Rand Paul Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Rand Paul , US senator from Kentucky.

Personal:

Birth date: January 7, 1963

Birth place: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Birth name: Randal Howard Paul

Mother: Carol (Wells) Paul

Marriage: Kelley (Ashby) Paul

Children: Robert, Duncan, William

Education: Attended Baylor University, 1981-1984; Duke University School of Medicine, M.D., 1988

Religion: Christian

Other Facts: He practiced as an ophthalmologist for 17 years prior to entering Congress.

Performs pro bono eye operations multiple times a year. He practiced as an ophthalmologist for 17 years prior to entering Congress.

He is not named after author Ayn Rand; his nickname was shortened from "Randy."

Former president and longtime member of the Bowling Green Noon Lions Club.

Was active in the congressional and presidential campaigns of his father, Ron Paul.

Photos: Rand Paul's political life Photos: Rand Paul's political life U.S. Sen. Rand Paul delivers remarks while announcing his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination during an event in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday, April 7. Hide Caption 1 of 20 Photos: Rand Paul's political life Paul and his wife, Kelley, wave to supporters in Louisville on April 7. Hide Caption 2 of 20 Photos: Rand Paul's political life Paul speaks in Rochester, New Hampshire, prior to meeting potential voters in March. Hide Caption 3 of 20 Photos: Rand Paul's political life Paul walks on stage before speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington in September. Hide Caption 4 of 20 Photos: Rand Paul's political life Paul attends a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Syria in September. Hide Caption 5 of 20 Photos: Rand Paul's political life Paul speaks at a news conference in June about the U.S. role in Syria. Hide Caption 6 of 20 Photos: Rand Paul's political life Speaking at the University of California at Berkeley in March 2014, Paul speaks on the issues of privacy and curtailing domestic surveillance. Hide Caption 7 of 20 Photos: Rand Paul's political life Paul addresses the 2014 Conservative Political Action Conference, where he easily won the presidential straw poll. Hide Caption 8 of 20 Photos: Rand Paul's political life From left, U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand and Paul attend a March 2014 news conference to announce a new medical marijuana bill at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Hide Caption 9 of 20 Photos: Rand Paul's political life In February 2014, Paul announced that he was suing President Barack Obama and top national security officials over the government's electronic surveillance program made public by intelligence leaker Edward Snowden. Hide Caption 10 of 20 Photos: Rand Paul's political life Paul leaves the Capitol in March 2013 after staging a filibuster over the nomination of CIA Director John Brennan. Hide Caption 11 of 20 Photos: Rand Paul's political life Ethics laws prevent senators from accepting payment for any job other that their duties in Washington. So Paul, a veteran eye surgeon, performs pro-bono procedures to keep current on his practice. Hide Caption 12 of 20 Photos: Rand Paul's political life Paul speaks in Bowie, Maryland, in March 2013 during a discussion on reforming the criminal justice system. Hide Caption 13 of 20 Photos: Rand Paul's political life Paul and his father speak with supporters in Ames, Iowa, before the start of a 2012 presidential campaign event. Hide Caption 14 of 20 Photos: Rand Paul's political life Paul boards an elevator after attending a Republican caucus meeting in Washington in July 2011. Hide Caption 15 of 20 Photos: Rand Paul's political life Paul unveils his own version of the federal budget during a news conference in March 2011. Hide Caption 16 of 20 Photos: Rand Paul's political life Paul speaks to hometown supporters in Bowling Green, Kentucky, during his campaign for the Senate in November 2010. Hide Caption 17 of 20 Photos: Rand Paul's political life Paul and his family celebrate his 2010 Senate victory during an election night party in Bowling Green. Hide Caption 18 of 20 Photos: Rand Paul's political life Coming from his son's soccer game, Paul wears shorts and a suit jacket while preparing for his guest spot on a Fox News television program in May 2010. Hide Caption 19 of 20 Photos: Rand Paul's political life Paul waits to tour a mine in Pineville, Kentucky, in May 2010. Hide Caption 20 of 20

Timeline:

1993 - Completes his ophthalmology residency at Duke University Medical Center.

1994 - Founds grassroots organization Kentucky Taxpayers United, which monitors state taxation and spending. It is legally dissolved in 2000.

1995 - Founds the Southern Kentucky Lions Eye Clinic, a non-profit providing eye exams and surgeries to those in need.

August 5, 2009 - Announces on Fox News that he is running as a Republican for the US Senate to represent Kentucky.

May 18, 2010 - Defeats Secretary of State Trey Grayson in the Kentucky GOP Senate primary.

November 2, 2010 - Tea Party favorite Paul is elected to the US Senate for Kentucky, defeating Jack Conway.

January 5, 2011 - Sworn in as a U.S. senator from Kentucky for the 112th Congress. It is the first time in congressional history a child serves in the Senate while the parent concurrently serves in the House. Paul's father, Sworn in as a U.S. senator from Kentucky for the 112th Congress. It is the first time in congressional history a child serves in the Senate while the parent concurrently serves in the House. Paul's father, Ron Paul , retired from the House in 2013.

February 22, 2011 - Paul's book, "The Tea Party Goes to Washington," is released.

September 12, 2012 - Paul's new book, "Government Bullies: How Everyday Americans Are Being Harassed, Abused, and Imprisoned by the Feds," is released. He is later accused of plagiarism in some of his speeches and writings, including in "Government Bullies." Paul's new book, "Government Bullies: How Everyday Americans Are Being Harassed, Abused, and Imprisoned by the Feds," is released. He is later accused of plagiarism in some of his speeches and writings, including in "Government Bullies." Paul ultimately takes responsibility, saying his office had been "sloppy" and pledges to add footnotes to all of his future material.

February 12, 2013 - Delivers the Tea Party response to Delivers the Tea Party response to President Barack Obama's State of the Union address.

March 6-7, 2013 - After almost 13 hours after he began speaking, Paul ends his filibuster to stall a confirmation vote on After almost 13 hours after he began speaking, Paul ends his filibuster to stall a confirmation vote on CIA Director nominee John Brennan.

February 12, 2014 - Along with the conservative group FreedomWorks, files a class-action lawsuit against Along with the conservative group FreedomWorks, files a class-action lawsuit against President Barack Obama and top national security officials over the government's sweeping electronic surveillance program made public by intelligence leaker Edward Snowden.

December 2, 2014 - Paul announces his bid for a second term in the Senate, launching what will likely be a complicated election season as he attempts to keep his seat and run for an expected presidential campaign.

April 7, 2015 - Paul announces his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination during an event in Louisville, Kentucky. Paul announces his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination during an event in Louisville, Kentucky.

August 5, 2015 - The Justice Department The Justice Department indicts two officials from a Rand Paul Super PAC for conspiracy and falsifying campaign records. During the 2012 primary season, Jesse Benton and John Tate allegedly bribed an Iowa state senator to get him to endorse Paul's father, Ron Paul. Benton and Tate help run one of the Super PAC's supporting Rand Paul, America's Liberty PAC.

November 8, 2016 - Wins a second term in the US Senate, defeating Democrat Jim Gray.