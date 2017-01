Paul Allen Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Paul Allen, philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft.

Personal:

Birth date: January 21, 1953

Birth place: Seattle, Washington

Birth name: Paul Gardner Allen

Father: Kenneth Allen, librarian

Mother: Edna Faye (Gardner) Allen, teacher

Education: Attended Washington State University, 1972-1974

Other Facts:

In 2016, Forbes estimated Allen's net worth at $17.5 billion, ranking him the 40th richest person in the world.

Also owns a 303-foot yacht named Tatoosh.

Allen is also a musician, having received his first guitar at 16. He's been a big fan of Jimi Hendrix since seeing him in concert in the late 1960s.

Has a minority stake in the Seattle Sounders FC soccer team.

1974 - Drops out of Washington State to take a job at Honeywell in Boston.

1980 - Microsoft hires Steve Ballmer as its business manager.

1982 - Diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease.

1983 - Allen leaves Microsoft. Gates offers Allen $5 a share for his stake in the company. Allen counters with a demand for $10 a share. Gates rejects that offer and Allen leaves the company with all of his stock. He remains on the board of directors.

1986 - Starts Vulcan Inc. to manage his business and philanthropic interests.

1988 - Buys the Portland Trail Blazers basketball team.

2002 - Allen gives $14 million to the University of Washington to build the Paul G. Allen Center for Computer Science and Engineering.

2003 - Creates the Allen Institute for Brain Science "to accelerate understanding of the human brain in health and disease," after his mother is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Allen has given the institute more than $500 million since its inception.

2004 - Funds SpaceShipOne, whose mission is to become the world's first commercial space vehicle.

December 2010 - Gives Washington State University $26 million to build the Paul G. Allen School of Global Animal Health.

August 2013 - Allen and his band, the Underthinkers, release an album called "Everywhere at Once."

October 2014 - Pledges $100 million to fight Ebola through his Tackle Ebola initiative.

December 9, 2014 - Allen donates $100 million to start an institute to focus on the workings of human cells as a way to battle disease. It will be called the Allen Institute for Cell Science.