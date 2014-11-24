Cookie Policy

(CNN) What are cookies?

Cookies are text files containing small amounts of information which are sent to your browser and stored on your computer, mobile phone or other device when you visit a website. The cookies send information back to the originating website or another website that recognizes that cookie.

Cookies can be permanent (these are known as persistent cookies) where they remain on your computer until you delete them, or temporary (these are known as session cookies) where they last only until you close your browser. Cookies can also be first-party cookies which are those set by the website which is being visited, or third-party cookies which are set by a website other than the one being visited.

How does Turner use cookies?

We use cookies for purposes such as improving the functionality of our websites, to understand site and Internet usage and to improve or customize the content, offerings or advertisements on our sites. For example, we may use cookies to personalize your experience at our sites (e.g., to recognize you by name when you return to a site), save your password in password-protected areas, and enable you to use shopping carts on our sites. We also may use cookies to help us offer you products, programs, or services that may be of interest to you and to deliver relevant advertising.

Cookies we use & what they are for

The cookies we use on our websites can be categorized as follows:

Strictly necessary cookies

These cookies are essential in order to enable you to fully experience the website and use the features and functionalities available to you, such as access to secure areas of the website.

