Breaking News

People's Sexiest Men Alive

Updated 9:37 PM ET, Tue November 14, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Country star Blake Shelton is People&#39;s 2017 &quot;Sexiest Man Alive.&quot; He joins this illustrious list of past honorees...
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
Country star Blake Shelton is People's 2017 "Sexiest Man Alive." He joins this illustrious list of past honorees...
Hide Caption
1 of 32
Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson was the 2016 title holder.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was the 2016 title holder.
Hide Caption
2 of 32
Soccer player/model David Beckham snagged the title in 2015.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
Soccer player/model David Beckham snagged the title in 2015.
Hide Caption
3 of 32
Chris Hemsworth was viewed as in tight competition with the &quot;other Chris,&quot; a.k.a. Chris Pratt, when Hemsworth snagged the title in 2014.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveChris Hemsworth was viewed as in tight competition with the "other Chris," a.k.a. Chris Pratt, when Hemsworth snagged the title in 2014.
Hide Caption
4 of 32
Keira Knightley and Adam Levine found love in &quot;Begin Again&quot; in 2013 and &quot;The Voice&quot; coach found himself dubbed People&#39;s sexiest man alive.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveKeira Knightley and Adam Levine found love in "Begin Again" in 2013 and "The Voice" coach found himself dubbed People's sexiest man alive.
Hide Caption
5 of 32
Channing Tatum (with Alex Pettyfer in &quot;Magic Mike&quot;) stripped down and won the honor in 2012.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveChanning Tatum (with Alex Pettyfer in "Magic Mike") stripped down and won the honor in 2012.
Hide Caption
6 of 32
Bradley Cooper made fans laugh in &quot;The Hangover Part II&quot; in 2011, and swoon as the sexiest man alive.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveBradley Cooper made fans laugh in "The Hangover Part II" in 2011, and swoon as the sexiest man alive.
Hide Caption
7 of 32
In 2010, &quot;Buried&quot; star Ryan Reynolds became the first Canadian on the list.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveIn 2010, "Buried" star Ryan Reynolds became the first Canadian on the list.
Hide Caption
8 of 32
Johnny Depp (seen here in &quot;Public Enemies&quot;) was a suave choice in 2009. It was his second time on the list.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveJohnny Depp (seen here in "Public Enemies") was a suave choice in 2009. It was his second time on the list.
Hide Caption
9 of 32
Hugh Jackman brought the sexy in &quot;Australia&quot; and on the cover of People in 2008.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveHugh Jackman brought the sexy in "Australia" and on the cover of People in 2008.
Hide Caption
10 of 32
Matt Damon had a hit with &quot;Ocean&#39;s Thirteen&quot; in 2007 and sexy bragging rights.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveMatt Damon had a hit with "Ocean's Thirteen" in 2007 and sexy bragging rights.
Hide Caption
11 of 32
In 2006, George Clooney starred in &quot;The Good German&quot; and became the second man to grab the title twice.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveIn 2006, George Clooney starred in "The Good German" and became the second man to grab the title twice.
Hide Caption
12 of 32
Alright, alright alright!. 2005 was Matthew McConaughey&#39;s year of sexy. Here, he is seen in &quot;Sahara.&quot;
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveAlright, alright alright!. 2005 was Matthew McConaughey's year of sexy. Here, he is seen in "Sahara."
Hide Caption
13 of 32
&quot;Closer&quot; was Jude Law&#39;s starring role in 2004, but he made more buzz with the People pick.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men Alive"Closer" was Jude Law's starring role in 2004, but he made more buzz with the People pick.
Hide Caption
14 of 32
Johnny Depp starred in &quot;Once Upon a Time in Mexico&quot; in 2003 and on the cover of People&#39;s sexiest man issue.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveJohnny Depp starred in "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" in 2003 and on the cover of People's sexiest man issue.
Hide Caption
15 of 32
&quot;Daredevil&quot; got mixed reviews for Ben Affleck, but even critics couldn&#39;t argue with his 2002 sexiest man selection.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men Alive"Daredevil" got mixed reviews for Ben Affleck, but even critics couldn't argue with his 2002 sexiest man selection.
Hide Caption
16 of 32
Pierce Brosnan (seen here with Jamie Lee Curtis in &quot;The Tailor of Panama&quot;) was the pick for 2001.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AlivePierce Brosnan (seen here with Jamie Lee Curtis in "The Tailor of Panama") was the pick for 2001.
Hide Caption
17 of 32
In 2000, Brad Pitt appeared with Julia Roberts in &quot;The Mexican&quot; and made one of two appearances on the sexy list.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveIn 2000, Brad Pitt appeared with Julia Roberts in "The Mexican" and made one of two appearances on the sexy list.
Hide Caption
18 of 32
1999 was a good year for Richard Gere: He reunited with &quot;Pretty Woman&quot; co-star Julia Roberts for the film &quot;Runaway Bride;&quot; he turned 50; and he was named sexiest man alive.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men Alive1999 was a good year for Richard Gere: He reunited with "Pretty Woman" co-star Julia Roberts for the film "Runaway Bride;" he turned 50; and he was named sexiest man alive.
Hide Caption
19 of 32
Harrison Ford and Anne Heche appeared in the movie &quot;6 Days,7 Nights,&quot; in 1996 and he also snagged the title and cover.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveHarrison Ford and Anne Heche appeared in the movie "6 Days,7 Nights," in 1996 and he also snagged the title and cover.
Hide Caption
20 of 32
George Clooney (seen here with Michael Gough in &quot;Batman &amp;amp; Robin&quot;) was both the caped crusader and the sexiest man alive in 1997.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveGeorge Clooney (seen here with Michael Gough in "Batman & Robin") was both the caped crusader and the sexiest man alive in 1997.
Hide Caption
21 of 32
In 1996, Denzel Washington (seen here in &quot;Courage Under Fire&quot;) became the first and only African-American to nab the title.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveIn 1996, Denzel Washington (seen here in "Courage Under Fire") became the first and only African-American to nab the title.
Hide Caption
22 of 32
Brad Pitt got gritty in 1995 in the psychological thriller &quot;Se7en,&quot; but it was his good looks that landed him the sexiest man cover that year. Good thing, too, as fans were thirsting given that there was no selection in 1994.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveBrad Pitt got gritty in 1995 in the psychological thriller "Se7en," but it was his good looks that landed him the sexiest man cover that year. Good thing, too, as fans were thirsting given that there was no selection in 1994.
Hide Caption
23 of 32
The magazine didn&#39;t name a sexiest man in 1993 or 1994. Instead, they went with Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere as the sexiest couple alive in a two-for-one deal.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveThe magazine didn't name a sexiest man in 1993 or 1994. Instead, they went with Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere as the sexiest couple alive in a two-for-one deal.
Hide Caption
24 of 32
Nick Nolte won accolades in 1992 for his acting in &quot;Lorenzo&#39;s Oil,&quot; as well as the nod from People as the sexiest man.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveNick Nolte won accolades in 1992 for his acting in "Lorenzo's Oil," as well as the nod from People as the sexiest man.
Hide Caption
25 of 32
&quot;Dirty Dancing&quot; made him a big star, but the late Patrick Swayze was still riding high in 1991 with &quot;Point Break&quot; when he earned the honor.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men Alive"Dirty Dancing" made him a big star, but the late Patrick Swayze was still riding high in 1991 with "Point Break" when he earned the honor.
Hide Caption
26 of 32
Tom Cruise (seen here in &quot;Days of Thunder&quot;) was a hot selection in 1990.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveTom Cruise (seen here in "Days of Thunder") was a hot selection in 1990.
Hide Caption
27 of 32
He may have been almost 60 in 1989, but that didn&#39;t stop People from finding &quot;Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade&quot; co-star Sean Connery sexy.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveHe may have been almost 60 in 1989, but that didn't stop People from finding "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" co-star Sean Connery sexy.
Hide Caption
28 of 32
The late John F. Kennedy Jr. (seen here with then-girlfriend Christina Haag circa 1988 in New York) was neither a movie nor TV star, but his dashing good looks earned him the title in 1988.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveThe late John F. Kennedy Jr. (seen here with then-girlfriend Christina Haag circa 1988 in New York) was neither a movie nor TV star, but his dashing good looks earned him the title in 1988.
Hide Caption
29 of 32
The jury ruled &quot;L.A. Law&quot; star Harry Hamlin was the perfect selection for 1987.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveThe jury ruled "L.A. Law" star Harry Hamlin was the perfect selection for 1987.
Hide Caption
30 of 32
Mark Harmon was the quintessential &#39;80s hunk and 1986&#39;s winner.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveMark Harmon was the quintessential '80s hunk and 1986's winner.
Hide Caption
31 of 32
Before he was known&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2010/SHOWBIZ/celebrity.news.gossip/07/09/mel.gibson.rant/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; for getting mad,&lt;/a&gt; Mel Gibson&#39;s fame from the &quot;Mad Max&quot; films led him to be named People&#39;s first sexiest man alive in 1985.
Photos: People's Sexiest Men Alive
People's Sexiest Men AliveBefore he was known for getting mad, Mel Gibson's fame from the "Mad Max" films led him to be named People's first sexiest man alive in 1985.
Hide Caption
32 of 32
blake shelton september 19the rock dwayne johnson 0530david beckham sexiest people FILE01 Chris Hemsworth 111928 sexiest men27 sexiest men26 sexiest men25 sexiest men24 sexiest men23 sexiest men22 sexiest men21 sexiest men20 sexiest men19 sexiest men18 sexiest men17 sexiest men16 sexiest men15 sexiest men14 sexiest men13 sexiest men12 sexiest men11 sexiest men10 sexiest menCindy Crawford and Richard Gere 199308 sexiest men07 sexiest men06 sexiest men05 sexiest men04 sexiest men RESTRICTED03 sexiest men RESTRICTED02 sexiest men01 sexiest men RESTRICTED
Photos of People Magazine's Sexiest Men Alive through the years