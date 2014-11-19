Loretta Lynch Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Personal:

Birth date: May 21, 1959

Birth place: Greensboro, North Carolina

Birth name: Loretta Elizabeth Lynch

Father: Lorenzo Lynch, Baptist minister

Mother: Lorine (Harris) Lynch, school librarian

Marriage: Stephen Hargrove (2007-present)

Education: Harvard College, A.B., 1981; Harvard Law School, J.D., 1984

Other Facts:

Lynch is the first black female attorney general in US. history.

Served as a board member for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Timeline:

1984-1990 - Litigation associate at New York law firm Cahill, Gordon & Reindel.

March 1990 - Becomes a trial prosecutor for the US Attorney's office in the Eastern District of New York. The Eastern District includes Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island.

1994-1998 - Serves as chief of the Long Island office.

March 1998 - Becomes chief assistant to US Attorney Zachary W. Carter.

1999 - Lynch serves on the trial team that prosecutes and convicts New York City police officers for violating the civil rights of Haitian immigrant Abner Louima.

1999-2001 - Appointed by Appointed by President Bill Clinton, serves as US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

January 2002 - Joins Hogan & Hartson LLP as a partner.

2005 - Serves as special counsel to the prosecutor at the Serves as special counsel to the prosecutor at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

January 20, 2010 - Nominated by Nominated by President Barack Obama to be the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, the job she previously held from 1999 to 2001.

April 22, 2010 - Lynch is unanimously confirmed by the Senate. She takes office on May 3, 2010.

JUST WATCHED Loretta Lynch sworn in as attorney general. Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Loretta Lynch sworn in as attorney general. 02:46

May 2010 - Is appointed to the Attorney General's Advisory Committee of US Attorneys (AGAC).

April 2014 - Lynch's office indicts Lynch's office indicts Congressman Michael Grimm (R-New York) for fraud.

November 8, 2014 - Obama nominates Lynch to be the next US Attorney General. Obama nominates Lynch to be the next US Attorney General.

January 28-29, 2015 - Lynch's confirmation hearing for the US Attorney General position is held. Lynch's confirmation hearing for the US Attorney General position is held.

February 26, 2015 - The Senate Judiciary Committee approves Lynch as the next attorney general.

April 23, 2015 - Is confirmed by the Senate, 56-43, to be the new US Attorney General. She is the first African-American female attorney general in US history.

May 9, 2015 - Lynch announces a lawsuit against North Carolina officials over a state law restricting bathroom access based on a person's biological sex. Lynch announces a lawsuit against North Carolina officials over a state law restricting bathroom access based on a person's biological sex.

January 20, 2017 - Leaves office.

JUST WATCHED Lynch compares visibility of police misconduct to 1960s. Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Lynch compares visibility of police misconduct to 1960s. 03:07