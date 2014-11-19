Loretta Lynch Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch.
Personal:
Birth date: May 21, 1959
Birth place: Greensboro, North Carolina
Birth name: Loretta Elizabeth Lynch
Father: Lorenzo Lynch, Baptist minister
Mother: Lorine (Harris) Lynch, school librarian
Marriage: Stephen Hargrove (2007-present)
Education: Harvard College, A.B., 1981; Harvard Law School, J.D., 1984
Other Facts:
Lynch is the first black female attorney general in US. history.
Served as a board member for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Timeline:
1984-1990 - Litigation associate at New York law firm Cahill, Gordon & Reindel.
March 1990 - Becomes a trial prosecutor for the US Attorney's office in the Eastern District of New York. The Eastern District includes Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island.
1994-1998 - Serves as chief of the Long Island office.
March 1998 - Becomes chief assistant to US Attorney Zachary W. Carter.
1999 - Lynch serves on the trial team that prosecutes and convicts New York City police officers for violating the civil rights of Haitian immigrant Abner Louima.
1999-2001 - Appointed by President Bill Clinton, serves as US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
January 2002 - Joins Hogan & Hartson LLP as a partner.
2005 - Serves as special counsel to the prosecutor at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.
January 20, 2010 - Nominated by President Barack Obama to be the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, the job she previously held from 1999 to 2001.
April 22, 2010 - Lynch is unanimously confirmed by the Senate. She takes office on May 3, 2010.
May 2010 - Is appointed to the Attorney General's Advisory Committee of US Attorneys (AGAC).
September 7, 2011 - Becomes vice chair of AGAC.
January 2013 - US Attorney General Eric Holder appoints Lynch the chair of AGAC.
April 2014 - Lynch's office indicts Congressman Michael Grimm (R-New York) for fraud.
December 3, 2014 - US Attorney General Eric Holder announces that the Justice Department will lead a civil rights investigation into the death of Eric Garner in New York. Lynch will lead the investigation.
February 26, 2015 - The Senate Judiciary Committee approves Lynch as the next attorney general.
April 23, 2015 - Is confirmed by the Senate, 56-43, to be the new US Attorney General. She is the first African-American female attorney general in US history.
May 18, 2015 - In response to civil unrest and addressing one of her main priorities, Lynch announces the launch of a "Community Policing Tour," to showcase programs deemed collaborative, programs that are "designed to advance public safety, strengthen police-community relations and foster mutual trust and respect." Over the course of a year, the tour expands to two phases and 13 cities.
May 9, 2015 - Lynch announces a lawsuit against North Carolina officials over a state law restricting bathroom access based on a person's biological sex.
January 20, 2017 - Leaves office.