances to learn. Lessons have long been built around Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Holocaust remembrance week, Women's History Month and countless others holidays and awareness weeks. But at schools around the country, learning about bias related to race, gender and sexuality is part of everyday teaching.
    Students of all races favor teacher diversity, and here&#39;s why
    Students prefer diverse teachers, study says
    Fink, who teaches at Pope Elementary in Puyallup, Washington, began anti-bias training with the Human Rights Campaign's Welcoming Schools program two years ago and immediately began to share those lessons with her colleagues. The program is active in 25 states and offers training and lesson plans around family diversity, gender stereotyping and ending bullying.
    Fink didn't need help spotting right and wrong around racial diversity and gender bias, but training helped her find the words and tone to explain it to young children, especially when it came to matters of sexuality. Young students sometimes don't realize what they're saying or how painful a comment on the playground can be.
    "She had no idea that kind of thing was hurtful -- they don't want to hurt anyone's feelings," Fink said of the third-grader who tugged at her eyes. "A lot (of teachers) are scared to say anything because they're scared they're going to say the wrong thing."
    It's not easy for parents, either. So how can adults manage conversations about complicated issues with the youngest of kids? Here's some guidance from educators doing it ever day:

    Talk about diversity and be aware of bias all year

    Holidays, awareness weeks and celebratory months are a great way to start a conversation with young people. Last week, the media literacy program Hatch released a video of an 11-year-old analyzing King's "I Have a Dream" speech. In powerful, unscripted responses, they explained how words spoken decades ago affected them and identified work that still needs to be done.
    But educators caution that cultural days or awareness weeks might touch only on clothing, holidays or food -- and serve up only information that suggests how people are different. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools might examine only Jim Crow history but ignore modern civil rights issues or King's messages about poverty and peace, said Johanna Eager, the director of Welcoming Schools.
    "It can be approached in ways that students don't feel that it's relevant. It's something their parents took care of," Eager said. "It's really important to extend Dr. King's message ... taking an intersectional approach, talking about gender stereotypes, class disparities."

    Bring the lessons to their level

    Some of the most powerful learning comes from answering kids' questions about what's going on in the world or what they see in the hallways of their school. And sometimes, the best way to explain an issue to kids is to find a story that's designed for them, educators said.
    When her students are facing a conflict, Fink, the Washington teacher, is likely to call upon a long list of children's books to help them work through it. Just as students remember a one-on-one conversation with teachers, they see themselves in stories and characters and look to the lessons in books to model their own responses.
    "If I'm having trouble with name-calling in my classroom, I'm going to pull a read-aloud," Fink said. "It just works."

    Don't assume kids aren't listening

    It's tempting to believe young children are innocent and unaware of the world around them, but they are listening and repeating what they hear on TV or from older kids and adults around them.
    The collateral damage after students&#39; &#39;build a wall&#39; chant goes viral
    The collateral damage after students' 'build a wall' chant goes viral
    Fink has caught even young children saying something is "so gay." Sometimes they don't know what it means, but they've heard it used elsewhere. Often, Fink said, they understand that "gay" means something like "a man and a man love each other." They even know they're using the word "gay" to say something is bad. They just don't make the connection that their comment is disrespectful to people who are gay, Fink said.
    "'We don't use somebody's identity as an insult,'" she tells students.
    Eager said they heard a lot of questions from educators after the shooting death of Michael Brown by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, and during protests that followed. Teachers knew their students were talking about it, but few knew how to explain it to young people.
    "Students are having these conversations without us, and we know it's really important for adults to be part of the conversation and model effective, respectful ways to have them," Eager said.

    Question your own knowledge and biases

    Welcoming Schools and other anti-bullying programs are ultimately meant to teach children and improve school climates, but the training demands adults examine their own biases and how they talk to children at school and home. It can be uncomfortable for adults to consider and challenge their own beliefs.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "It's a predictable part of this process [that] there's some resistance," Eager said. "There's going to be someone who is not happy."
    The Welcoming Schools curriculum is transparent, she said -- it includes family nights and offers guidance to administrators and teachers on how to deal with those who might disagree with how they handle lessons about sexuality, gender and other topics.
    But even among educators committed to creating a healthy school climate, it can be tough. Fink recalls exercises such as asking teachers to write which identities apply to them -- race, ethnicity, gender, for example -- then asking them to examine which ones opened doors for them and which ones made life harder.
    Conversations can be intense and revealing. There are reminders, too, that adults can learn from children, too.
    After all, young students don't like to hurt each other's feelings, Fink said.
    "We need to take advantage of that default to compassion," she said, "and harness it."