Larry Bird Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of NBA executive, coach and NBA Hall of Fame forward Larry Bird.

Personal:

Birth date: December 7, 1956

Birth place: West Baden, Indiana

Birth name: Larry Joe Bird

Father: Joe Bird

Mother: Georgia (Kerns) Bird

Marriages: Dinah (Mattingly) Bird, (1989-present); Janet Condra (1975-1976, divorced)

Children: with Dinah Bird: Mariah Bird (adopted in 1993), Connor (adopted in 1991); with Janet Condra: Corrie, 1977

Education: Attended Indiana University, 1974; Indiana State University, B.A., 1979

Other Facts:

Grew up in the formerly famed resort town of French Lick, Indiana.

Nicknamed the "Hick from French Lick" and "Larry Legend."

He stands 6'9".

Wore the number 33 on his basketball jersey in high school, college and with the Celtics.

Attended Indiana University for only 24 days.

Three-time NBA champion with Boston Celtics - 1981, 1984, and 1986.

Won three consecutive NBA MVP awards - 1984, 1985, and 1986.

He was the first person to win NBA MVP, NBA Coach of the Year and NBA Executive of the year.

Twitter named their original bird logo after him, "Larry the Bird."

Timeline:

1978 - First round NBA draft pick by the Boston Celtics - doesn't play until graduating from Indiana State in 1979.

March 26, 1979 - The legendary basketball rivalry with Earvin "Magic" Johnson begins as their teams battle each other for the NCAA championship title.

1979 - Winner of the USBWA college player of the year (Oscar Robertson Trophy), Naismith Award and Wooden Award.

October 12, 1979 - NBA debut with the Celtics.

1980 - NBA Rookie of the Year.

1981 - Wins first NBA title with the Boston Celtics.

1985 - Bird's rivalry with Magic Johnson turns to friendship on the set of a Converse television commercial they film together in Indiana.

1988-89 - Misses most of the NBA season after undergoing surgery on both of his heels.

1989 - Doubleday Press releases "Drive: The Story of My Life."

1991 - Undergoes back surgery to ease pressure on discs and nerves in his lower back.

1992 - Member of the gold medal winning Olympic basketball "Dream Team" with Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

August 18, 1992 - Announces his retirement from the NBA due to ongoing back problems stemming from a compressed nerve.

1993 - Undergoes a second back "fusion" surgery.

February 4, 1993 - The Boston Celtics retire his number 33 jersey in front of a sold out crowd at the Boston Garden.

1997-2000 - Head coach of the Indiana Pacers.

May 12, 1998 - Wins NBA Coach of the Year in his first season as head coach for the Indiana Pacers.

October 2, 1998 - Induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

2003 - Assumes the role of president of basketball operations for the Indiana Pacers.

April 11, 2012-May 12, 2012 - "Magic/Bird," the Broadway show, runs in New York City.

June 2012 - Resigns as the Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations.

June 2013 - Returns to the Pacers as president of basketball operations.

November 9, 2013 - The dedication of a bronze statue in Bird's honor takes place at Indiana State University, his alma mater.