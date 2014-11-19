Breaking News

Loretta Lynch Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 4:30 PM ET, Fri January 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Personal:
Birth date: May 21, 1959
Birth place: Greensboro, North Carolina
    Birth name: Loretta Elizabeth Lynch
    Father: Lorenzo Lynch, Baptist minister
    Read More
    Mother: Lorine (Harris) Lynch, school librarian
    Marriage: Stephen Hargrove (2007-present)
    Education: Harvard College, A.B., 1981; Harvard Law School, J.D., 1984
    Other Facts:
    Lynch is the first black female attorney general in US. history.
    Served as a board member for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
    Timeline:
    1984-1990 -     Litigation associate at New York law firm Cahill, Gordon & Reindel.
    March 1990 - Becomes a trial prosecutor for the US Attorney's office in the Eastern District of New York. The Eastern District includes Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island.
    1994-1998 - Serves as chief of the Long Island office.
    March 1998 - Becomes chief assistant to US Attorney Zachary W. Carter.
    1999 - Lynch serves on the trial team that prosecutes and convicts New York City police officers for violating the civil rights of Haitian immigrant Abner Louima.
    1999-2001 - Appointed by President Bill Clinton, serves as US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
    January 2002 - Joins Hogan & Hartson LLP as a partner.
    2005 - Serves as special counsel to the prosecutor at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.
    January 20, 2010 - Nominated by President Barack Obama to be the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, the job she previously held from 1999 to 2001.
    April 22, 2010 - Lynch is unanimously confirmed by the Senate. She takes office on May 3, 2010.
    Loretta Lynch sworn in as attorney general.
    ath bts loretta lynch attorney general ceremony_00023603

      JUST WATCHED

      Loretta Lynch sworn in as attorney general.

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Loretta Lynch sworn in as attorney general. 02:46
    May 2010 - Is appointed to the Attorney General's Advisory Committee of US Attorneys (AGAC).
    September 7, 2011 - Becomes vice chair of AGAC.
    January 2013 - US Attorney General Eric Holder appoints Lynch the chair of AGAC.
    April 2014 - Lynch's office indicts Congressman Michael Grimm (R-New York) for fraud.
    November 8, 2014 - Obama nominates Lynch to be the next US Attorney General.
    December 3, 2014 - US Attorney General Eric Holder announces that the Justice Department will lead a civil rights investigation into the death of Eric Garner in New York. Lynch will lead the investigation.
    January 28-29, 2015 - Lynch's confirmation hearing for the US Attorney General position is held.
    February 26, 2015 - The Senate Judiciary Committee approves Lynch as the next attorney general.
    April 23, 2015 - Is confirmed by the Senate, 56-43, to be the new US Attorney General. She is the first African-American female attorney general in US history.
    May 18, 2015 - In response to civil unrest and addressing one of her main priorities, Lynch announces the launch of a "Community Policing Tour," to showcase programs deemed collaborative, programs that are "designed to advance public safety, strengthen police-community relations and foster mutual trust and respect." Over the course of a year, the tour expands to two phases and 13 cities.
    May 9, 2015 - Lynch announces a lawsuit against North Carolina officials over a state law restricting bathroom access based on a person's biological sex.
    January 20, 2017 - Leaves office.
    Lynch compares visibility of police misconduct to 1960s.
    Lynch compares visibility of police misconduct to 1960s.

      JUST WATCHED

      Lynch compares visibility of police misconduct to 1960s.

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Lynch compares visibility of police misconduct to 1960s. 03:07
    Loretta Lynch brings some credibility to Baltimore
    Loretta Lynch brings some credibility to Baltimore

      JUST WATCHED

      Loretta Lynch brings some credibility to Baltimore

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Loretta Lynch brings some credibility to Baltimore 01:16