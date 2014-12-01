Breaking News

Are we on the road to an HIV vaccine?

Updated 1:50 PM ET, Wed October 12, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

New HIV infections globally in 2013: Sub-Saharan Africa continues to have the greatest numbers of new infections.
Photos: Are we on the road to an HIV vaccine?
New HIV infections globally in 2013: Sub-Saharan Africa continues to have the greatest numbers of new infections.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
Vaccines developed over time.
Photos: Are we on the road to an HIV vaccine?
Vaccines developed over time.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
World AIDS day 2
Photos: Are we on the road to an HIV vaccine?
Hide Caption
3 of 13
World AIDS day 3
Photos: Are we on the road to an HIV vaccine?
Hide Caption
4 of 13
Photos: Are we on the road to an HIV vaccine?
Hide Caption
5 of 13
AIDS activists light a group of candles placed in the shape of a red ribbon during an event marking World AIDS Day in Manila on December 1, 2012.
Photos: Are we on the road to an HIV vaccine?
AIDS activists light a group of candles placed in the shape of a red ribbon during an event marking World AIDS Day in Manila on December 1, 2012.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
Balloons are released next to a sea of candles at the World Aids Day memorial in Berlin on November 30, 2011.
Photos: Are we on the road to an HIV vaccine?
Balloons are released next to a sea of candles at the World Aids Day memorial in Berlin on November 30, 2011.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
A red ribbon is hung between columns on the north side of the White House to commemorate World AIDS Day on November 30, 2010, in Washington.
Photos: Are we on the road to an HIV vaccine?
A red ribbon is hung between columns on the north side of the White House to commemorate World AIDS Day on November 30, 2010, in Washington.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
Volunteers from Red Cross China take part in an AIDS-awareness event on World AIDS Day in Beijing on December 1, 2009.
Photos: Are we on the road to an HIV vaccine?
Volunteers from Red Cross China take part in an AIDS-awareness event on World AIDS Day in Beijing on December 1, 2009.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
A group of Chinese men gather to collect the free condoms distributed to mark World AIDS Day in Fujian province on December 1, 2010.
Photos: Are we on the road to an HIV vaccine?
A group of Chinese men gather to collect the free condoms distributed to mark World AIDS Day in Fujian province on December 1, 2010.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Indian villagers hold oil lamps as they surround a huge AIDS symbol on the beach at Nalsarovar on November 30, 2009, the eve of World Aids Day.
Photos: Are we on the road to an HIV vaccine?
Indian villagers hold oil lamps as they surround a huge AIDS symbol on the beach at Nalsarovar on November 30, 2009, the eve of World Aids Day.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
HIV-positive women make red ribbons, the universal symbol of awareness and support for those living with HIV, at a support center in Bangalore on the eve of World AIDS Day on November 30, 2012.
Photos: Are we on the road to an HIV vaccine?
HIV-positive women make red ribbons, the universal symbol of awareness and support for those living with HIV, at a support center in Bangalore on the eve of World AIDS Day on November 30, 2012.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
A Pakistani technician takes samples in a laboratory alongside a ribbon promoting World Aids Day in Islamabad on November 30, 2013. Researchers in the United States believe there may finally be an HIV vaccine within 10 years.
Photos: Are we on the road to an HIV vaccine?
A Pakistani technician takes samples in a laboratory alongside a ribbon promoting World Aids Day in Islamabad on November 30, 2013. Researchers in the United States believe there may finally be an HIV vaccine within 10 years.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
New HIV infections by regionTime to HIV vaccineWorld AIDS day 2World AIDS day 3world AIDS day 1AIDS Day fileberlin world aids dayRed Ribbon AIDS White HouseHIV China 2009China condom distributionworld aids day india 2009HIV ribbons fileworld aids day 2013 islamabad 2