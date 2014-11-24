Cookie Policy

(CNN)What are cookies?
Cookies are text files containing small amounts of information which are sent to your browser and stored on your computer, mobile phone or other device when you visit a website. The cookies send information back to the originating website or another website that recognizes that cookie.
Cookies can be permanent (these are known as persistent cookies) where they remain on your computer until you delete them, or temporary (these are known as session cookies) where they last only until you close your browser. Cookies can also be first-party cookies which are those set by the website which is being visited, or third-party cookies which are set by a website other than the one being visited.
How does Turner use cookies?
We use cookies for purposes such as improving the functionality of our websites, to understand site and Internet usage and to improve or customize the content, offerings or advertisements on our sites. For example, we may use cookies to personalize your experience at our sites (e.g., to recognize you by name when you return to a site), save your password in password-protected areas, and enable you to use shopping carts on our sites. We also may use cookies to help us offer you products, programs, or services that may be of interest to you and to deliver relevant advertising.
Cookies we use & what they are for
The cookies we use on our websites can be categorized as follows:
Strictly necessary cookies
These cookies are essential in order to enable you to fully experience the website and use the features and functionalities available to you, such as access to secure areas of the website.
We use this type of cookie to handle user registration and login. Without these cookies services you have asked for cannot be provided. These cookies are first-party cookies, and can be either permanent or temporary. In short, without these cookies our websites won't work properly or won't be able to provide certain features and functionalities.
Performance cookies
These cookies collect anonymous information about how visitors use a website, for instance which pages visitors visit most often, in order to provide a better user experience. These cookies do not personally identify individual visitors. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and anonymous.
We use these cookies to:
- provide statistics on how our websites are used
- measure the delivery and performance of our advertising campaigns
These cookies could be permanent or temporary cookies, first-party or third-party cookies. In short, these cookies collect anonymous information on the pages visited and the adverts viewed.
Advertising cookies
These cookies can be used to limit the number of times you see an advert as well as help manage the delivery of advertising campaigns. Advertising cookies are also used to customize the advertising across the website and make it more relevant to you.
Advertising cookies are placed by third parties such as advertisers, ad platforms and their agents, and can be permanent or temporary cookies. In short, they are related to advertising services provided by third parties on our website.
Other third-party cookies
On some pages of our website we may have content from services such as YouTube or Facebook. Please note that we do not control any cookies which are used by these services and you should check the relevant third-party website for more information about these.
This Cookies Policy applies to the edition.cnn.com website operated by Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. If you have any questions about the use of cookies on our websites please email CNNI.Cookies@turner.com.
How to manage & remove cookies
If you would like to restrict, block or remove cookies you can also do this through your web browser settings. The "Help" function within your web browser will tell you what you need to do. You can also visit http://www.aboutcookies.org for more information on how to manage and remove cookies across a number of different internet browsers. You also have the option to opt out of cookies utilized to deliver behaviorally targeted advertising here "Advertising cookies".
Please note that certain areas of our websites can only be accessed by having cookies enabled and you should be aware that disabling cookies may prevent you from accessing some of our content and enjoying the full features of our websites.
For information on how to manage cookies on your mobile device browser you will need to refer to your handset manual.
If you would like to contact us about cookies please email us at CNNI.Cookies@turner.com.