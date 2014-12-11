Ashton Carter Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of U.S. Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter.

Personal:

Birth date: September 24, 1954

Birth place: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Birth name: Ashton Baldwin Carter

Father: William Stanley Carter, a psychiatrist and neurologist

Mother: Anne (Baldwin) Carter

Marriages: Stephanie (DeLeeuw) Carter; Ava Clayton Spencer (divorced)

Children: With Ava Clayton Spencer: William; Ava - both adults

Education: Attended Edinburgh University, 1975; Yale University, B.A. in physics and medieval history, 1976 (summa cum laude); Oxford University, Rhodes Scholar, Ph.D. in theoretical physics, 1979

Other Facts:

Carter has been awarded the Department of Defense Distinguished Service Medal on several occasions.

Regarding his academic interests in both physics and medieval history, Carter once said, "There was no relationship between them in my mind except that both fascinated me." He continued, "It has become a joke among all my friends that, intellectually, I have somehow managed to mix physics and medieval history. It might be an unorthodox combination, but it is an absorbing one."

Carter has served as a member of the Secretary of State's International Security Advisory Board, the Defense Policy Board, the Defense Science Board, and the National Academy of Sciences Committee on Science and Technology for Countering Terrorism.

Timeline:

1980-1981 - Analyst in the Office of Technology Assessment, International Security and Commerce Program, U.S. Congress.

1981-1982 - Analyst in program analysis and evaluation, Office of the Secretary of Defense.

1982-1984 - Serves as a research fellow within the Center for International Studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

1984-1986 - Assistant professor at the Center for Science and International Affairs (now the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs), John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

1986-1988 - Associate professor, Harvard University.

1988-1990 - Professor and associate director of the center at Harvard University.

1990-1993 - Serves as director of the Center for Science and International Affairs (now the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs), John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

1993-1996 - Serves as assistant secretary of defense for international security policy, U.S. Department of Defense.

1998 - Recipient of the Defense Intelligence Medal.

August 2, 2011 - President Barack Obama nominates Carter to replace Deputy Secretary of Defense William J. Lynn III.

September 23, 2011 - The Senate unanimously confirms Carter as the deputy secretary of defense.

October 6, 2011-December 3, 2013 - Deputy Secretary of Defense.

February 17, 2015 - Is sworn in as the secretary of defense.