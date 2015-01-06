Help Syrians survive the conflict

(CNN)Millions of Syrians and Iraqis have fled their homes, leaving with only the clothes on their backs. Organizations are responding to the crisis by providing food, shelter and medical care.
You can help by supporting these charities:
- British Red Cross
- CARE
- Catholic Relief Services
- Doctors Without Borders
- Handicap International
- International Committee of the Red Cross
- International Orthodox Christian Charities
- Islamic Relief USA
- Lutheran World Relief
- Mercy Corps
- Mercy-USA
- Oxfam
- Project HOPE
- Save the Children
- UNHCR
- UNICEF
- World Food Programme