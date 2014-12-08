Ashraf Ghani Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about Ashraf Ghani, president of Afghanistan.

Personal:

Birth date: 1949

Birth place: Logar Province, Afghanistan

Birth name: Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai

Father: Shah Pesand

Mother: Kawkaba Lodin

Marriage: Rula (Saade) Ghani. Wife is Lebanese-American.

Children: Tarek; Mariam

Education: American University in Beirut, American University in Beirut, Lebanon , 1973; Columbia University, masters and Ph.D, anthropology, 1982 or 1983

Other Facts:

A former US citizen who gave up his passport to run for the Afghan presidency in 2009.





Was diagnosed with cancer and had to have part of his stomach removed. He was working at the World Bank in Washington during the September 11 attacks , and used the tragedy as a springboard for his re-engagement in Afghan politics, returning to his home country just months after the event.Was diagnosed with cancer and had to have part of his stomach removed.

Hired Democratic pundit James Carville to manage his 2009 presidential campaign.

Timeline:

1974-1977 - Anthropology and Afghan studies professor at Kabul University in Afghanistan.

1977 - Comes to the United States to study anthropology at Columbia University in New York.

1983 - Anthropology professor at University of California, Berkeley.

1983-1991- Anthropology professor at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

1991-2001 - Lead anthropologist at the World Bank.

2001 - Returns to Returns to post-Taliban Afghanistan to be the special adviser to Ambassador Lakhdar Brahimi, the United Nations special envoy to Afghanistan.

2002-2004 - Afghan finance minister in the transitional government led by Afghan finance minister in the transitional government led by Hamid Karzai

January 2005-2009 - Chancellor of Kabul University.

2008 - Ghani's book, "Fixing Failed States: A Framework for Rebuilding a Fractured World," is published, co-written with Clare Lockhart.

2009 - Runs for president of Afghanistan, coming in fourth place.

2010-October 1, 2013 - Chairman of the Transition Coordination Commission (TCC), the group responsible for the transition of power from International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF) and Chairman of the Transition Coordination Commission (TCC), the group responsible for the transition of power from International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF) and NATO to Afghan National Security Forces.

June 14, 2014 - The run-off election takes place.

July 12, 2014 - US Secretary of State John Kerry says an audit of Afghanistan's disputed presidential election results will begin, and Abdullah and Ghani will accept its determination of who won. US Secretary of State John Kerry says an audit of Afghanistan's disputed presidential election results will begin, and Abdullah and Ghani will accept its determination of who won.

September 21, 2014 - After months of infighting over allegations of voting fraud and manipulation, Abdullah Abdullah and Ghani sign a power-sharing agreement. At a news conference later in the day, After months of infighting over allegations of voting fraud and manipulation, Abdullah Abdullah and Ghani sign a power-sharing agreement. At a news conference later in the day, Ghani is declared the new President of Afghanistan, and his rival, Abdullah, is CEO.

December 10, 2014 - Ghani condemns the "inhumane actions" outlined in the recently released report on the CIA's enhanced interrogation techniques after 9/11. Ghani says, "All Afghan people should know that after 2014 no international forces would be allowed to put any Afghan citizen in jail, get into their homes or have prisons."